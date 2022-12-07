ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
abc27 News

Mommy Minute: How to treat a cold at home

By Ali Lanyon
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tV2Qj_0jaClCjH00

If you’re suffering from a cold, you may be desperate to try different remedies with hopes of feeling better.

Neha Vyas, MD, family medicine physician with Cleveland Clinic, shares which ones are best to follow when recovering at home.

“Drink lots of fluids, non-caffeinated beverages are the best. So remember broth, whatever kind of broth you like, whatever kind of soups you enjoy, whether it be chicken soup, lentil soup or any sort of miso soup,” said Dr. Vyas. “Anything and everything that is water based that you can get in is quite helpful when you’re trying to fight the common cold.”

Dr. Vyas said herbal tea with some honey and lemon is another good option and can soothe sore throats.

And speaking of honey, research has shown a spoonful before bedtime can help a coughing child sleep. The American Academy of Pediatrics reminds parents that honey is not recommended for children under a year of age.

Giving your body enough rest is also recommended.

Dr. Vyas said saline nasal drops and over-the-counter medications like acetaminophen and ibuprofen can relieve symptoms too.

It’s important note there’s no way to cure the common cold. They normally just go away on their own, so you’ve got to be patient.

However, if you are starting to feel worse, be sure to talk to your physician.

“If you have trouble breathing, if you find that even a few steps makes you short of breath, if your fever doesn’t go away or your cough or other symptoms don’t go away after a week, then certainly contact your healthcare provider right away,” Dr. Vyas advised.

Dr. Vyas said it may be tempting to try some experimental remedies or supplements suggested online, but be careful. They could wind up making you feel even worse.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

One dead, one injured after shooting in Lancaster city

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Bureau of Police is investigating a shooting that took place on Friday, Dec. 9 According to police, at 11:34 p.m. officers responded to a report of gunshots being fired from the area of Ruby Street and Prangely Avenue. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a deceased man […]
LANCASTER, PA
Fatherly

Does Whiskey Help A Cold? A Sore Throat? Doctors Explain.

It’s cold and flu season, and for many dads, that means a hot toddy for that cold and flu. Hot cocktails like the toddy — a warm cup of whiskey spiked with lemon, honey, cloves, and cinnamon — have long been prized as an old-school cold remedy. But does it actually give sick parents anything more than a hangover? Does whiskey help a cold and ease a sore throat? Doctors are less dismissive of the buzz-inducing cure than you might think.
Centre Daily

How to Stop a Cold In Its Tracks

Parade.com has an extensive editorial partnership with Cleveland Clinic, consistently named as one of the nation’s best hospitals in U.S. News & World Report’s annual “America’s Best Hospitals” survey. Click here to learn more about our health reporting policies. You know the feeling: There’s a...
AL.com

When are people with flu contagious?

Flu is circulating at extremely high levels in every part of the state. To help prevent its spread, it’s important to know when people with the flu are at their most contagious. According to the Centers for Disease Control, flu viruses can be detected in most infected people beginning...
WebMD

Symptoms as Clues: Is It RSV, COVID, the Flu or a Common Cold?

Editor's note: See cold and flu activity in your location with the WebMD tracker. Nov. 17, 2022 – The overlapping symptoms of respiratory viruses with household names – COVID-19, the flu, the common cold, and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) – can make it challenging to tell them apart.
FLORIDA STATE
TODAY.com

Mom speaks out after daughter, 12, almost dies of flu

For days, Madi Allen, then 12, had a fever and a cough that continued to worsen. Mom Shelle Allen thought Madi was worn down from a busy winter and had a bad cold. Madi progressively became sicker and needed help showering and that’s Allen noticed Madi’s lips were blue as she struggled to breathe.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
EverydayHealth.com

RSV Is Hospitalizing Seniors at an Abnormally High Rate

Cases of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) and other respiratory illnesses have been surging throughout the United States. While recent headlines have been focusing on how children infected with RSV have been filling hospitals to capacity, older adults are also being hospitalized at a rate that is unusually high compared with previous years.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Grieving family’s warning to parents as ‘caring’ boy, 4, dies of Strep A infection

A grieving family of a child who died after contracting Strep A has issued a warning to parents. Muhammed Ibrahim Ali, aged 4, died at his home on Monday 14 November after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was given antibiotics to treat a rash and had a cough and stomach pains prior to his death.Yesterday, his funeral was attended by family and teaching staff alike from Oakridge School and Nursery in High Wycombe.Azra Ali, Muhammed Ibrahim Ali’s aunt, has since issued a warning to parents in a bid to spread awareness of the infection.“Whatever his body was trying to...
abc27 News

Wheat pennies could bring you a pretty penny

JOPLIN, Mo — Lincoln Wheat pennies are one of the most popular series of U.S. coins that coin collectors strive to build a complete set. Rare coins such as the 1909-S VDB and 1914-D are the “Holy Grails” of any Lincoln Wheat cent collection. Before you go down the path of building a complete set of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Harrisburg falls to St. Joe’s Prep in state championship

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s hard to dethrone a perennial powerhouse like St. Joseph’s Prep. Harrisburg gave it their best shot, but the Cougars fell to the Hawks in the Class 6A state championship 42-7 on Saturday night. It’s the seventh state championship for St. Joseph’s Prep in school history. The Hawks came out of […]
MECHANICSBURG, PA
abc27 News

Woman died in Franklin County crash with tractor-trailer

GUILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman died in a crash on an Interstate 81 south exit ramp on Wednesday, Dec. 7, in Franklin County, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Chambersburg. A tractor-trailer was parked on the shoulder of the exit 14 off-ramp from I-81 south in Guilford Township when a Toyota RAV4 took […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Amazon will tip your delivery drivers if you do this limited-time Alexa hack

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Help reward those delivering gifts and everyday essentials this holiday season Most of us shop from Amazon quite a bit throughout the year. However, during the holidays, the number of packages arriving on your doorstep likely increases. Fortunately, if you want to help the hardworking […]
abc27 News

abc27 News

22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy