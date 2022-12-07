Read full article on original website
Related
wzdm.com
VU President Johnson Gets One Year Contract Extension
The Vincennes University Board of Trustees voted this week to extend the contract of President Dr. Chuck Johnson an additional year. The Board extended Johnson’s contract through December 31st, 2025. Before he was appointed president in 2015, Johnson served as interim president for four months and provost for three...
wzdm.com
KC Commissioners Approve Roofing Bid for County Jail
The Knox County Commissioners accepted a $210,000 bid from Yoder’s Roofing for roof work on the Knox County Jail. Yoder’s bid was one of two made for the project; the other came from Midwest Roofing. The Commissioners approved the bid unanimously.
wzdm.com
Christmas Parade in Downtown Vincennes Expected to Draw Large Crowd Tonight
Around 15,000 people are expected in downtown Vincennes tonight for the annual Vincennes Christmas Parade of Lights. The evening parade will run on Main Street from First to Tenth Streets. Council members will trail the final entrant of the parade, which every year is Santa Claus. A major contributor to...
wzdm.com
Subdivision Approved for Sixth Street Commercial Area
The Knox County Area Plan Commission approved a subdivision for property in the 2600 block of North Sixth Street. The plan is to separate nearly 10-1/2 acres into one lot of 9-1/2 acres and one just under one acre. The separations are for possible future development on those lots. The request came from representatives of Schaad Brown Real Estate, for JMB Investments.
wzdm.com
VPRD Continues Winterizing Work
Vincennes Parks & Recreation officials continue their winterizing procedures for their parks — including Gregg Park. Part of the process is repairing water lines, in preparation for the winter break. Vincennes Parks director Chris Moore says an outstanding water leak at Gregg Park has been fixed. Moore also notes when the water lines are opened again at Gregg Park, a new water fountain will grace the park area.
wzdm.com
City of Vincennes Sets Out Paving Projects for 2023
The City of Vincennes has set out its paving priorities for the coming year, as it will use just under $365,000 in state funds for the work. With a required local match, the City plans to use over half a million dollars for paving projects in 2023. Some of the...
wzdm.com
Annual Christmas Parade of Lights Tomorrow Night in Downtown Vincennes
The annual Vincennes Christmas Parade is planned for tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. The event will use the traditional Christmas parade route on Main Street from First to Tenth Streets. The event’s timing is to square it with various other activities around Vincennes. Another activity planned tomorrow night is the annual...
wzdm.com
UDWI Asks Members to Brace for Rising Energy Costs
The Utilities District of Western Indiana REMC says record high energy prices, inflation, supply chain disruptions, and events across the globe are having a significant impact on the cost of electricity and will affect UDWI members beginning in 2023. Starting with February billing, UDWI expects a 4% increase for the...
wzdm.com
Ten Year Anniversary of Unsolved Lowell Badger Death Is Today
This week marks the ten-year anniversary of the unsolved homicide of 85-year-old Lowell Badger of rural Sullivan County. The retired farmer was found dead in his rural Sullivan County home on the morning of December 8th, 2012. A gray safe and television were taken from Badger’s home. Investigators believe someone...
wzdm.com
Sports Roundup for Friday, 12/9
(SK defeats Rivet in Girls Hoops) South Knox beat Vincennes Rivet 56-39. Ella Bobe paced the 6-4 Lady Spartans with 31 points. Shelby Burke added 12. Lexi Frey led 6-3 Vincennes Rivet with 23 points including 7 3-pointers. Other Girls Scores. Barr Reeve trimmed North Daviess 30-27 Forest Park beat...
wzdm.com
VWU Projects Expected to Hit Stride in 2023
Vincennes Water Utilities officials expect a busy 2023 for a couple of high-profile water projects near Richard Bauer Drive. The projects include installation of a new water main connection, and construction of the City’s newest water tower. Vincennes Water Utilities general manager Kirk Bouchie expects intensive work on the...
wzdm.com
45th Anniversary of UE Fatal Plane Crash December 13th
December 13th marks the 45th anniversary of a plane crash near Evansville that claimed the lives of 29 people, including the University of Evansville’s men’s basketball team, supporters of the Purple Aces, and the flight crew. The University of Evansville will conduct two services on Tuesday to commemorate...
wzdm.com
Boys Basketball Back to the Court Tonight
The North Knox Warriors stay at home tonight, as they face the Shakamak Lakers. Tip time is 7:30; hear the game on 92.1, WZDM. The South Knox Spartans are also at home, as they entertain Southridge. Tip thme there is also 7:30; that one is on 105.7, WUZR. The Rivet...
Comments / 0