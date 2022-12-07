ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CA WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... Winds will continue to decrease this morning. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Mendocino Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior,. Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southwestern Mendocino.
CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 11, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following. counties, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo and Santa...
How much rain and snow will California get this weekend? The National Weather Service’s maps provide an idea

(KTXL) — Offices with the United States National Weather Service have released a series of radar maps that illustrate how much rain the state received this week and the large weather system that will bring rain and snow to Northern California starting Thursday evening and possibly continuing into Sunday. This video from NWS Sacramento shows […]
Atmospheric river flowing toward Bay Area this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO -- A low pressure system was churning and intensifying in the Gulf of Alaska Wednesday before heading south toward Northern California where it will bring heavy rain and blizzard conditions in the Sierra.    The National Weather Service said the storm front will be packing a weak atmospheric river when it rolls into the region on Saturday."A cold low pressure system dropping out of the Gulf of Alaska will phase (merge) with subtropical moisture and strong southwest flow as it intersects over the Sierra this weekend, bringing strong winds and heavy snow to the mountains," weather service forecasters...
NY WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS. MORNING TO 7 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5. inches. Up to 6 inches at elevations above 1300 feet in the. southern Tug Hill and western Catskills.
Highway 9 closed in both directions: Caltrans

REDWOOD GROVE, Calif. — Highway 9 was closed in both directions in the Santa Cruz Mountains, Friday morning. According to Caltrans, the highway was closed at Old Country Highway, near Redwood Grove. The closure was caused by several poles and wires crossing the highway. The closure began around 8...
California Department Of Fish And Wildlife And National Park Service Team Up To Evaluate World-Famous Mountain Lion, P-22, In The Santa Monica Mountains In Southern California

December 9, 2022 - The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and National Park Service (NPS) announced plans on Thursday to capture the world-famous mountain lion P-22 and bring him in for a health evaluation. Following that evaluation, CDFW veterinarians and NPS biologists will determine the best next steps for the animal while also prioritizing the safety of the surrounding communities.
