Bush Announce 2023 Tour With Jerry Cantrell, Candlebox + More on Select Dates
Bush have spent a fair share of time on the road in 2022 supporting their new album, The Art of Survival, and they'll be back on tour in the U.S. and Canada in early 2023 as well. "You know we couldn't stay away for long," stated the group via their...
Resurrection Fest Announces Over 80 Bands for 2023 Lineup – Ghost, Slipknot, Pantera + More
It doesn't get much bigger than this is you're a hard rock and metal fan. Spain's Resurrection Fest has announced a massive lineup of bands for 2023, headlined by Ghost, Slipknot and the Pantera celebration. A who's who of hard rock and metal will be descending upon Estrella Galicia in...
Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce 2023 North America Tour With Six Different Openers
Red Hot Chili Peppers had an outstanding 2022 releasing a pair of studio albums and they'll carry over that momentum to 2023, announcing a new batch of shows in both North America and the U.K. and Europe. The group just added 23 more shows to their touring schedule, starting this...
Rolling Stones, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Motley Crue Among 2022’s Highest Grossing Tours
The Rolling Stones, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Motley Crue are just three of the rock and metal bands among Billboard's year-end ranking of the overall top-grossing tours of 2022. In the second full year since the COVID-19 pandemic effectively shuttered all touring in 2020, some big-time rock artists returned...
Elton John and Rolling Stones Among 2022’s Top-Earning Tours
Elton John and the Rolling Stones sold more than half a billion dollars of total concert tickets in 2022 with their respective tours. John earned over $334 million with 85 Farewell Yellow Brick Road dates, second only to Bad Bunny on Billboard's 2022 Top Tours chart. The Stones came in at No. 6 with more than $179 million, an impressive number considering they played only 20 shows.
Why Slash Never Wants to Hear Guns N’ Roses’ Cover of The Rolling Stones’ ‘Sympathy for the Devil’ Again
The Rolling Stones‘ “Sympathy for the Devil” is one of the most famous songs about the devil. During the 1990s, Guns N’ Roses put their own spin on the song. Subsequently, Slash said he never wants to hear the cover again. Slash said Guns N’ Roses’ cover The Rolling Stones’ ‘Sympathy for the Devil’ sounds …
Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, and Alice Cooper Announce 2023 U.S. Tour Dates
After wrapping up a huge North American tour, Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard are extending their jaunt with a string of U.S. dates. Alice Cooper will support the dates (original support acts Joan Jett and Poison have bowed out). Check out the dates below. Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott...
NME
Internet guitar sensation Sophie Lloyd talks Iron Maiden-inspired single and touring with Machine Gun Kelly
Internet sensation and Machine Gun Kelly’s live guitarist Sophie Lloyd has released her new solo single ‘Do Or Die’. Check out it below along with our interview with Lloyd. ‘Do Or Die’ is the first “big” release from guitarist Sophie Lloyd and is taken from her upcoming...
Motley Crue and Def Leppard Add More US Shows With Alice Cooper
Motley Crue and Def Leppard have announced six more U.S. stadium shows for 2023, this time with support from Alice Cooper. The new string of dates begin on Aug. 5 in Syracuse, N.Y., and end on Aug. 18 in El Paso, Texas. The announcement comes shortly after Motley Crue and Def Leppard confirmed two February 2023 shows at the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City, N.J., which will serve as a warm-up for their four-month tour of Latin America and Europe.
msn.com
The Refined Career of Rolling Stones’ Drummer Charlie Watts, in Photos
Slide 1 of 26: Charlie Watts was a longtime drummer of the Rolling Stones who infused their stadium-size sound with a jazzy swing. Watts manned the drum kit for the legendary act for more than 50 years, building with his beats rock music itself. In an era defined by the flamboyance of his lead man, Mick Jagger, Watts projected a cool and calm; refinement. "I loved playing with Keith and the band—I still do—but I wasn’t interested in being a pop idol sitting there with girls screaming," he famously wrote in his 2003 book, According to the Stones. "It’s not the world I come from. It’s not what I wanted to be, and I still think it’s silly." Watts joined the group in 1963, once the founding members could finally afford the then-established session player. "We starved ourselves to pay for him!" Keith Richards wrote in his own book, Life (2010). "Literally. We went shoplifting to get Charlie Watts." Decades later, as the Stones continue their reign as rock's most influential, and long-lasting outfit, it was worth it. Here, a look back at his seminal career.
Guitar World Magazine
Wolfgang Van Halen has inspired EVH Gear to release 24-fret and hardtail versions of its Eddie-inspired 5150 Series guitars
The new models – which will be joined by Fujigen EVH Signature guitars – will drastically alter the DNA of Eddie Van Halen’s original Kramer 5150 axe. Wolfgang Van Halen and his EVH co-runner Matt Bruck recently sat down with Guitar World to discuss what electric guitars the brand has in store for future releases – a topic of conversation that teased the arrival of some boundary-pushing axes for the firm.
Iggy Pop vows to never stage-dive again due to being "too rickety"
The Godfather of Punk says he'll no longer be stage-diving during live shows, a move that he famously popularised in his youth as frontman of The Stooges
Iggy Pop salutes the late Taylor Hawkins: "He had a wonderful career doing what he wanted to do"
Iggy Pop pays tribute to Taylor Hawkins, who played drums om two tracks on the Godfather of Punk's upcoming Every Loser album
dancehallmag.com
Skillibeng To Join Chris Brown’s ‘Under the Influence’ Tour In Europe
Dancehall artist Skillibeng is set to join Grammy-winning phenomenon Chris Brown on his European ‘Under The Influence’ tour for 2023. Breezy broke the news via Instagram today (December 6, 2022) with a poster showing all the dates and locations for the tour. “Tickets on sale Friday. I’m bringing my brother @skillibeng on tour…. starting the year off wit a bang! See you there,” the US superstar wrote.
washingtonindependentreviewofbooks.com
Led Zeppelin
History has anointed Led Zeppelin as the greatest hard-rock band of the 1970s. The quartet emerged from a crowded field with the era’s biggest sales, several of its finest LPs, and arguably its signature song, “Stairway to Heaven.”. At its best, early on, Led Zeppelin gave mesmerizing concerts....
Anthrax pull Bloodstock 2023 appearance due to “logistical issues beyond our control”
Anthrax will no longer be performing at next summer's Bloodstock festival, but organisers have already announced their replacement
