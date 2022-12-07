Read full article on original website
Ken Giles levels up in Rhodes’ overtime thriller at Glenville: Boys basketball rewind
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Before Rhodes left Glenville on Friday night and returned to the west side of Cleveland, coach Shawn Spencer picked up his phone. His point guard from last season could be seen. Jamal Sumlin wanted to check in from Texas, where he is redshirting at UTEP after...
Walsh Jesuit Ironman 2022: Who took home titles at the 28th annual wrestling tournament?
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – Teams and individuals did everything they could to leave their mark on the second day of action at the 28th Walsh Jesuit Ironman wrestling tournament. While it was not as jam packed as the first day, which featured more than 700 matches, there were 15 new names added to the list of Ironman champions.
Walsh Jesuit Ironman: St. Edward leads Northeast Ohio teams after Day 1 of the wrestling tournament
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – When one of the biggest high school athletic events in the country takes place in your backyard every year it can be easy to get lost in a sea of national rankings and big-name recruits. Anyone who’s been to the Walsh Jesuit Ironman wrestling tournament...
Kent State’s schedule shows it’s fearless as it comes to Cleveland State for a game – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I called Kent State coach Rob Senderoff and asked, “Who made up your schedule?”. Kent’s last game was a 73-66 loss at Gonzaga on Monday.
Shaker Heights, Richmond Heights knocking on the door of cleveland.com girls basketball Top 25
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Now that we are three weeks into the girls basketball season, enough time has gone by to be able to identify some programs that are turning things around. Two such teams are Richmond Heights and Shaker Heights. Under coach Eugene White, Richmond Heights is 5-0 after winning just two of 21 games last season. The strength of schedule is such that the Spartans haven’t broken into the cleveland.com Top 25, but they are now listed among the teams to watch.
OHSAA ice hockey preview: Top 10 teams to watch in 2022-23
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Last season, Gilmour Academy went all the way and won the OHSAA state championship against St. Francis DeSales in a thrilling 2-1 three-overtime victory. The Lacers rolled through the playoffs, defeating the tough competition of Walsh Jesuit, Mentor and St. Edward to reach the top spot.
Mount Union punches ticket to national championship with win over Wartburg
Mount Union advances to the Stagg Bowl against the winner of Mary Hardin-Baylor and North Central (IL)
No. 25 Rhodes fights off Glenville, 86-78 in OT, behind Ken Giles’ 42 points
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ken Giles felt the burn in his legs. He just scored a career-high 42 points Friday night at Glenville to lift Rhodes in overtime, 86-78, in their Senate League boys basketball rivalry.
A new era of Cleveland Cavaliers basketball has officially arrived: Wine and Gold Talk Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- While it’s been said that a new era of Cleveland Cavaliers basketball began when Donovan Mitchell arrived, his performance against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night made it official. Mitchell scored 43 points, igniting the Cleveland crowd and leading the Cavaliers to...
Evan Mobley plays hero in crunch time, lifts Cavaliers over Thunder, 110-102
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Frustration. Aggravation. Deja vu. The Cavaliers experienced all of those emotions and more on Saturday night as they watched a 10-point fourth-quarter lead evaporate. It was eerily similar to the debacle against the Kings on Friday night. But this time was different. This time they survived.
Motorcade, rally celebrating Glenville football team state championship
The City of Cleveland held a motorcade and rally Thursday to celebrate Glenville Tarblooder Day and the Division IV state championships.
Watch: Cleveland Glenville players give emotional speeches during state championship celebration
CLEVELAND — The Glenville High School football team's state championship has meant a lot of things to a lot of people in Cleveland. That includes the players, themselves, who were honored on Thursday with a parade and celebration at Public Hall. While local officials -- including Cleveland Mayor Justin...
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers look to get back in the win column on Saturday on the second night of a back to back when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder. Tipoff from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is at 7:30 p.m. EDT. The Cavs fell to the Kings, 106-95, on Friday...
Cleveland Cavaliers miss Donovan Mitchell in closing time, lose to Sacramento Kings, 106-95
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers fought. They didn’t finish. Playing without their early-season MVP candidate, the Cavaliers stumbled in the fourth quarter and lost to the upstart Sacramento Kings, 106-95. The loss snaps Cleveland’s seven-game home winning streak.
Donovan Mitchell won’t play Friday night vs. Sacramento Kings, sources say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers star guard Donovan Mitchell will not play against the Sacramento Kings Friday night, sources tell cleveland.com. Mitchell, who entered the night listed as questionable with lower right leg soreness, has been battling the issue for a few weeks. He initially rolled his ankle during Cleveland’s Nov. 11 loss against the Golden State Warriors and then re-aggravated the injury recently against the Toronto Raptors.
Do you see some Carlos Santana in Guardians’ Josh Bell? Hey, Hoynsie
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Do you have a question that you’d like to have answered in Hey, Hoynsie? Submit it here. You can also subscribe to Subtext here or text Hoynsie at 216-208-4346 for a two-week free trial. Hey, Hoynsie: Could Josh Bell be Carlos Santana light? Can you compare...
Art x Love launches Akron on Deck II playing cards featuring Akron artists, landmarks
AKRON, Ohio – Building on the success of its first Akron on Deck playing cards, Art x Love has worked with local artists to create 54 new card designs featuring Akron icons and landmarks. Akron on Deck II aims to further inspire “memories, stories and exploration” of the Rubber...
You’ve seen FOX-8′s Wayne Dawson for 40 years, but do you really know him? – Terry Pluto’s Faith & You
CLEVELAND, Ohio – You’re Wayne Dawson. Sometimes you walk away from the FOX-8 cameras and think, “How did this ever happen to me?”. It’s been like that for more than 40 years at the same Cleveland television station. You started as a part-timer; now you are in the prime morning news spot.
Browns are perfect opponent for Bengals LBs to put up bunches of tackles: Michael Niziolek
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The tackles should pile up on Sunday for the Bengals’ talented starting linebacker tandem. The over/under on tackles (solo and assist) is 7.5 for Germaine Pratt and 6.5 for Logan Wilson, according to DraftKings. Pratt provides really good value at +105 while Wilson is -155 on the over, it might be a good option for someone looking to add a leg to a parley.
Holiday concerts for music lovers looking for something different to celebrate the season in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- ‘Tis the holiday season, and along with the presents, the shopping, the visitors, the cooking, and usually the snow, also comes the nearly inescapable holiday music soundtrack. Some folks love being inundated with the familiar seasonal melodies that begin emanating shortly before Thanksgiving from every loudspeaker...
