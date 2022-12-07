Read full article on original website
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
New Iranian air route to Beirut raises concerns in Israel
Iran’s Meraj Airlines has begun conducting direct flights from Iran to the Lebanese capital of Beirut, Al-Arabiya reported on Thursday. Israeli defense officials have expressed concern that the flights will be used to deliver sensitive equipment and weapons to the Hezbollah terrorist organization, according to Israel’s Channel 12.
Incoming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seeks to build on country's 'start-up nation' successes
Having helped turn around and transform the Israeli economy Benjamin Netanyahu faces a lot of challenges as he prepares for a third-term as the country's prime minister.
The Jewish Press
Interfaith Conference Brings to Haifa Muslims from Egypt, Bahrain, UAE, Morocco, Turkey
The Haifa Laboratory for Religious Studies at the University of Haifa last week held its first international interfaith conference, hosting leading religious figures and academics from the world’s most prominent Abrahamic religions – Judaism, Christianity, and Islam. The conference honored the groundbreaking Abraham Accords, which normalized Israeli relations with the UAE, Bahrain, and Morocco.
European Parliament vice president expelled by party amid corruption probe involving Gulf nation
Eva Kaili, one of the European Parliament's vice presidents, has been expelled by her political party in Greece amid a corruption probe.
Israel's next finance minister brings religion to the front of economic strategy
JERUSALEM, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Israel's incoming finance minister has said his economic strategy will be infused with religious beliefs laid out in the Torah, predicting that this would help the country prosper.
CNBC
Interpol confirms red notice for Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos
Interpol, the international police agency, confirmed on Wednesday it had issued a red notice for billionaire Isabel dos Santos, daughter of Angola's former president. Dos Santos faces ongoing corruption charges, which she has repeatedly denied. Interpol had originally issued an international arrest warrant for dos Santos, but the agency changed...
dallasexpress.com
U.S. Citizens Crossing Border to Mexico in Record Numbers
More Americans than ever are crossing the southern border to live in Mexico, according to data released by Mexico’s Interior Ministry. The data shows that 8,412 U.S. citizens were issued temporary resident visas in the first nine months of the year, an 85% increase compared to the same period in 2019.
Washington Examiner
China and Russia creeping further into West as major Latin American nations reject the US
Soon after Brazil’s leftist former president, Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva, secured a non-consecutive third term in October, the White House rushed to embrace the incoming government. With the addition of Brazil, a new bloc of Latin American countries that were once reliable U.S. partners will now be governed by presidents determined to expand ties with China, Russia, and Iran.
MySanAntonio
There's a $15 solution to the U.S.-Saudi oil feud
The relationship between Washington and Riyadh has reached that stage where Saudi Arabian officials give TV interviews to say how good it is. The current tiff has deep roots but the immediate problem concerns - what else? - oil, where the U.S. and Saudi Arabia have been pulling in opposite directions. President Joe Biden has released about 165 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, or SPR, since March to moderate prices. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has sought to support prices by curbing supply, most dramatically with the two million barrel a day target cut announced by OPEC+ in early October, drawing fire from the White House and Congress.
Why did Xi scold Trudeau? Maybe because Canada spent years helping China erode human rights
Chinese president Xi Jinping has given Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a well-publicized dressing-down, accusing him of leaking to the media the contents of a meeting between the two leaders about alleged Chinese interference in the 2019 federal election. The confrontation has grabbed attention around the world and sparked debate about the ways diplomatic conversations are communicated to the public. It’s also an object lesson in diplomatic communication as Xi was apparently trying to push Canada back towards an earlier Canadian stance that accepted closed-door discussion. Chinese leaders believe they can push Canada around, because Canadian governments have been broadcasting for...
BBC
The seven-day-a-week life of a maid for Qatar's royal and rich
Qatar's human rights record is under scrutiny as the World Cup takes place in Doha. A lot has been written about the treatment of migrant workers who built the stadiums and hotels, but much less about the foreign maids who work for Qatar's ruling classes. On paper their rights have been strengthened in recent years - but the new rules aren't always followed.
BBC
Iran executes four men over alleged links with Israel's intelligence service
Iran has executed four men accused of working with Israel's intelligence service, Iranian state media reported. The sentences for "intelligence cooperation" with Israel and "kidnapping" were carried out on Sunday, the Mizan news agency said. Iran's Supreme Court had upheld death penalties against them on Wednesday following their arrest in...
UK summons Chinese ambassador over ‘completely unacceptable’ beating and arrest of BBC journalist
The UK government has summoned China’s ambassador to Britain over the “completely unacceptable” arrest and assault of a BBC journalist while covering protests in Shanghai.British foreign secretary James Cleverly called China’s Zheng Zeguang to the Foreign Office in Whitehall, according to a government source. Foreign Office officials have been in contact with the BBC’s camera operator Edward Lawrence following his arrest and release, and are also in contact with local authorities about the case, The Independent understands.Speaking of the Chinese ambassador’s summons, a Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) source said: “The BBC has been clear one of their...
South Korea considers ordering more truckers back to work
SEOUL, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The South Korean government was moving on Wednesday towards ordering more truckers to return to work as their national strike entered its 14th day. But the administration has so far failed to achieve a breakthrough in negotiations with the truckers, whose strike to extend an income-guarantee programme has widely obstructed shipments from the country, the world's sixth-biggest exporter.
6 of the 10 worst cities in the world for expats to live in are in Europe — see the list
While Valencia, Spain, was named the best city for expats, Johannesburg in South Africa was voted the worst city for expat living.
Vice President Kamala Harris’ Visit Puts the Philippines in a Tight Spot With China
The Vice President visited Palawan Tuesday in what observers say is meant as a message to China.
The Jewish Press
Lebanon has Arrested 185 Israeli ‘Spy Suspects’ since Collapse
Lebanese authorities have arrested hundreds of people accused of working with Israel. Many observers say Beirut uses suspects as scapegoats and blames their actions for the country’s financial problems. Since the country’s economic collapse three years ago, which plunged 80% of Lebanese into poverty, 185 people have been detained...
France 24
Belgium detains four over suspected Qatar bribes at EU parliament
Belgium on Friday detained four people including a former MEP as part of a probe into suspected bribery by Qatar at the European parliament, officials said. The federal prosecutor announced the arrests after 600,000 euros in cash was discovered when police carried out 16 raids in the capital Brussels. The...
maritime-executive.com
DP World to Modernize Somalia’s Bosaso Port as it Expands African Ops
In yet another move to expand its influence in Somalia, the DP World and Somalia’s State Government of Puntland have signed an agreement for the expansion and upgrade of the Port of Bosaso in northeastern Somalia. It becomes the second port after Berbera in the Somali peninsula to be under the DP World’s management.
Brazil's Lula appoints former mayor as finance minister
Brazil's president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Friday named former Sao Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad, viewed unfavorably by many in the business community, as his finance minister. Despite some of the reluctance towards Haddad, the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange's Ibovespa index was up Friday by 0.5% after the names of the future ministers were announced.
Comments / 0