Pitts are not the problem, these puppies can be gentle as well. The problem is how some people raise them, and or sometimes the Pitt could be a nice dog but the human close to that puppy might be a bad person and dogs can sense that! Shut chihuahuas are worst than pit bulls sometimes…. Dogs are not only animals most times dogs/any pets are family members! Cant just get rid off a family member!!
If a Pitty shows signs of displeasure to a human, it very likely has a Good reason! Many Pitty's have saved lives without regard to their own, but you don't hear so much about those. Only the unexplained.
so stupid please try and take my dog that's like trying to take my kid not goin to happen ever
Related
Body found on railroad tracks west of Merryville
Louisiana man opens fire as deputy initiates traffic stop
Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Package Thefts and Other Crimes in DeRidder
DOTD to hold public hearing on replacing I-10 Bridge in Lake Charles
Beaumont Police find cocaine, marijuana, and cash during traffic stop
Louisiana Man Arrested After Woman Holds Him at Gunpoint When She Catches Him Allegedly Breaking into Her Car
WBR work release inmate charged with Terrorizing after walking into bank and demanding ‘all the money’
Body of woman discovered behind building near downtown Beaumont Friday morning
Missing Vidor girl found, man charged in relation to her disappearance
Sabine Parish woman died following a DeSoto Parish accident
12/7: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
Newton Co Sheriff Robert Burby gives update on Burkeville dog problem
Ville Platte man arrested after picking up juvenile in Calcasieu Parish
Lake Charles Couple Reaction To Winning 2022 St. Jude Dream House
Town of Oberlin water turned off Monday, schools closed
Alexandria man arrested following barricade situation, allegedly shooting at deputy
Beaumont mom charged in death of 5-month-old baby boy
TIS THE SEASON SEARCH WARRANT IS EXECUTED
Calcasieu Parish Assessor’s Office Warns Residents of Misinformation Regarding Property Taxes
Suspect arrested after shots fired at vehicle on North Mall Drive
GATOR 99.5
Gator 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 26