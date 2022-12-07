Read full article on original website
wzdm.com
Final Parts of Main Street Project Continue Working Into Place
The finishing touches continue for work on Main Street Phases Two and Three. The work stretches on Main from Kimmel Crossing to Clark Middle School. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum reminds everyone part of that Main Street project is open to drivers — but not all. At this time, Main Street Phase Three is not open to through traffic.
wzdm.com
Subdivision Approved for Sixth Street Commercial Area
The Knox County Area Plan Commission approved a subdivision for property in the 2600 block of North Sixth Street. The plan is to separate nearly 10-1/2 acres into one lot of 9-1/2 acres and one just under one acre. The separations are for possible future development on those lots. The request came from representatives of Schaad Brown Real Estate, for JMB Investments.
WTHI
Several Wabash Valley communities to receive extra cash to improve roads
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Hoosier roads will see improvements thanks to grants through the "Community Crossings" program. Across the Hoosier state, 229 cities, towns and communities will split a little more than $129 million in state matching funds. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and the Indiana Department of Transportation announced...
All I-70 lanes open after lengthy semi fire cleanup
A tractor-trailer fire has shut down the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 in Terre Haute.
wzdm.com
VWU Projects Expected to Hit Stride in 2023
Vincennes Water Utilities officials expect a busy 2023 for a couple of high-profile water projects near Richard Bauer Drive. The projects include installation of a new water main connection, and construction of the City’s newest water tower. Vincennes Water Utilities general manager Kirk Bouchie expects intensive work on the...
wbiw.com
Rumpke Waste & Recycling is the new trash hauler for some Southern Indiana homes and businesses
BLOOMFIELD – Homes and businesses in four Southern Indiana counties will see a new trash hauler collecting their trash this week. Wallace Bros announced on December 5 that it sold certain waste collection assets including customers in Greene, Martin, Knox, and Daviess counties to a fellow family-owned company Rumpke Waste & Recycling. Rumpke began servicing the customers this week and assume operations of the Wallace Bros Harvest Church Road transfer station.
wzdm.com
KC Commissioners Approve Roofing Bid for County Jail
The Knox County Commissioners accepted a $210,000 bid from Yoder’s Roofing for roof work on the Knox County Jail. Yoder’s bid was one of two made for the project; the other came from Midwest Roofing. The Commissioners approved the bid unanimously.
wzdm.com
GSH Foundation Gives Out 40k in Scholarships
Four individuals have been named as the winners of the annual Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation nursing scholarship. The winners include Vincennes native Kennedy Bilskie; Flat Rock’s Krista Memerich, Olney’s James Igleheart, and Kendallville native Sidney Willey. All four will graduate this spring with nursing degrees. Bilskie, Igleheart, and...
wzdm.com
Christmas Parade in Downtown Vincennes Expected to Draw Large Crowd Tonight
Around 15,000 people are expected in downtown Vincennes tonight for the annual Vincennes Christmas Parade of Lights. The evening parade will run on Main Street from First to Tenth Streets. Council members will trail the final entrant of the parade, which every year is Santa Claus. A major contributor to...
wzdm.com
Second SUV-Business Collision Reported This Morning at Vincennes Fastbreak
A second S-U-V driver has now collided with a Vincennes business within 24 hours. The call for the second incident came in this morning to the Vincennes Fastbreak at Sixth Street and Executive Boulevard. Reports say the driver was unconscious when authorities reached the scene. Other reports allege the accident was caused by a medical condition to the driver.
wamwamfm.com
1-Vehicle Accident and 2-Vehicle Accident Yesterday in Daviess Co.
A one-vehicle accident occurred yesterday evening near E 1200 N and N 575 E in Elnora. According to the police report, the vehicle was deep in a ditch, and a female was stuck. Airbags were deployed on the vehicle, and the female was sent to DCH. Units were on the scene for a little over an hour.
wzdm.com
Governor Presents Sachem Award to Patricia Ann Koch
Governor Eric Holcomb honored community leader and originating partner of Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari Patricia Koch Friday with the 2022 Sachem Award, the state’s highest honor. A ceremony to celebrate the honor was conducted at Will Koch Family Auditorium at Heritage Hills High School....
wzdm.com
Annual Christmas Parade of Lights Tomorrow Night in Downtown Vincennes
The annual Vincennes Christmas Parade is planned for tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. The event will use the traditional Christmas parade route on Main Street from First to Tenth Streets. The event’s timing is to square it with various other activities around Vincennes. Another activity planned tomorrow night is the annual...
WTHI
Energy bill cost increase expected for local co-op, citing on-going market challenges
BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) - Utilities District of Western Indiana REMC is warning members to prepare for increased billing starting early next year. Based on current models and trends, the electric utility cooperative expects a 4% increase for the average member starting with February billing - that's about $6.50 more per month. The company cites record-high energy prices, inflation, supply chain disruptions, and events across the globe as reasons for the increase.
wzdm.com
UDWI Asks Members to Brace for Rising Energy Costs
The Utilities District of Western Indiana REMC says record high energy prices, inflation, supply chain disruptions, and events across the globe are having a significant impact on the cost of electricity and will affect UDWI members beginning in 2023. Starting with February billing, UDWI expects a 4% increase for the...
wamwamfm.com
2 Men Arrested and Charged With Residential Entry in Washington
On December 7th, at approximately 9:15 p.m., Kaden Harris and Luis Daniel Perez-Heben were arrested and charged with residential entry. A neighbor heard a crowbar drop behind the house, and flashlights were seen through the basement windows. The property owner made it clear no one should be there, and they...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/8)
Shelly Phipps, 41, of Washington, was arrested on a count of petition to revoke. No bond was set. Luis Perez Heben, 23, of Washington, was arrested for Residential Entry. No bond was set. Kaden Harris, 28, of Washington, was arrested on a count of Residential Entry. No bond was set.
wbiw.com
Man arrested while driving on the flat tire of a stolen grain truck
SALEM – A Salem man was arrested after he was stopped by a conservation officer Sunday after driving on a flat tire. The driver was 53-year-old Francisco Contreras and the grain hauler he was driving had been stolen from Knox County Tire in Vincennes. Contreras was arrested on charges...
vincennespbs.org
Deputies arrest a man for Rape
A Sullivan County man was jailed in Vincennes for Rape. Jail reports show that 21-year-old Isaiah Scott Soltermann of Carlisle, Indiana was booked into the Knox County Security Center at 3:49-pm Tuesday on the charge. The arrest was made by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department. He was awaiting a...
wzdm.com
Ten Year Anniversary of Unsolved Lowell Badger Death Is Today
This week marks the ten-year anniversary of the unsolved homicide of 85-year-old Lowell Badger of rural Sullivan County. The retired farmer was found dead in his rural Sullivan County home on the morning of December 8th, 2012. A gray safe and television were taken from Badger’s home. Investigators believe someone...
