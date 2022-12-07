ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucyrus, OH

Pet of the Week: Meet Chloe

By Humane Society Serving Crawford County
Telegraph-Forum
Telegraph-Forum
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ixobj_0jaCk2oD00

Chloe came to the Humane Society Serving Crawford County as an owner surrender in the beginning of May due to no fault of her own. Now, seven months later, she’s still at the shelter and no one can seem to figure out why. Chloe is a staff favorite and is such a friendly and lovable girl. She’s approximately 1 year old and is already spayed. With an approved adoption application, she could potentially go home with you today.

If you think Chloe would be a good addition to your family, stop by the Humane Society Serving Crawford County at 3590 Ohio 98, Bucyrus, to visit and fill out an adoption application. Call 419-562-9149 for more information.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Knox Pages

This Knox County village had a revolving door of names

WATERFORD -- I’m always looking for places where I can find old photos for this column, and one such place I recently discovered was a Facebook group that specializes in old and forgotten Ohio photos. I was amused to find that more than once links to my columns have...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Cheesebarn 'grandma' passes away within two days of husband's death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Vera Baum, whose husband inspired the name for the famous Grandpa's Cheesebarn, passed away within two days of her husband's death, the company said. Grandpa’s Cheesebarn & Sweeties Chocolates in Ashland, Ohio, was founded in 1978 by Richard and Ronda Poorbaugh with Paul "Dick" Baum, who is Rhonda's father.
ASHLAND, OH
peakofohio.com

Indian Lake McDonald’s ready to open Monday

In 1998, Stacy Vorhees promised herself that she would own a McDonald’s restaurant in 10 years. In March of 2008, that dream became a reality. The next chapter in her story took another step forward at the ribbon cutting of the Indian Lake McDonald’s, the culmination of a five-year project.
LEWISTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Ohio dairy company announces recall of eggnog

WOOSTER, Ohio (WKBN) — Hartzler Family Dairy announced Friday a voluntary recall of its quart-sized eggnog product with 12/15 and 12/25 sell-by dates due to undeclared allergens. There was a labeling defect with the quart-sized bottles, and it did not include the list of ingredients in the product. All...
WOOSTER, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Most expensive ZIP codes in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Typical home values in central Ohio’s top 10 ZIP codes range from $430,000 to nearly $600,000. NBC4 analyzed median home values in central Ohio ZIP codes using the Zillow Home Values Index, measuring monthly changes in property estimates. The index found the typical home value in the United States is $357,589, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Lima News

Adopt a Stocking: Family forged by fire starts new life

LIMA — “Starting over” can mean many things, whether it is taking a new job, starting a new relationship or moving to a new community. For Charlotte, starting over means building a new life from the ground up with next to no possessions to her name. The...
LIMA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

These Ohio companies donated to election deniers' campaigns

These Ohio companies donated to election deniers’ …. These Ohio companies donated to election deniers' campaigns. Central Ohio community continues special legacy of …. Central Ohio community continues special legacy of NBC4 Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Bp1GeW. Columbus police to gain access to ‘nuisance’ complex’s …...
COLUMBUS, OH
iheart.com

AQUA BEGINS FINAL 2022 MARION AREA PROJECT

MARION, OH–Aqua has just begun their final project for the year in the Marion service area. The project will replace 2,591 feet of cast iron water main with ductile iron pipe on Barnhart Street from East Center Street to East Mark Street. It will also involve installing six new fire hydrants and installing 17 new valves to isolate sections for future repairs and maintenance. In total, 53 customers will receive new service lines for the company-owned portion of the service.
MARION, OH
Popculture

Public Health Alert Issued for Cheese Due to Processing Issues

Consumers in one Midwestern state are being advised against eating a certain cheese spread. On Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) issued a public health alert for certain cheese products made by Yellow House Cheese LLC in Seville that were found to pose a possible health risk. The health...
SEVILLE, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

Animal death investigation in Morrow Co.

MORROW COUNTY- On December 1, 2022 Morrow County Deputies were dispatched to a farm on State Route 97 in North Bloomfield Township to investigate a suspicious death involving two horses. When Morrow County Deputies arrived, they located two horses laying in the pasture field, one horse was deceased, the second horse was still alive though all indications pointed to the horse having life threatening injuries. A licensed veterinarian was contacted to euthanize the second horse.
Lima News

Featured events coming up in the Lima region

The Lima Family YMCA is hosting a Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The event will be held in rooms 305 and 306. Children must remain with adult/family members. The breakfast is $3 for members and $4 for non-members. Families can register at the YMCA, 345 S. Elizabeth St., Lima, or at www.limaymca.net.
LIMA, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Mary Rutan Health welcomes plastic surgeon Dr. Avila

Mary Rutan Health welcomes Dr. Suzie Avila back to her hometown of West Mansfield and is pleased that she chose Bellefontaine to continue her plastic and reconstructive surgery practice. Dr. Avila offers expert surgical and non-surgical areas of specialty, including cosmetic surgery, reconstructive surgery, injectables and medical-grade skin care. A...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
OHIO STATE
Telegraph-Forum

Telegraph-Forum

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
208K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum is the number one source for Bucyrus, Crawford County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://bucyrustelegraphforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy