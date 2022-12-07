For women, pregnancy is again a matter of life and death: Jimmy Wilkinson Meyer and Kimberly Lenahan

Read full article on original website
cwcolumbus.com
Cheesebarn 'grandma' passes away within two days of husband's death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Vera Baum, whose husband inspired the name for the famous Grandpa's Cheesebarn, passed away within two days of her husband's death, the company said. Grandpa’s Cheesebarn & Sweeties Chocolates in Ashland, Ohio, was founded in 1978 by Richard and Ronda Poorbaugh with Paul "Dick" Baum, who is Rhonda's father.
State lawmakers cross party lines to work together, pushing for clemency for Cleveland prisoner on death row
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A bipartisan group of state lawmakers is pushing to free a Cleveland man who is on death row for a 1984 rape and murder that he maintains he didn’t commit. Anthony Apanovitch, who was freed for nearly two-and-a-half years after a judge in 2015 determined DNA...
‘Nothing is sacred anymore’: Man convicted of beating Cleveland pastor’s daughter to death gets life sentence
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Cleveland man convicted of beating a pastor’s daughter to death with a garden tool and hiding her body behind a church was sentenced to life in prison Thursday. Jamal Kukla, 29, will be eligible for parole after serving 15 years behind bars for the September...
‘Walking on broken glass’: Local woman shares journey with stiff-person syndrome
Singer Celine Dion's diagnosis is shedding light on stiff person syndrome.
The top Ohio and Greater Cleveland news stories of 2022, and you pick them: Letter from the Editor
One of the traditional newsroom activities in December is to look back at the top stories of the past year, and this time around, we’re asking you to help choose them. We’ve come up with 40 or so of the big stories in Ohio and Greater Cleveland in 2022. That’s a lot. It was a newsy year. We’re not going into great detail on each, relying on you to remember them if you choose to vote. And if you don’t recall a few, they probably don’t belong in the top 10.
You’ve seen FOX-8′s Wayne Dawson for 40 years, but do you really know him? – Terry Pluto’s Faith & You
CLEVELAND, Ohio – You’re Wayne Dawson. Sometimes you walk away from the FOX-8 cameras and think, “How did this ever happen to me?”. It’s been like that for more than 40 years at the same Cleveland television station. You started as a part-timer; now you are in the prime morning news spot.
Honoring Sen. Portman for his service to Ohio’s nationality groups, including Ukrainians: Marta Liscynesky-Kelleher and Matt Dolan
PARMA, Ohio -- Today, the American Nationalities Movement hosts their annual Christmas Party and Program in Parma. For over half a century, this group, founded in Cleveland, has lobbied and provided a voice for millions of oppressed and silenced people around the world. Over the past year, their advocacy continues to play an invaluable role in celebrating the strength of our diversity in Ohio and in advancing the cause of freedom abroad.
WKRC
Ohio man sentenced after killing pastor's daughter, hiding body underneath church stairs
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKRC) - An Ohio man was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole for murdering a pastor’s daughter and hiding her body behind the stairs of a church. Jamal Kukla, 29, was convicted of beating Jasmine Washington to death, according to authorities. He was found guilty...
Cuyahoga County judge’s son convicted of murdering wife
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A jury on Friday found the son of a Cuyahoga County judge guilty of killing his wife in May 2021. Omnisun Azali, 36, testified that he shot Mwaka Azali three times in the head in self-defense as she raised a gun that she had already shot three times in the house, then took the couple’s two children to the home of his mother, Common Pleas Court Judge Cassandra Collier-Williams. She declined to comment after the verdict.
cleveland19.com
12-year-old Richmond Heights boy dies from TikTok challenge
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A Richmond Heights mom wants to send a message to all parents– monitor their children’s social media activity. Taylor Davis said her son, 12-year-old Tristan Casson, enjoyed TikTok and loved to learn new dances. This time around, she says he fell victim to a dangerous trend.
Watch: 8 couples tie the knot at Swensons Drive-In
Would you get married at a restaurant? Well, these eight couples are doing just that at a Swensons Drive-In!
Kirstie Alley’s death sheds light on importance of colon cancer detection
Actress Kirstie Alley's death is shedding light on colon cancer and the importance of early detection.
COVID, RSV or flu? How to tell the symptoms apart
Three respiratory illnesses continue to infect hundreds of thousands of Americans daily – which can make it hard to tell what's wrong when you feel a cough kicking in.
Is there any way to avoid getting sick for the holidays? President of Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital weighs in
AVON, Ohio — We've seen it for weeks: Coughing, sneezing and overall feeling bad. Cases of COVID, RSV and now, the flu. "Influenza, and influenza A in particular has definitely started to surge in our community," said Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital President, Dr. Rebecca Starck. While there's been a...
Budish highlights achievements in final state of the county speech
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Outgoing County Executive Armond Budish highlighted some of the county’s accomplishments in his final state of the county speech Friday, which was recorded and publicly distributed, rather than delivered live before an audience, as is customary. Topping Budish’s list were the county’s response to COVID-19, increasing...
Passports and money stolen at Hopkins; how police got them back: I-Team
Police video obtained by the FOX 8 I-Team video shows how officers got back the passports and money, and now the victims are getting justice.
MetroHealth places two employees on unpaid leave following the death of a Cuyahoga jail inmate
CLEVELAND, Ohio – MetroHealth has placed two employees on unpaid leave following the death of a Cuyahoga County Jail inmate. A spokesman for the hospital system said Saturday that officials are conducting an internal review of the incident. He declined to give details about the employees’ actions, citing only the death of Edrick Brooks.
This Ohio actor has given away $600 million
This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. Leading into Christmas, it is nice to read positive articles.
sfrichmondreview.com
‘Captures from Cleveland’: Photos Found in Ohio Believed to be Scenes of Old SF
Mark, a collector from Cleveland, Ohio, found old photographs at a yard sale that he believes to be pictures of San Francisco from long ago. These photos have not been expertly verified. If any of our readers have information about the pictures, please leave a comment below. The first two...
Art x Love launches Akron on Deck II playing cards featuring Akron artists, landmarks
AKRON, Ohio – Building on the success of its first Akron on Deck playing cards, Art x Love has worked with local artists to create 54 new card designs featuring Akron icons and landmarks. Akron on Deck II aims to further inspire “memories, stories and exploration” of the Rubber...
