ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Poll: Trump loses ground with Republicans after Kanye West, Nick Fuentes dinner

By Andrew Romano, Yahoo News
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13ft7W_0jaCjG2v00

A new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that a plurality of Americans (41%) disapprove of Donald Trump's decision to host a private, pre-Thanksgiving dinner at his Mar-a-Lago estate with the openly antisemitic rapper Kanye West, also known as Ye, and "his associates," while almost as high a percentage (36%) say they're not sure what to think.

But the more Americans learn about the dinner, the worse things start to look for Trump — especially among Republicans.

For more than a week, the former president's controversial soirée has dominated U.S. political news, triggering widespread condemnation from both the left and the right and prompting political observers to ask whether Trump's latest offense will damage his recently announced comeback bid for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

At first glance, the new Yahoo News/YouGov survey of 1,635 U.S. adults, which was conducted from Dec. 1 to Dec. 5, would seem to suggest a rather muted effect, with nearly as many respondents expressing uncertainty as disapproval — and a not-insignificant minority (23%) initially going so far as to say they approve of the dinner.

Dig deeper, however, and the results paint a more troubling picture for the former president.

Immediately after asking whether they "approve or disapprove" of Trump's "decision to host "Kanye West at Mar-a-Lago for a Thanksgiving dinner" — with no additional information provided about West or his entourage — the poll goes on to summarize West's recent remarks about Jews:

Kanye West recently tweeted that he was "going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE" because they have "toyed" with him and "tried to black ball anyone who opposes [their] agenda." He went on to blame "Jewish media" and "Jewish Zionists" for "own[ing] the Black voice," adding that "the Jewish community, especially in the music industry...they’ll take us and milk us till we die."

When asked if they would “characterize these remarks as antisemitic,” a full two-thirds of Americans (66%) said yes, while just 11% said no. Roughly a quarter (23%) were not sure. And while the left is more willing than the right to answer in the affirmative, overwhelming majorities of Democrats (76%) and Joe Biden voters (85%), as well as Republicans (65%) and Trump voters (67%), agree that West’s comments are antisemitic. Fewer Black Americans (44%) and adults under 30 (57%) say yes when asked if West’s remarks are antisemitic.

Experts do not disagree about the nature of West's slurs. "Ye's recent statements draw on long-standing antisemitic tropes and conspiracy theories about Jewish people," the Anti-Defamation League has explained. "He promoted tropes about Jewish power and control — including in the entertainment industry, media, politics and business — as well as tropes about Jewish greed and the notion that Jewish people exploit and intimidate others for financial gain. Ye's generalizations about Jews [are] deeply offensive and perpetuat[e] these harmful stereotypes."

A follow-up poll question added after the first day of interviewing to inform respondents of further statements by West — "Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler"; "I like Hitler"; and "I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis" — elicits similar responses.

The numbers get even more clear-cut once the views held by another of Trump’s dinner companions — the white nationalist Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes — are explained. Despite recent headlines, few Americans consider themselves familiar with Fuentes, and a majority (54%) say they’re not sure whether they have a favorable or unfavorable opinion of him. When told only that Fuentes is a “right-wing commentator” whom “Kanye West brought to dinner with Trump at Mar-a-Lago,” just a quarter of Americans (25%) say they have heard either "a lot" (8%) or "some" (17%) about him.

Among Republicans (18%) and Trump voters (16%), the combined number who say they've heard some or a lot about Fuentes is even lower — perhaps because conservative media outlets such as Fox News have largely ignored Trump's dinner with Fuentes and Ye. Indeed, awareness of Fuentes is significantly higher with self-reported viewers of MSNBC (47% have heard a lot or some) and CNN (38%) than with viewers of Fox News (25%).

To test how learning more about Fuentes’s beliefs might affect views of the Trump dinner, Yahoo News and YouGov conducted what’s known as a “split-sample” experiment. One half of poll respondents were randomly asked whether they “approve or disapprove of Donald Trump having dinner with Nick Fuentes.” A plurality (47%) said they were unsure what to think, while fewer said they disapproved (37%) or approved (17%).

Meanwhile, the other half of poll respondents received the following description of Fuentes’s attitudes toward Jews, Jan. 6 and white identity:

Nick Fuentes has said that "the Capitol Siege" on Jan. 6, 2021 was "awesome"; that "a tidal wave of white identity is coming"; and that "the Jews har start being nice to people like us, because what comes out of this is going to get a lot uglier for them."

Among this group, disapproval of Trump’s decision to dine with Fuentes was nearly 20 percentage points higher (56%), while uncertainty was nearly 20 points lower (29%). Among Republicans, approval held steady between the two half-samples (at 18-19%), but disapproval doubled (from 27% to 53%) while uncertainty fell by nearly half (from 54% to 29%).

Far more adults also approve (48%) than disapprove (20%) of the "many Republican senators, governors and congressional leaders" who have denounced West and Fuentes and criticized Trump for the dinner. In fact, even Republicans are now more likely to approve (37%) than disapprove (31%) of such denunciations — no small feat in a party that has made loyalty to Trump its ultimate litmus test for the last six years. Likewise, 13% of Republicans say the incident “lowers my opinion of Trump” — twice the number who say it “raises” their opinion (6%).

Making a direct connection between the dinner and Trump’s political standing is difficult. But the new Yahoo News/YouGov poll does suggest the former president’s stock has fallen since the 2022 midterm elections.

In mid-June, Trump's favorable rating was underwater by 10 points (43% favorable, 53% unfavorable). Today, it is underwater by 15 points (40% favorable, 55% unfavorable). That five-point shift is almost twice the poll’s 2.6% margin of error. The biggest decline came among those who say they have a “very favorable” opinion of Trump — a group that shrunk a full 7 percentage points (from 25% to 18%).

Perhaps most worrisome for the former president as he launches another run for the GOP presidential nomination is that even most Republicans no longer have a “very favorable” opinion of him. In June, a majority (54%) of them did. Now that number is 12 points lower (42%).

Relatedly, most Republicans said in late October that Trump would be a stronger (57%) rather than weaker (19%) presidential candidate in 2024 than he was in 2020. Today, that 38-point gap has collapsed to 13 points, with less than half of Republicans now saying Trump would be stronger (45%) and nearly a third (32%) saying he would be weaker.

Whether Trump can recover remains to be seen; he has certainly recovered before from what would be career-ending scandals for most politicians, including bragging about committing sexual assault and siding with the Russian dictator, Vladimir Putin, against U.S. intelligence agencies.

Any further association with figures like Fuentes and West probably wouldn’t help Trump’s approval numbers. Among all adults, just 19% say they have a favorable view of West, while 61% say they have an unfavorable opinion (including 43% who describe their opinion as “very unfavorable”). West’s favorable rating is highest among Black Americans (26%) and adults under 30 (34%). Overall, however, just 5% of Americans view West “very” favorably at this point.

Similarly, a large majority of Americans (59%) consider antisemitism to be either a “very serious problem (27%) or “somewhat of a problem” (32%) in “the United States today”; just 21% say it is “not much of a problem” or “not a problem at all.” The number of Americans who say U.S. antisemitism has increased over the past few years (44%) is nearly double the number who say it has stayed the same (25%) — and more than six times as high as the number who say it has decreased (7%).

Most Americans now also say that Trump — who falsely alleged that Barack Obama wasn’t born in the United States — “sometimes says racist things” (58%) or that he “sometimes associate[s] with racists” (54%).

But it’s also clear that bigotry against minority groups such as Jews and Black Americans isn’t the right’s primary concern. When asked about “racism against Black people” in “the United States today,” just 41% of them say it’s at least somewhat of a problem. Instead, most Trump voters (55%) say U.S. racism against Black people is “not much of a problem” (40%) or “not a problem at all” (15%).

More Trump voters (54%) describe antisemitism as at least somewhat of a problem. But neither number is anywhere near the proportion of Trump voters (75%), who believe "racism against white people" is either somewhat of a problem (49%) or a very serious problem (26%) in contemporary America.

______________

The Yahoo News survey was conducted by YouGov, using a nationally representative sample of 1,635 U.S. adults interviewed online from Dec. 1 to 5, 2022. The sample was weighted according to gender, age, race, education, 2020 election turnout and presidential vote, baseline party identification and current voter registration status. Demographic weighting targets come from the 2019 American Community Survey. Baseline party identification is the respondents' most recent answer given prior to March 15, 2022, and is weighted to the estimated distribution at that time (32% Democratic, 27% Republican). Respondents were selected from YouGov’s opt-in panel to be representative of all U.S. adults. The margin of error is approximately 2.6%.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds

At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Montanan

The end of the road for Donald Trump

For six long years now Americans have been assailed by non-stop lies from Donald J. Trump, the twice-impeached former president who launched an attempted coup against Congress and relentlessly — albeit falsely — accused the election system of being rigged. But the midterms didn’t turn out to be the “red wave” he predicted. In fact, […] The post The end of the road for Donald Trump appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newsweek

Right-Wing Pundit Ann Coulter Tells Trump to Shut Up Forever After Midterm

On Friday, Ann Coulter, the noted conservative pundit and longtime Donald Trump loyalist, had harsh words for the former president in the wake of the midterm election results. With many predicting blowout wins for the Republican Party this election cycle, the midterms have been surprisingly and historically positive for Democrats. No so-called "red wave" materialized in most parts of the country, with Democrats tipped to retain and potentially grow their Senate majority, with only Nevada and Georgia still up in the air. Democrats also have a small path to retaining the House, with Republicans anticipating a troublesomely thin majority should they retake the lower chamber.
GEORGIA STATE
Cleveland.com

Trump third run: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Will the third time be the charm in running for the presidency and from indictments? As expected, former President Donald Trump announced his third bid for President of the United States, which is his newest bid to stave off indictments from the Department of Justice, Fulton County, Georgia and a Presidential run by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
CLEVELAND, OH
The List

Why Some Democrats Are Openly Supporting Donald Trump's 2024 Presidential Run

As the familiar refrain of the Sam & Dave song "Hold On, I'm Comin'" played on the sound system, Donald J. Trump triumphantly walked off the stage at Mar-a-Lago on the night of November 15, 2022. It was the night America had been anticipating for months: Trump announced that he will be seeking the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election. Declaring that he was running "in order to make America great and glorious again," the former president spent just over an hour reminiscing about his accomplishments and promising more of the same in a second term. To no one's surprise, he painted a picture of President Joe Biden's America as being a bleak landscape of crime-ridden cities, open borders, and staggering inflation (via Reuters).
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Trump trails Liz Cheney for 2024 in surprising new red state poll

A surprising new poll from Republican stronghold Utah signals trouble ahead for Donald Trump - with voters favouring Liz Cheney over the former president for 2024. According to a recent poll, Republican voters in Utah - who overwhelmingly supported Mr Trump in both 2016 and 2020 - are beginning to pin their hopes on two of his most avowed rivals: outgoing Wyoming Rep Cheney and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.In the poll by Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics, Republican respondents had the one-term president finishing third among a field of potential 2024 GOP presidential candidates, a result that has...
UTAH STATE
The Independent

Steve Bannon brands Kanye West and Nick Fuentes visiting Mar-a-Lago a ‘trolling operation’

Steve Bannon has called out Kanye West and Nick Fuentes for meeting with Donald Trump to make him look "irrelevant" and "not focused" on his presidential campaign.Trump was criticised for having dinner with West, who has been slammed for recent antisemitic comments, and white supremist Fuentes - but claims he knew 'nothing about' him."Let's be blunt...it was a trolling operation", Bannon said on Real America's Voice. "The staff should know that, the staff should be on top of that, the staff should be doing interventions into this if that's the case."Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kanye West to buy Parler as George Floyd estate threaten to sue - liveKanye West hits out at Pete Davidson and Trevor NoahGeorge Floyd’s family may sue Kanye West over claims about his death
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Says Donald Trump Insulted Him & Kim Kardashian During Mar-A-Lago Meeting

Kanye West claims Donald Trump insulted him and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian during his recent meeting with the former president at his Mar-a-Lago. The Chicago rapper took to Twitter on Thursday (November 24) to share a video of him recapping his visit to Trump’s Florida estate. Stood next to Ye was alt-right political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos, who he recently hired to work on his own 2024 presidential campaign.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

John Bolton says Trump’s act is ‘old and tired’ while predicting GOP will turn to DeSantis in 2024

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton blistered Donald Trump as a has-been and political albatross around the neck of the GOP in a new interview about his former boss’s electoral prospects for 2024.Mr Trump announced his campaign for president earlier this month, days after the bulk of the midterm elections concluded, and it was clear that a fixation on the 2020 election conspiracies that he espouses hurt GOP candidates in key elections around the country.The ex-president has since faced a newly resurgent resistance by the GOP establishment, which has pounded him as a political liability in the editorial pages...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Trump announcement– live: Trump launches 2024 campaign as Ivanka and Don Jr skip Mar-a-Lago speech

Donald Trump confirmed his 2024 run for the White House in a highly anticipated but unsurprising speech at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night. The twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, stoking the anger that led to the Capitol riot, declared: “America’s comeback starts now.”Among those in attendance were former first lady Melania Trump, Rep Madison Cawthorn, adviser Roger Stone, MyPillow conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell, and Mr Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.The announcement comes despite a growing movement within Republican circles to move on from Mr Trump following the disastrous midterm election results in which...
MSNBC

Jim Jordan brazenly lies about GOP's 'Kanye. Elon. Trump.' tweet

Far-right Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio has made a career of telling half-truths and whole lies while in the House. He was true to form Thursday, telling one of his most egregious lies of the year. During a House hearing, Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., confronted Jordan, who’s the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, over a now-infamous tweet committee Republicans posted saluting Twitter CEO Elon Musk, former President Donald Trump and rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Obama launches epic takedown of Herschel Walker - as polling shows voters might be done with him

On Thursday, former president Barack Obama made one final visit to Atlanta to campaign for Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock ahead of Tuesday’s runoff election. The two-term president returned to Georgia and brutally mocked Republican Senate nominee and former University of Georgia running back Herschel Walker. Specifically, he made fun of Mr Walker’s speech a few weeks ago where he said he would rather be a werewolf than a vampire. “This is a debate that I must confess I once had myself - when I was seven. Then I grew up,” Mr Obama said to uproarious laughter.Mr Warnock and Mr...
GEORGIA STATE
TIME

Donald Trump, Grover Cleveland, and the History of Trying to Win Back the White House

Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States (2017-2021), announced on Tuesday night that he’s running for a second term in 2024. “America’s comeback starts right now,” the real estate mogul and reality TV star told the audience at his Palm Beach, Fla., private club Mar-a-Lago. Trump, who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election and has refused to acknowledge he lost, referred to his time out of office as just a “pause.” (Fact-checkers counted 20 false and misleading claims in the speech, which ran over an hour.)
FLORIDA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
211K+
Followers
146K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy