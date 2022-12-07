ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Mapped: House prices by area amid biggest fall in 14 years

By Andy Gregory
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u66Dk_0jaCmKpI00

The UK housing market has experienced its largest monthly fall in prices since the financial crash in 2008, according to Halifax .

The average UK house price in November was £285,579 – a fall of some 2.3 per cent on the previous month.

While prices are still significantly higher than they were a year ago, they have now fallen for three consecutive months, according to Halifax.

The most recent drop has therefore slowed annual house price growth to 4.7 per cent, down from 8.2 per cent in October.

Mortgage rates leapt following the disastrous September mini-Budget which forced Liz Truss’s historically early exit from No 10, with the Bank of England’s base rate rises also pushing up borrowing costs, as household incomes are squeezed by levels of inflation not seen since the 1980s.

Property prices are still up by more than £12,000 comapared with last year, according to Kim Kinnaird, director of Halifax Mortgages . Prices are also sitting well above pre-pandemic levels, having gone up by £46,403 compared with March 2020.

“While a market slowdown was expected given the known economic headwinds – and following such extensive house price inflation over the last few years (19 per cent growth since March 2020) – this month’s fall reflects the worst of the market volatility over recent months,” said Ms Kinnaird.

“The market may now be going through a process of normalisation.,” she said, adding that some potential home moves have been paused as buyers feel increased pressure over the affordability of properties and mortgages.

Unsurprisingly, the slowdown in house prices has been different across the UK, and has been felt most acutely in Wales and the southwest of England, according to Halifax.

Both were key hotspots of house price inflation during the coronavirus pandemic – which suggests that previous drivers of the market such as the “race for space” and heightened demand for rural living are now receding, Halifax said.

The pace of annual property price inflation also slowed in London, which continues to lag behind other UK regions and nations at a rate of 5.2 per cent – however the average price in London remains well above the UK average at £549,160.

The largest growth, conversely was seen in England’s North East, where prices rose by 10.5 per cent but remained the lowest in the UK, with an average of £173,587.

Here are the average house prices in your area and the annual increases witnessed in the 12 months to November, according to Halifax:

  • East Midlands – £244,429 – 9.5 per cent
  • Eastern England – £339,683 – 7.3 per cent
  • London – £549,160 – 5.2 per cent
  • North East – £173,587 – 10.5 per cent
  • North West – £229,218 – 9.4 per cent
  • Northern Ireland – £185,097 – 9.1 per cent
  • Scotland – £203,132 – 6.5 per cent
  • South East – £397,562 – 7.6 per cent
  • South West – £307,750 – 8.4 per cent
  • Wales – £220,689 – 7.9 per cent
  • West Midlands – £253,253 – 9.4 per cent
  • Yorkshire and the Humber – £207,800 – 9.3 per cent

Comments / 1

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The American City Where Home Prices Dropped 50%

One of the worries about high interest rates and a slowing economy is whether home prices will drop sharply. Most economists believe the fall in prices will not be as large as that during The Great Recession. However, if mortgage rates rise above 10%, the housing market could be as badly bloodied as it was in 2008 in parts of the country. In some markets home prices dropped over 30% that year. In one Florida city, prices https://247wallst.com/wp-admin/index.phpcratered 50%.
CAPE CORAL, FL
The Independent

House prices: Should I sell my home before property values plunge?

The Bank of England has raised interest rates to 3 per cent - the biggest hike in the base rate since 1989.Andrew Bailey, the central bank’s governor, said officials had no choice but to increase interest levels by 0.75 per cent to tackle soaring inflation, currently running at 10.1 per cent.The move, announced in November, will have a knock-on effect on savers and anyone who wants to borrow money, as well as impacting mortgage costs. Interest rates are expected to rise further following the next meeting of the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee, scheduled for 15 December.According to Martin Lewis,...
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
Phone Arena

The Dutch are tired of helping the U.S. block China from buying advanced chipmaking gear

While China wants to be self-sufficient when it comes to the production of chips, the U.S. has come up with ways to prevent this from taking place. One way that the U.S. has accomplished this is by pressuring the Netherlands to prevent Dutch firm ASML from shipping its most advanced lithography machines to China. These large and expensive machines are necessary when it comes to the production of cutting-edge chips.
Markets Insider

Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says

Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
natureworldnews.com

Large Concentration of Rare Earth Elements Worth Billions of Dollars Found in 450-Million-Year-Old Volcanic Rock in Northern Maine

In 450 million-year-old volcanic rock located on a remote mountainside in northern Maine, scientists have found a significant concentration of rare earth elements and trace metals, worth billions of dollars, that are highly prized by the US defense, technology, and alternative energy industries. It is still too early to determine...
NEVADA STATE
Fortune

Ken Griffin warns U.S. faces ‘immediate Great Depression’ if China seizes Taiwan’s semiconductor industry

Citadel CEO Ken Griffin at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum on Tuesday in Singapore, where he addressed Taiwan and U.S-China tensions over semiconductors. Citadel CEO Ken Griffin worries about America’s dependence on Taiwan’s semiconductor industry and that U.S. restrictions on selling advanced computer chips to China could make invading Taiwan more tempting to Beijing.
OHIO STATE
The Independent

The Independent

968K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy