California State

Shania Twain rocks 1990’s music video look at People’s Choice Awards

By Furvah Shah
 3 days ago

Shania Twain has thrown it back to the Nineties with her outfit for the People’s Choice Awards.

The singer, 57, performed at Tuesday’s (6 December) awards in California, US and wore a red carpet look reminiscent of her ensemble in the music video for her 1997 hit song “That Don’t Impress Me Much”.

Twain, who received the People’s Choice Music Icon Award, wore a custom black and leopard print gown by designer Rodarte.

The dress was complete with sheer detailing, full-length gloves, and a dramatic hood. She paired it with bubble-gum pink hair.

In her iconic 1998 music video, the singer donned a similar look that featured leopard-print pieces such as a hood, top, trousers and jacket. She also sported auburn hair and red lipstick.

At the star-studded awards ceremony, celebrities such as Kris Jenner, Ryan Reynolds and Kelly Clarkson were all seen enjoying themselves and singing along during Twain’s performance of hits like “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” and “Any Man of Mine”.

Fans of the country pop singer also loved her look and performance, sharing their reactions on social media.

“I’m just not okay. She does very much impress me much. Perfection personified,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

“She’s an icon, she’s a legend, she’s SHANIA TWAIN,” wrote another.

“Shania Twain really said ‘let’s go girls’,” said someone else, in a reference to the lyrics of Twain’s hit song, “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!”.

During her acceptance speech for Music Icon, Twain thanked her supporters and dedicated her award to her late mother, fans and friends.

“This is such a privilege and a dream,” she said. “Thank you for so much for presenting me with this award and highlighting my work as having a significant impact.

“I always miss my mother right now at these moments in my life. My fans, my friends, my team, you are the ones who really fill that space – you’re here with me.

“Embrace your individuality and your crazy ideas. Just be brave. Let’s remember, there is power in numbers. We are in this together. Love is love,” she continued. “And when a door slams in your face… just run and leap at that door and kick it down. All I have to say is, be the queen of you.”

The Independent

