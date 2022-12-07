ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego police shoot, kill suicidal man holding gun

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego police killed an apparently suicidal man Thursday when he refused to drop a gun he was holding, authorities said. Officers were dispatched to Central Avenue just before 1 p.m. by a report of a man holding a handgun to his head, according to a statement from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
Warriors To The End | McClymonds Battles, Falls Short In 2-AA Bowl

McClymonds Forces Three Turnovers, Stages Valiant Comeback Effort Before Falling 26-18 To Mater Dei Catholic-Chula Vista •. McClymonds-Oakland coach Michael Peters couldn’t help but be proud of his team. Minutes earlier, the California Interscholastic Federation Division 2-AA state bowl championship ended with his Warriors on the short end of...
