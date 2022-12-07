Read full article on original website
tennismajors.com
“It was one of the first times I had to tell that story and come to terms that my career was ending” – Federer reveals Laver Cup call to Nadal
The images of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal holding hands and weeping at the Laver Cup, the last tournament of the Swiss legend’s career, will forever be etched in the hearts and minds of tennis fans. Now for the first time, Federer has revealed how his emotional farewell playing...
NBC Sports
Federer reflects on calling Nadal to play last match of career
Tennis legend Roger Federer did not hesitate to ask longtime rival and friend Rafael Nadal to play the last doubles match of his career. The 20-time Grand Slam champion reflected on the heartfelt moment of calling the Spaniard star after this year’s U.S. Open, requesting his participation at the 2022 Laver Cup.
tennisuptodate.com
Taylor Fritz sets Diriyah Cup final with Medvedev
Taylor Fritz battled past Cameron Norrie for the final at the Diriyah Cup tomorrow as both will be gunning for the trophy and the big payday that comes with it. Medvedev knows how it is to win the event as he won in 2019 with Fritz hoping to spoil his plan of adding another Diriyah Cup Trophy. It was a fairly good battle between Fritz and Norrie. Each won a set with the match tiebreak going to the American as well. They played a tight match at the Laver Cup with Fritz winning in three.
Yardbarker
"Novak wasn't there, Rafa wasn't at 100%, so he took his chance" - Zverev on Alcaraz winning US Open
Carlos Alcaraz won his first Grand Slam title at the 2022 US Open and during a recent interview, Alexander Zverev spoke about his triumph. The German was close to lifting his maiden major in the Flushing Meadows two years ago but despite leading in the final, he was stopped by his very good friend Dominic Thiem. Due to his injury, Zverev couldn't be present at the 2022 US Open and also Novak Djokovic missed the last Grand Slam of the season.
‘Ref is a joke!’: England vs France referee slammed after World Cup exit
The England vs France referee was labelled “a joke” by Gary Neville with heavy criticism coming in for Brazilian official Wilton Sampaio.The Three Lions’ first gripe came during the first half in the build-up to the opening World Cup quarter-final goal for Les Bleus.FOLLOW LIVE: Latest reaction and quotes as England exit World Cup after France defeatBukayo Saka protested for a foul after Dayot Upamecano’s challenge, but play continued, with Aurélien Tchouaméni soon breaking the deadlock.Sampaio did award two penalties for England, the second of which following a VAR review.The first spot kick was dispatched by Kane before a...
wtatennis.com
Anastasija Sevastova announces birth of first child
Former World No.11 Anastasija Sevastova has given birth to her first child, a daughter named Alexandra. The 32-year-old Latvian shared the news via a post on Instagram that featured her and her longtime coach and partner Ronald Schmidt cradling their newborn. Sevastova's current and former WTA peers were among those...
tennismajors.com
Matteo Berrettini aiming high in 2023: “I see my chances of winning a slam”
After an up and down year which saw him win two titles but be derailed by a hand injury that required surgery, Italian Matteo Berrettini is aiming high in 2023. “I see my chances of winning a slam,” he told Eurosport. “I was not that far from doing it in previous years. That’s for sure a goal.
tennisuptodate.com
Berrettini looks back on 2022 season: "It was a weird year with Novak Djokovic not playing most of the Slams, but Carlos Alcaraz deserves the World No. 1"
Matteo Berrettini reflected on the 2022 season which wasn't very good to him but was to Alcaraz whom he called the deserved number one. Alcaraz occupies the number one ranking in the world currently and will be the player on the top spot when 2023 begins. Nobody would argue that Djokovic is probably still the best player in the world however Alcaraz deserved the best spot after his amazing year and Berrettini certainly agrees:
Yardbarker
Zverev draws inspiration from Nadal & Federer in attempt to regain his place at the top
Alexander Zverev returned to the court this week after suffering an injury during his quarterfinal match against Rafael Nadal at the 2022 Roland Garros. The injury forced Zverev to miss the rest of the tournament, as well as the rest of the 2022 season. The German made his comeback at the 2022 Diriyah Tennis Cup, where he faced off against Dominic Thiem in his first match. The match was a closely contested affair, but Zverev was able to come out on top, winning in two sets. In his next match, Zverev faced off against Daniil Medvedev and lost.
tennismajors.com
Open d’Angers: Friedsam through to last four
German Anna-Lena Friedsam reached the last 4 of the Open d’Angers by winning against French qualifier Emeline Dartron 6-1, 6-2 at Arena Loire in Trélazé on Friday. Friedsam, ranked No 146, will face the winner of the match between Dane Clara Tauson and Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina, the second seed, next.
tennismajors.com
Open d’Angers: Parks makes last four
American Alycia Parks won against Czech Marketa Vondrousova 6-1, 7-6 (3) to move into the last 4 of the Open d’Angers at Arena Loire in Trélazé on Friday afternoon. Parks, ranked No 100, will face the winner of the match between wildcard Jessika Ponchet and Clara Burel next.
