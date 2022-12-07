Read full article on original website
Related
CBS 58
Republican Party of Wisconsin elects Brian Schimming as new chairman
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Republican Party of Wisconsin has announced the election of a new chairman. Brian Schimming was unanimously elected to the position at a Saturday, Dec. 10 Executive Committee meeting in Stevens Point, according to a press release from the party. The release quotes Schimming...
wtmj.com
Vos wants ‘significantly’ more than $3 billion in tax cuts
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he wants to cut taxes by “significantly” more than $3.4 billion in the next state budget, while remaining coy about how he wants to address major issues like funding for schools and local governments. Vos discussed how he would like to see the Legislature handle the state’s projected $6.6 billion budget surplus during a virtual event Friday hosted by the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum. Vos and Republicans for months have said they want to cut taxes, with an emphases on further flattening the state’s income tax rates. Gov. Tony Evers will release his budget on Feb. 15 and the Legislature will rewrite it in the months after that.
voiceofalexandria.com
'The time for action is now,' Assembly Republican says of replacing Green Bay prison
Wisconsin’s second-oldest prison, the Green Bay Correctional Institution, has a laundry list of problems. A significant portion of the facility’s cells hold two prisoners despite being built for one person, according to a 2020 facility review. Many cells in the prison, built in the village of Allouez beginning in the 1890s, don’t comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, nor do they meet industry standards, the review found. It’s often 20% or more over capacity. And the infrastructure is failing.
Wisconsin state health secretary leaving post
Wisconsin's state health secretary who has held the job the past two years, including as the COVID-19 vaccine was first being distributed, is leaving Gov. Tony Evers administration.
wizmnews.com
WI budget surplus provides opportunity for much-needed compromise
Will the Wisconsin Legislature ever get anything done? It is a fair question, since the past two years have been marked by gridlock in Wisconsin’s capitol, with a Democrat s Governor and Republicans in control of the Legislature. As a result, very little has gotten done for the past two years. The Governor proposes a budget, as he will do again soon, and legislators rip it up and start over. Then lawmakers in March gave themselves the rest of the year off, and when called back to Madison for special legislative sessions, refused to act. We are in the same position again, with the democratic Governor winning re-election, and Republicans strengthening their hold on the Legislature. And once again, the two parties are far apart on the issues. But they are going to need to figure out a way to compromise or we face two more years of gridlock on the important issues facing the state. Is there a willingness to compromise? Perhaps on the issue of the record state surplus. Let’s hope they can find some common ground on how to return this surplus to taxpayers, either through rebate checks or permanent tax cuts. If they can’t that money is just going to sit there, and that isn’t doing anybody any good.
Assembly Speaker Vos casts doubt on Milwaukee's push for more shared revenue
Speaker Vos says Republican lawmakers need concrete plans from Milwaukee leaders on how they will reform the city’s finances.
WEAU-TV 13
DHS Secretary-designee Timberlake leaving Gov. Evers Administration
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake will leave the Evers Administration on Jan. 2. Gov. Evers issued a news release Friday. “Karen joined our administration at a critical time during the coronavirus pandemic, bringing with her a wealth of experience and expertise. We owe...
captimes.com
State Debate: We must stop hospital mergers, insists John Torinus
In a column for Urban Milwaukee, John Torinus argues that we should stop the hospital merger mania that he insists is lowering quality and raising prices and corporate pay. He specifically opposes the current plans to merge Aurora Advocate with Atrium. He complains neither Tony Evers nor Atty. Gen. Josh Kaul has lifted a finger against these consumer unfriendly mergers.
captimes.com
Letter | Marijuana should be legalized, taxed, regulated
Dear Editor: In last month’s midterm election, voters in several Wisconsin counties and cities made it known that we want our elected officials to legalize and tax marijuana, with regulations similar to alcohol. Voters in southern Dane County all the way north to Superior overwhelmingly answered “yes” to ballot...
wpr.org
Wisconsin cities have taken steps to be more inclusive to the LGBTQ+ community
Since 2018, Wisconsin municipalities have taken steps to become more inclusive toward the LGBTQ+ community. The Human Rights Campaign's Municipal Equality Index surveys laws and policies of cities across the U.S. It gives cities a grade based on how inclusive those policies are toward members of the LGBTQ+ community. Of...
Vanity Fair’s ‘Wisconsin Death Trip’: A horror movie version of rural America
I first heard about the new “Wisconsin Death Trip” story from a friend in North Carolina. “After reading this Vanity Fair piece, not so sure I wanna come visit y’all,” she wrote. Wisconsin winters often scare away visitors from the South. But a Nov. 30 glossy magazine feature by journalist, best-selling author and Dartmouth professor […] The post Vanity Fair’s ‘Wisconsin Death Trip’: A horror movie version of rural America appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
cwbradio.com
Effective January 1st, Wisconsin Will Have a New LLC Law
Wisconsin has a New LLC law that will completely replace the existing LLC law. The new law will be effective January 1, 2023. The new law affects both existing LLCs and future LLCs. This new law made changes to the statute governing limited liability companies (LLCs) organized in Wisconsin. The...
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin Department of Justice puts the brakes on deceptive marketing for vehicle warranties
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), acting on a referral from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has entered into a settlement with Missouri-based US Automotive Protection Services, LLC (USAPS) resolving the State’s claims against the company for violations of Wisconsin direct-mail marketing laws in the promotion of vehicle service plans to automobile owners in Wisconsin.
Fox11online.com
One Wisconsin county listed as 'high' for COVID-19 activity
MADISON (WLUK) -- One Wisconsin county has been moved into the "high" level for COVID-19 activity. Iron county in northern Wisconsin is the state's only county with this escalated activity, according to the latest map from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At this level, the CDC recommends wearing a mask or respirator and advises those who may be considered high risk to consider avoid public, non-essential activities indoors.
WSAW
USDA invests $6 million to expand market opportunities in rural Wisconsin
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The USDA Rural Development State Director for Wisconsin Julie Lassa announced that the department is investing $6 million to help create new and better market opportunities and expand essential services for rural people, businesses, and entrepreneurs in Wisconsin. “Rural Wisconsin plays an important role in...
Judge orders Wisconsin-based slaughterhouse cleaning company not to hire minors
Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit and nonpartisan newsroom. Subscribe to our our newsletter to get our investigative stories and Friday news roundup. This story is published in partnership with The Associated Press. A federal judge ordered a Wisconsin company that cleans hundreds of slaughterhouses nationwide to ensure it is complying...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin American Red Cross workers vote to go on strike
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Workers of American Red Cross’ six Wisconsin facilities voted Monday to initiate a holiday strike. According to the Red Cross, a strike would occur if the management and union members did not form a mutually agreeable contract. The current contract expires on December 15. President...
wpr.org
Wisconsin utilities prepare for attacks like the one in North Carolina that left thousands without power
Some of the state’s largest utilities say they’re prepared to respond to physical attacks on their facilities after a recent incident in North Carolina where substations were hit by gunfire, leaving thousands without power. A targeted shooting at two Duke Energy substations by one or more people damaged...
A tiny Wisconsin town tried to stop pollution from factory farms. Then it got sued.
This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. The small community of Laketown, Wisconsin, home to just over 1,000 people and 18 lakes, is again at the center of a battle over how communities can regulate large, industrial farming operations in their backyards.
Today's Talker: Wisconsin's favorite holiday desserts
Today we're talking about the most wonderful time of the year. It's often the chance to treat yourself and indulge in all things sweet for the holidays.
Comments / 0