CA WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... Winds will continue to decrease this morning. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Mendocino Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior,. Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southwestern Mendocino.
Get Out Now, Storm to Spread Rain, Mountain Snow Across Southern CA
Cool and dry weather was predicted to continue over San Diego County Saturday, ahead of a storm system that was expected to spread rain and high elevation snow from north to south across Southern California beginning early Sunday morning, the National Weather Service said. Steadier rainfall and strong southwest winds...
CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 11, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following. counties, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo and Santa...
How much rain and snow will California get this weekend? The National Weather Service’s maps provide an idea
(KTXL) — Offices with the United States National Weather Service have released a series of radar maps that illustrate how much rain the state received this week and the large weather system that will bring rain and snow to Northern California starting Thursday evening and possibly continuing into Sunday. This video from NWS Sacramento shows […]
Northern California forecast: Weather Alert Day called for Saturday for potential wind damage; Track latest rain and snow timeline
Northern California is in a break between weather systems on Friday, but this weekend will bring heavy rain and wind in the Valley and possible whiteouts in the Sierra. (Video above: Dec. 9 forecast at noon.) KCRA 3’s weather team is calling Saturday an Alert Day due to the potential...
Heavy snow expected in Northern California, possible power outages for Bay Area
LAKE TAHOE, Calif. - Authorities are warning Californians driving through and around the Lake Tahoe area this weekend to be careful with the impending winter weather. The Sierra Nevada Mountains are expecting large amounts of snowfall, with Lake Tahoe expecting upwards of five feet of snow. The CHP advises drivers...
Atmospheric river flowing toward Bay Area this weekend
SAN FRANCISCO -- A low pressure system was churning and intensifying in the Gulf of Alaska Wednesday before heading south toward Northern California where it will bring heavy rain and blizzard conditions in the Sierra. The National Weather Service said the storm front will be packing a weak atmospheric river when it rolls into the region on Saturday."A cold low pressure system dropping out of the Gulf of Alaska will phase (merge) with subtropical moisture and strong southwest flow as it intersects over the Sierra this weekend, bringing strong winds and heavy snow to the mountains," weather service forecasters...
NY WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS. MORNING TO 7 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5. inches. Up to 6 inches at elevations above 1300 feet in the. southern Tug Hill and western Catskills.
How California was shaped by its longest river
Cities and communities that make up the modern Sacramento Valley, including the city of Sacramento, probably would not exist had it not been for the mighty river that runs down Central California.
Has Any Of This Wonderful Rain And Snow Helped Alleviate California’s Drought Conditions?
Multiple early season storms have dropped loads of rain and snow. But the drought persists and there’s no guarantee the wet weather will continue.
Highway 9 closed in both directions: Caltrans
REDWOOD GROVE, Calif. — Highway 9 was closed in both directions in the Santa Cruz Mountains, Friday morning. According to Caltrans, the highway was closed at Old Country Highway, near Redwood Grove. The closure was caused by several poles and wires crossing the highway. The closure began around 8...
67 years later, California highway upgrade comes to site of James Dean’s deadly crash
The $171 million project to reconfigure the Highway 46 East Cholame Y into a four-lane expressway is ready to begin.
Why legal weed is failing in one of California’s legendary pot-growing regions
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Xong Vang and Chia Xiong arrived in Douglas City, a town of the Gold Rush era, hoping to make good from the next big California boom. After the state legalized cannabis in 2016,...
4 California Cities Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
These are the 2 things that can be legally dropped from a car in California
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – There are two things that can legally be dropped from a car in California, according to the state’s vehicle code – specifically California Vehicle Code 23114. According to the CHP, a driver can technically spill clear water onto the roadway or feathers from live birds. However, the law stipulates that they […]
Masks will now be required at these places in Alameda Co. due to rising COVID levels
Health officials say that Alameda County has moved up to the CDC's "medium" COVID-19 Community Level, and now more high-risk settings will require masks.
California Department Of Fish And Wildlife And National Park Service Team Up To Evaluate World-Famous Mountain Lion, P-22, In The Santa Monica Mountains In Southern California
December 9, 2022 - The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and National Park Service (NPS) announced plans on Thursday to capture the world-famous mountain lion P-22 and bring him in for a health evaluation. Following that evaluation, CDFW veterinarians and NPS biologists will determine the best next steps for the animal while also prioritizing the safety of the surrounding communities.
Nationwide study finds Californians moving to wildfire-prone areas, favoring space, affordability
A new University of Vermont study called "Flocking to Fire" looks at migration patterns of people to wildfire-prone areas.
Report: Hiker Survives in California’s Wilderness For Two Weeks with Jar of Salsa
Next time you find yourself on a wilderness excursion, you might want to pack this condiment. According to reports, a hiker survived in the California wilderness for a whopping two weeks with half a jar of salsa. On the day after Thanksgiving, a couple was camping out between California’s Big Bear Lake and Angelus Oaks when they heard someone yelling for help.
California witness describes low-flying oval object in night sky
Rocklin Chamber of Commerce, Rocklin, CA.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A California witness at Rocklin reported watching an oval-shaped object that moved and hovered and seemed to change shape at about 2:36 a.m. on September 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
