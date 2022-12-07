Read full article on original website
Flu deaths in Indiana nearly double in the span of a week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The number of flu-related deaths in Indiana nearly doubled in the span of a week. Officials said 24 people have died from the flu so far this season. Last week, there had been 13 deaths, and just one of them was between the ages of 25 and 49.
Kentucky's EV battery deals carry big costs for taxpayers
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The biggest economic development deal in Kentucky history also comes with what is likely the most generous corporate subsidy the state has ever offered. Officials on Thursday gave final approval to a $250 million contribution of public money to BlueOval SK, the joint venture of Ford...
UofL Health doctor: Kentucky has highest per capita rate of colon cancer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Following actress Kirstie Alley's death from colon cancer, Louisville doctors are reminding people that early screening can save lives, and it's especially important for Kentucky residents. "We have the highest rate per capita of anyplace in the country of colon cancer," Dr. Russell Farmer. "So that...
Kentucky opening new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is opening a new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville. In a news release Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear's office announced a new regional office in Valley Station off Dixie Highway near Interstate 265. The new facility at 6202 Willismore Drive will eventually replace the smaller licensing facility at the Government Center on Dixie Highway in Pleasure Ridge Park.
Some Kentuckians who own multiple residences may have to pay new utility tax
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With a new year comes new laws going into effect in Kentucky, including a new sales tax on power bills. But it doesn't apply to all Kentuckians. Residents will be paying less income tax starting in January. "We are a poor state, we can't tax our...
Weekend Rain and Drizzle
Here we go...another blog about the cloudy, damp conditions we've been experiencing all week. Except this one is different! This one includes a look at when we will see the sun next :) but first a discussion on when rain may interrupt your weekend. Much like Friday night, Saturday morning...
Awash in illegal marijuana, Oregon looks at toughening laws
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — In 2014, Oregon voters approved a ballot measure legalizing recreational marijuana after being told it would eliminate problems caused by “uncontrolled manufacture” of the drug. Illegal production of marijuana has instead exploded. Oregon lawmakers, who have heard complaints from police, legal growers and others, are now looking at toughening laws against the outlaw growers. A draft bill for Oregon’s 2023 legislative session would double the maximum prison sentence and fine. Those found guilty of unlawful manufacture involving more than 100 plants and possession in excess of 32 times the legal limits could face 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Kentucky gets $5.8 million in federal funds to expand access to high-speed internet
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is getting $5.8 million in federal funding to expand access to high-speed internet throughout the state. According to a news release Thursday, those funds are part of an "Internet for All" grant, provided through the federal Broadband Equity, Access and Development (BEAD) program. That program provides $42.45 billion to states and U.S territories o expand high-speed internet access nationwide. It was part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
