Scores injured in Spain after trains crash near Barcelona

Scores of people have been injured in Spain after two trains collided near Barcelona on Wednesday, 7 December.

At least 155 people were hurt in the crash, according to local civil protection authorities, who also said the injuries were not serious.

This video shows emergency services at the scene along the train line in Montcada i Reixac, just on the outskirts of Barcelona.

Red Cross Catalonia tweeted that their crews were rushing to provide blankets to those at the scene.

