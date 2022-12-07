Pet of the Week: Meet Chloe

Chloe came to the Humane Society Serving Crawford County as an owner surrender in the beginning of May due to no fault of her own. Now, seven months later, she’s still at the shelter and no one can seem to figure out why. Chloe is a staff favorite and is such a friendly and lovable girl. She’s approximately 1 year old and is already spayed. With an approved adoption application, she could potentially go home with you today.

If you think Chloe would be a good addition to your family, stop by the Humane Society Serving Crawford County at 3590 Ohio 98, Bucyrus, to visit and fill out an adoption application. Call 419-562-9149 for more information.