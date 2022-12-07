ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

101.9 KING FM

Elton John and Rolling Stones Among 2022’s Top-Earning Tours

Elton John and the Rolling Stones sold more than half a billion dollars of total concert tickets in 2022 with their respective tours. John earned over $334 million with 85 Farewell Yellow Brick Road dates, second only to Bad Bunny on Billboard's 2022 Top Tours chart. The Stones came in at No. 6 with more than $179 million, an impressive number considering they played only 20 shows.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Motley Crue and Def Leppard Add More US Shows With Alice Cooper

Motley Crue and Def Leppard have announced six more U.S. stadium shows for 2023, this time with support from Alice Cooper. The new string of dates begin on Aug. 5 in Syracuse, N.Y., and end on Aug. 18 in El Paso, Texas. The announcement comes shortly after Motley Crue and Def Leppard confirmed two February 2023 shows at the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City, N.J., which will serve as a warm-up for their four-month tour of Latin America and Europe.
msn.com

The Refined Career of Rolling Stones’ Drummer Charlie Watts, in Photos

Slide 1 of 26: Charlie Watts was a longtime drummer of the Rolling Stones who infused their stadium-size sound with a jazzy swing. Watts manned the drum kit for the legendary act for more than 50 years, building with his beats rock music itself. In an era defined by the flamboyance of his lead man, Mick Jagger, Watts projected a cool and calm; refinement. "I loved playing with Keith and the band—I still do—but I wasn’t interested in being a pop idol sitting there with girls screaming," he famously wrote in his 2003 book, According to the Stones. "It’s not the world I come from. It’s not what I wanted to be, and I still think it’s silly." Watts joined the group in 1963, once the founding members could finally afford the then-established session player. "We starved ourselves to pay for him!" Keith Richards wrote in his own book, Life (2010). "Literally. We went shoplifting to get Charlie Watts." Decades later, as the Stones continue their reign as rock's most influential, and long-lasting outfit, it was worth it. Here, a look back at his seminal career.
Guitar World Magazine

Wolfgang Van Halen has inspired EVH Gear to release 24-fret and hardtail versions of its Eddie-inspired 5150 Series guitars

The new models – which will be joined by Fujigen EVH Signature guitars – will drastically alter the DNA of Eddie Van Halen’s original Kramer 5150 axe. Wolfgang Van Halen and his EVH co-runner Matt Bruck recently sat down with Guitar World to discuss what electric guitars the brand has in store for future releases – a topic of conversation that teased the arrival of some boundary-pushing axes for the firm.
dancehallmag.com

Skillibeng To Join Chris Brown’s ‘Under the Influence’ Tour In Europe

Dancehall artist Skillibeng is set to join Grammy-winning phenomenon Chris Brown on his European ‘Under The Influence’ tour for 2023. Breezy broke the news via Instagram today (December 6, 2022) with a poster showing all the dates and locations for the tour. “Tickets on sale Friday. I’m bringing my brother @skillibeng on tour…. starting the year off wit a bang! See you there,” the US superstar wrote.
washingtonindependentreviewofbooks.com

Led Zeppelin

History has anointed Led Zeppelin as the greatest hard-rock band of the 1970s. The quartet emerged from a crowded field with the era’s biggest sales, several of its finest LPs, and arguably its signature song, “Stairway to Heaven.”. At its best, early on, Led Zeppelin gave mesmerizing concerts....

