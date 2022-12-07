Read full article on original website
Walsh Jesuit Ironman 2022: Who took home titles at the 28th annual wrestling tournament?
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – Teams and individuals did everything they could to leave their mark on the second day of action at the 28th Walsh Jesuit Ironman wrestling tournament. While it was not as jam packed as the first day, which featured more than 700 matches, there were 15 new names added to the list of Ironman champions.
Ken Giles levels up in Rhodes’ overtime thriller at Glenville: Boys basketball rewind
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Before Rhodes left Glenville on Friday night and returned to the west side of Cleveland, coach Shawn Spencer picked up his phone. His point guard from last season could be seen. Jamal Sumlin wanted to check in from Texas, where he is redshirting at UTEP after...
OHSAA ice hockey preview: Top 10 teams to watch in 2022-23
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Last season, Gilmour Academy went all the way and won the OHSAA state championship against St. Francis DeSales in a thrilling 2-1 three-overtime victory. The Lacers rolled through the playoffs, defeating the tough competition of Walsh Jesuit, Mentor and St. Edward to reach the top spot.
Walsh Jesuit Ironman: St. Edward leads Northeast Ohio teams after Day 1 of the wrestling tournament
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – When one of the biggest high school athletic events in the country takes place in your backyard every year it can be easy to get lost in a sea of national rankings and big-name recruits. Anyone who’s been to the Walsh Jesuit Ironman wrestling tournament...
Kent State’s schedule shows it’s fearless as it comes to Cleveland State for a game – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I called Kent State coach Rob Senderoff and asked, “Who made up your schedule?”. Kent’s last game was a 73-66 loss at Gonzaga on Monday.
A new era of Cleveland Cavaliers basketball has officially arrived: Wine and Gold Talk Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- While it’s been said that a new era of Cleveland Cavaliers basketball began when Donovan Mitchell arrived, his performance against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night made it official. Mitchell scored 43 points, igniting the Cleveland crowd and leading the Cavaliers to...
Evan Mobley plays hero in crunch time, lifts Cavaliers over Thunder, 110-102
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Frustration. Aggravation. Deja vu. The Cavaliers experienced all of those emotions and more on Saturday night as they watched a 10-point fourth-quarter lead evaporate. It was eerily similar to the debacle against the Kings on Friday night. But this time was different. This time they survived.
No. 25 Rhodes fights off Glenville, 86-78 in OT, behind Ken Giles’ 42 points
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ken Giles felt the burn in his legs. He just scored a career-high 42 points Friday night at Glenville to lift Rhodes in overtime, 86-78, in their Senate League boys basketball rivalry.
Browns vs. Bengals: What to watch with Lance Reisland, Jeff Lloyd on Friday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. Jeff Lloyd of The Locked on Browns Podcast joins to...
All-Ohio Division I football: Medina’s Danny Stoddard, St. Edward’s Wyatt Gedeon are players of the year
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Medina junior quarterback Danny Stoddard and St. Edward senior edge rusher Wyatt Gedeon shared All-Ohio Division I player of the year awards in the OHSAA’s announcement Thursday to honor this season’s top high school football players. Stoddard shared the All-Ohio Offensive Player of the...
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers look to get back in the win column on Saturday on the second night of a back to back when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder. Tipoff from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is at 7:30 p.m. EDT. The Cavs fell to the Kings, 106-95, on Friday...
Mount Union punches ticket to national championship with win over Wartburg
Mount Union advances to the Stagg Bowl against the winner of Mary Hardin-Baylor and North Central (IL)
Motorcade, rally celebrating Glenville football team state championship
The City of Cleveland held a motorcade and rally Thursday to celebrate Glenville Tarblooder Day and the Division IV state championships.
Cleveland Cavaliers miss Donovan Mitchell in closing time, lose to Sacramento Kings, 106-95
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers fought. They didn’t finish. Playing without their early-season MVP candidate, the Cavaliers stumbled in the fourth quarter and lost to the upstart Sacramento Kings, 106-95. The loss snaps Cleveland’s seven-game home winning streak.
Browns are perfect opponent for Bengals LBs to put up bunches of tackles: Michael Niziolek
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The tackles should pile up on Sunday for the Bengals’ talented starting linebacker tandem. The over/under on tackles (solo and assist) is 7.5 for Germaine Pratt and 6.5 for Logan Wilson, according to DraftKings. Pratt provides really good value at +105 while Wilson is -155 on the over, it might be a good option for someone looking to add a leg to a parley.
Art x Love launches Akron on Deck II playing cards featuring Akron artists, landmarks
AKRON, Ohio – Building on the success of its first Akron on Deck playing cards, Art x Love has worked with local artists to create 54 new card designs featuring Akron icons and landmarks. Akron on Deck II aims to further inspire “memories, stories and exploration” of the Rubber...
Bengals stars Jessie Bates, Ja’Marr Chase each fined by league
CINCINNATI, Ohio - A pair of Cincinnati Bengals stars are receiving hefty fines ahead this weekend’s matchup against the Browns. Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and free safety Jessie Bates have each been fined by the NFL for their respective actions that took place in last weekend’s win against Kansas City.
Browns at Bengals: 3 things to watch and picks for Sunday’s game
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns and Bengals meet for the second time this season in an important AFC North showdown at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The Bengals are looking to gain some control in the division while the Browns, with back-to-back games against the Bengals and Ravens, are looking to play their way back into the race.
What MLB’s explosive shortstop market means for Guardians, Amed Rosario: Week in baseball
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Amed Rosario’s head must be spinning. He has to be wondering where he fits in the salary structure of big league shortstops. This winter he’s seen free agent Trea Turner sign an 11-year, $300 million deal with the Phillies. Then he saw Boston’s Xander Bogaerts sign an 11-year, $280 million deal with the Padres.
Sean Lewis leaves Kent State for Colorado, how about Vince Kehres as replacement? – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Kent State has lost its best football coach in ... well ... decades. Sean Lewis has been hired as the new offensive coordinator to new Colorado University head coach Deion Sanders.
