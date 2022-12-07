CINCINNATI, Ohio — The tackles should pile up on Sunday for the Bengals’ talented starting linebacker tandem. The over/under on tackles (solo and assist) is 7.5 for Germaine Pratt and 6.5 for Logan Wilson, according to DraftKings. Pratt provides really good value at +105 while Wilson is -155 on the over, it might be a good option for someone looking to add a leg to a parley.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO