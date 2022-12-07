ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Now that we are three weeks into the girls basketball season, enough time has gone by to be able to identify some programs that are turning things around. Two such teams are Richmond Heights and Shaker Heights. Under coach Eugene White, Richmond Heights is 5-0 after winning just two of 21 games last season. The strength of schedule is such that the Spartans haven’t broken into the cleveland.com Top 25, but they are now listed among the teams to watch.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers star guard Donovan Mitchell will not play against the Sacramento Kings Friday night, sources tell cleveland.com. Mitchell, who entered the night listed as questionable with lower right leg soreness, has been battling the issue for a few weeks. He initially rolled his ankle during Cleveland’s Nov. 11 loss against the Golden State Warriors and then re-aggravated the injury recently against the Toronto Raptors.
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The tackles should pile up on Sunday for the Bengals’ talented starting linebacker tandem. The over/under on tackles (solo and assist) is 7.5 for Germaine Pratt and 6.5 for Logan Wilson, according to DraftKings. Pratt provides really good value at +105 while Wilson is -155 on the over, it might be a good option for someone looking to add a leg to a parley.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- ‘Tis the holiday season, and along with the presents, the shopping, the visitors, the cooking, and usually the snow, also comes the nearly inescapable holiday music soundtrack. Some folks love being inundated with the familiar seasonal melodies that begin emanating shortly before Thanksgiving from every loudspeaker...