World Cup exit leaves Southgate considering England position
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — After a third shot at a major tournament ended in disappointment, Gareth Southgate wants time to consider his future as England coach. Southgate is under contract until December 2024, but after the 2-1 loss to France in the World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday, he could not guarantee he would stick around until then. “Whenever I’ve finished these tournaments I’ve needed time to make the correct decision because emotionally you go through so many different feelings and the energy that it takes through these tournaments is enormous,” Southgate said after the match at Al Bayt Stadium. “I want to make the right decision, whatever that is for the team, for England, the FA. I think it is right to take time to do that.” Southgate’s bosses at the English Football Association are certainly delighted with the progress the national team has made since he was hired in 2016.
tennisuptodate.com
Zverev looks back on horrific injury at French Open: "My first thought was: your career is over"
Alexander Zverev spoke about his injury at Roland Garros earlier this year explaining how he thought that his career was over. When Zverev rolled over in pain on the Roland Garros sand, many were unsure whether he'll ever be able to play tennis again. He was worried as well because the injury was quite horrific and the images captured on that day are still very fresh for most tennis fans.
tennismajors.com
World No 77 Kamil Majchrzak in shock as he reveals failed drug test
Poland’s Kamil Majchrzak, ranked No 77 in the world, has revealed he failed a drugs test, describing it as the biggest shock but affirming that he had never knowingly taken any banned substance. The 26-year-old confirmed in a social media post that he tested positive during anti-doping controls during...
tennismajors.com
Open d’Angers: Kalinina books spot in semi-finals
Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina, the second seed, advanced to the semi-finals of the Open d’Angers by defeating Dane Clara Tauson 7-6 (3), 6-4 at Arena Loire in Trélazé on Friday afternoon. Kalinina, ranked No 53, will play German Anna-Lena Friedsam next. The Ukrainian won against American Katrina Scott...
tennisuptodate.com
"I'm not playing bad for my age": Stan the Man stuns Rublev as Wawrinka sets up semi-final with Medvedev at Diriyah Tennis Cup
Friday at the Diriyah Tennis Cup in Saudi Arabia sees Stan Wawrinka face off against Daniil Medvedev after a superb fightback win over Andrey Rublev 6-7, 6-2, 10-6 as he reaches the semi-finals. "I'm enjoying being on the court again playing some matches against the top players in the world....
Yardbarker
Medvedev bagels Zverev and stops late comeback to reach Diriyah Tennis Cup semifinals
Alexander Zverev played already one match today but for former world no. 1 it was first showing since this year's ATP Finals,. The 2022 Diriyah Tennis Cup started well for the German, who defeated Dominic Thiem in the opening match. However, in the quarterfinals, he faced Daniil Medvedev and the Russian was really determined to advance as he started the match in an incredible way.
tennismajors.com
Open d’Angers: Parks advances to quarter-finals
American Alycia Parks reached the quarter-finals of the Open d’Angers by winning against Romanian Jaqueline Cristian 6-4, 6-4 at Arena Loire in Trélazé on Thursday evening. Parks, ranked No 100, will face Czech Marketa Vondrousova next. The 21-year-old American defeated Chinese Shuai Zhang, the top seed (6-2,...
Netherlands vs Argentina team news and confirmed line-ups for World Cup quarter-final tonight
Lionel Messi’s Argentina hope to advance to the final four when they take on the Netherlands in the World Cup quarter-finals on Friday, with Croatia awaiting the winners.The PSG superstar’s best support appears to now be with Julian Alvarez after Lautaro Martinez’s dismal tournament, while Memphis Depay looks back to his best after the win over the USA.LIVE! Follow coverage of Netherlands vs Argentina with our blog“We have a really tough clash with Holland, who play very well,” Messi said ahead of the game. “They have great players and a great coach, it’s going to be hard-fought. It’s the...
