WTHR
Traffic stop of stolen vehicle lands Bloomington man in Sullivan County Jail
SULLIVAN, Ind. — A Bloomington man was arrested early Saturday in Sullivan County after a traffic stop turned up drugs and revealed the vehicle he was driving was reported as stolen. Markeith Brown, 50, was traveling on State Road 54 near Sullivan when he was stopped by a Sullivan...
WISH-TV
Bloomington man charged with possession of cocaine, stolen vehicle from Bloomington in Sullivan County
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WISH) — A Bloomington man was charged with possession of cocaine and a stolen vehicle from Bloomington in Sullivan County. According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, at 2 a.m. Saturday, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on State Road 54, near Sullivan. Further investigation revealed...
wamwamfm.com
Career Criminal From Evansville Sentenced to 12 Years
According to federal officials, a “career criminal” from Evansville has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for unlawful gun possession and meth trafficking. According to a Thursday announcement from the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana, 48-year-old Luke Smith III of Evansville was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person and possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Hendricks County resident faces charges for shooting deer from roadway
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana conservation officers in Parke County issued a criminal summons after a deer was shot from the roadway. According to the state’s Department of Natural Resources, a witness called conservation officers after spotting someone shoot a deer from the road. When conservation officers arrived, they found a deer carcass, tire tracks, […]
14news.com
Two facing child neglect, other charges following drug investigation
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man and woman are facing multiple charges following a drug investigation led by the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force (EVCDTF). Prior to December 2022, the EVCDTF received tips and information regarding 27-year-old Andre “Squirt” Wright Jr. selling fentanyl pills and narcotic pills, according to...
vincennespbs.org
Deputies arrest a man for Rape
A Sullivan County man was jailed in Vincennes for Rape. Jail reports show that 21-year-old Isaiah Scott Soltermann of Carlisle, Indiana was booked into the Knox County Security Center at 3:49-pm Tuesday on the charge. The arrest was made by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department. He was awaiting a...
wzdm.com
Loogootee Man Arrested in Daviess County on Various Charges
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources arrested a Loogootee man in Daviess County Tuesday for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with a Controlled Substance, Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangerment, Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with a Prior Conviction, Possession of Methamphetamine, Resisting Law Enforcement, and Being a Habitual Traffic Offender. 47-year-old Jason Wagler is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center.
wglc.net
Western IN boy arrested after leaving school, stealing rifle
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A sheriff says an 11-year-old western Indiana student will face juvenile charges of pointing a firearm and theft after leaving school, stealing a rifle from a nearby home and pointing the weapon at police officers. Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said Wednesday that the boy was excused from class at Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School in West Terre Haute to go to a restroom Tuesday afternoon but instead left the building, Plasse says school protection officers heard gunshots from around a wooded area and field and located the boy and detained him. He says the boy pointed the gun at officers but did not fire.
WTHI
Crime Stoppers: The southside Menards thieves
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week's Crime Stoppers comes from the Vigo County sheriff's office files. Detectives need your help solving a theft case that happened on November 30 at Menards in southern Vigo County. An older White man wearing a black and grey jacket and a White woman...
Police chase ends with two arrests in Central City
(WEHT) - Two people were arrested on Wednesday night after leading law enforcement on a chase through Central City.
Local high school student in court on rape charges
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Luke Samuel Pokorney, a Central High student accused of six counts of rape and several counts of battery, was given a not guilty plea by the court and received a no contact order during a preliminary hearing. According to the Vanderburgh County Jail, Pokorney, 18, was arrested on six counts of rape and several counts of […]
Two arrested after search warrant reveals 2,000 fentanyl pills
The Evansville Police Department announced it had arrested two people on drug charges as a result of an investigation by the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force (EVCDTF).
wevv.com
Police: Six people charged after meth, other drugs found in Evansville home
Six people are facing drug charges after a search warrant was served at a home on Coker Avenue in Evansville. Six people are facing drug charges after a search warrant was served at a home on Coker Avenue in Evansville.
wevv.com
Two people face drug and neglect charges
Two people in Evansville face drug and neglect charges after around 2,000 Fentanyl pills were found in their home where kids were living. Thousands of fentanyl pills found in Vanderburgh Co. home where kids were living, authorities say. Two people are facing drug and neglect charges after authorities say they...
Stolen safe could hold key to unsolved homicide in southern Indiana
A stolen safe and television could hold the key to solving the killing of a retired southern Indiana farmer 10 years ago.
Inmate found dead at Terre Haute penitentiary
An inmate was found dead at the United States Penitentiary (USP) Terre Haute this afternoon, officials said.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/7)
Jason Wagler, 47, of Loogootee, was arrested on counts of OVWI Controlled Substance, OVWI Endangerment, OVWI Prior, Possession of Methamphetamine, Resisting Law Enforcement, and Habitual Traffic Violator. No bond was set. Austin Moore, 42, of Vincennes, was arrested on a count of invasion of privacy. Bond was set at $10,000.
Police catch Monroe County 7th grader with loaded gun at school
ELLETTSVILLE, Ind. — A 7th grader at Edgewood Junior High School was taken into custody Thursday morning after police said he brought a loaded gun to the school. Just after 7:30 a.m., Ellettsville police said a student reported to a high school administrator that a student with a gun was on the bus to school. […]
vincennespbs.org
Homicide investigation out of Sullivan reaches 10th year
This week marks the 10-year anniversary of a major homicide case out of Sullivan County. On December 8th, 2012, authorities found Lowell Badger, a retired farmer, died in his home in rural Sullivan County. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says a gray safe and TV were taken from Badger’s home....
wevv.com
Evansville doctor's office evacuated after bomb threat
An Evansville doctor's office was evacuated on Friday after a bomb threat was made. Police said they responded to Evansville Primary Care at 4933 Plaza E Blvd. after someone made a threat towards the building. According to EPD, a man called Deaconess upset about his medication, and threatened to blow...
