Large Mako Shark Leaps Out of the Water and Lands on Fishing Boat — Watch the Shocking Moment!
The mako shark landed on a Churchys Charters NZ fishing boat in the waters near Whitianga, New Zealand A fishing boat in New Zealand recently reeled in more than expected. Earlier this month, Ryan Churches, the owner of Churchys Charters NZ, was out on the waters near Whitianga, New Zealand, with customers when the group got an up-close shark sighting. The charter group went cruising in the open ocean, looking for kingfish, but a giant mako shark took the bait. The creature leapt out of the water to grab the snack...
saltwatersportsman.com
Fish Facts: Escolar Caught from Shore
While fishing along the cliffs on the Big Island of Hawaii, Avery Berido of Kea’au caught what, he says, anglers locally call a “mongoose fish.” Berido fished a glow strip with a slow retrieve during a dark moon phase. “These are generally uncommon here, but occasionally they’ll swarm your baits at night when you’re fishing from shore near deep dropoffs.” Berido guessed the fish to be some sort of snake mackerel or Roudi escolar, and turned to our Fish Facts experts for confirmation, as well as for information on the species’ edibility.
PHOTO: Monster Great White Shark Spotted Lurking Beneath Fishing Boat
On Friday, a group of tuna fishermen working for the bustling tuna farm in Port Lincoln, South Australia, were transporting what appeared to be thousands of fish when they spotted a large fin moving silently through the water alongside the barge. Moving closer to the edge of the ship, the fishing crew realized it was a monstrous great white shark, its sleek grey body stretching an alarming 16 feet just beneath the clear blue surface.
Deadliest Catch Captain Johnathan Hillstrand's Scary Experience With A Sunken Sailboat
Perhaps it goes without saying, but the crews of Discovery's "Deadliest Catch" have to be very skillful at handling their boats. These, after all, are massive, hulking, floating machines that are intended to navigate some of the roughest waters in the world. And fans of "Deadliest Catch" already know that commercial fishing –- in particular crab fishing -– causes several times more than the average number of fatalities among most other jobs (via CDC.gov).
'Floating Cabin' Where Guests Camp on the Water Is Way Too Cool
You can camp on the ice in winter or float on the lake in the summer!
The Best Hunting and Fishing Gear of 2022
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›. For once in our lives, we made good on a New Year’s resolution. See, after taking a year off in 2021, we vowed to bring back our annual Best of the Best Awards in 2022. In case you forgot, Best of the Best is our (usually) annual, end-of-year list in which we recognize the year’s best hunting gear and fishing tackle. As you’re about to read, not only did we deliver on our promise—but we’ve made this year’s BOTB our biggest to date. Along with all the requisite hardcore hunting and fishing gear, we’ve added awards for the best hiking gear, camping equipment, and more.
Cruising World
2023 Boat of the Year: Best Cruising Multihull
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Cruising World email newsletter. Subscribe to Cruising World magazine for $29 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. The trend toward cruising multihulls continues unabated, and perhaps has even come full circle. The popularity of boats with more than one hull, especially catamarans, is more evident with each passing year in charter fleets, on boat-show docks, and in far-flung anchorages the world over. The multihull genie is out of the bottle, and there’s no evidence it will ever return. That reality was once again underlined in the 2023 Boat of the Year trials, where the Cruising Multihull class, with five legitimate contenders, was certainly among the strongest categories. Particularly notable this year was the dominance of French builders, which makes sense because the country has been the leading proponent of production-built multihulls from the beginning. It’s fitting that one of those pioneering firms topped the field for 2023: Well done, Fountaine Pajot.
Fishermen Score $109,000 Prize With Monster Kingfish in South Carolina Tourney
Like most fish, kingfish, or king mackerel, are minuscule at birth, closely resembling tadpoles with their large heads and tiny bodies. From then on, however, the King Mackerel grows at a shocking speed, and though most specimens reach full size at around 24-30 inches in length, some grow to far greater sizes. The colossus of the mackerel family, the largest known kingfish was an astounding 72 inches long and weighed nearly 100 pounds.
a-z-animals.com
Fishing with Sand Fleas: Do They Make Good Bait?
Sand fleas make great bait, especially because you can look for some yourself without having to spend a lot of money. They are very common along the surf of many beaches. You may have seen some without knowing what they are. Although their name suggests they are fleas, they are actually crustaceans. A more appropriate name for sand fleas is mole crabs, but sometimes people refer to them as sand crabs. They are small and burrow into the sand in colonies, leaving ‘v’ shapes behind. The larger the ‘v’ shapes, the more sand fleas there are underneath.
