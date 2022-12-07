Read full article on original website
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
pv-magazine-usa.com
U.S.-based battery manufacturer announces solid-state energy storage systems
Amptricity announced what it says is the first solid-state battery for home energy storage. The company plans to deliver its first solid-state energy storage systems of up to 4 GWh or up to 400,000 homes within the next 30 months. The company, which was founded in 2020 and based in...
Lightyear’s ‘solar car’ with 300-mile range has entered production
The original concept was revealed back in 2019. Now, just three years later, the Lightyear 0 solar car has entered production. The sleek hatchback is the world’s first solar-powered vehicle and currently runs with a six-figure price tag of around $262,100. Seeing a fully solar vehicle is intriguing, and...
3DPrint.com
Generator Leader Generac Invests in 3D Printed Fuel Cell Stack Startup
WATT Fuel Cell, a Pennsylvania-based maker of Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) stacks produced with additive manufacturing (AM), announced that the company received an investment from Generac Power Systems, a $2 billion American manufacturer of residential backup generator systems. Along with the investment, a Generac executive will join WATT’s board of directors.
AGC to Exhibit Next-generation Mobility-enabling Products & Technologies at CES2023
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- AGC, the provider of a wide range of solutions from automotive and display glass to the cutting-edge materials essential for next-generation mobility, will exhibit at CES2023, the world’s leading technology trade show, being held in Las Vegas during January 3-8, 2023. The 3rd and 4th will be reserved for media and pre-show keynotes; the fair will be open to the public from the 5th. The company will exhibit 17 of its products, including several brand new releases. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221204005064/en/ AGC‘s booth at CES2023 (#4377, Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility, LVCC - West Hall) (Graphic: Business Wire)
You Can Now Power Your Home And EV With Hyundai Home's Solar Panels
It's been almost exactly a year since Hyundai Home was introduced by the Korean automaker. Essentially a green energy ecosystem for your home that utilizes solar power, Hyundai Home is now officially launching in 16 states across the country. For owners of an electric vehicle like the Hyundai Ioniq 5...
The best solar generators in 2022
We tested a baker's dozen solar generators — large-capacity rechargeable power stations paired with a set of portable solar panels — to find the best performing, most versatile devices that can provide backup power for your home during an emergency and do double duty for off-grid activities like camping, tailgating or even DIY projects around your yard.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Portable off-grid solar and battery kit from Canada
SEI Logistics’ portable, folding solar panels and battery solution are designed for use by the oil and gas industry, where off-grid power is needed in remote and extremely cold locations. The portable panels come with a battery housed in a case, specially designed for cold and harsh environments. The technology was recently awarded nearly $40,000 in tax incentives from the government of Canada.
electrek.co
Squad solar electric city car is coming to the US for $6,250
The Squad solar electric city car is launching in the US, and it starts at $6,250. Is it just a golf cart or actually a new and useful product?. Squad Mobility is a Dutch startup founded by Robert Hoevers and Chris Klok, two former employees of Lightyear, which is also working on a solar electric car – though a full-size one.
theevreport.com
Volkswagen starts update program for ID.4 software, with performance improvements and new features
Herndon, VA — Volkswagen of America announces the next advancement of the ID.4 EV with software updates. New features to enhance the charging experience and further improve system performance will be available on MY21 and certain MY22 vehicles. This first update is a prerequisite for future features. Eligible vehicle owners will receive formal notification once the update is made available to them.
pv-magazine-usa.com
U.S. to deploy 30 GW, 111 GWh of grid-scale energy storage in three years
Grid-scale energy storage capacity is expected to surpass 30 GW, 111 GWh of installed capacity by the end of 2025, according to a report by the Energy Information Administration. Battery storage capacity in the U.S. was negligible prior to 2020, at which point storage capacity began to ramp up. As...
pymnts.com
Veem and Finastra Team to Deliver AP and AR Services
Veem and Finastra have partnered to help banks offer innovative payment services. The partnership creates a native integration that allows Veem’s accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) services for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to be accessed directly through Finastra’s Fusion Digital Banking Platform, the companies said in a Thursday (Dec. 8) press release.
theevreport.com
VinFast Chooses T-Mobile as Exclusive Global Connectivity Provider for Electric Vehicles
BELLEVUE, Wash. & HANOI, Vietnam – T-Mobile and VinFast announced an agreement for the Un-carrier to be the exclusive provider of connectivity for VinFast’s smart electric vehicles in North America and Europe. This long-term, multi-million-dollar deal will deliver more personalized in-car experiences and the ability to leverage near real-time telemetry data for more informed and timely maintenance and service decisions.
csengineermag.com
Arcadis completes the acquisition of DPS Group, creating a leading position in the Life Sciences and Semiconductor manufacturing market
Creates a full-service advisory for high-tech industrial manufacturing clients, combining DPS Group’s (DPS) and Arcadis’ complementary service offerings. DPS’s high growth and resilient Life Sciences and Semiconductor manufacturing expertise will become part of Arcadis’ Places Global Business Area (GBA) Arcadis adds an extra 2,850 talented employees...
KTVZ
From smart kitchens to robocooks: 10 tech innovations transforming restaurants
From smart kitchens to robocooks: 10 tech innovations transforming restaurants. What must it have been like to run a restaurant before the invention of electricity and air conditioning? Or the availability of trains and trucks that can deliver fresh food supplies daily? While the concept of going out to eat probably seems like it hasn’t changed much since the earliest known restaurant opened in Austria in the ninth century, the way that restaurateurs run their business has changed dramatically. As the food service industry has evolved throughout the years, major innovations like refrigeration, walk-in freezers, microwaves, and secure and sanitary plastic and stainless steel containers have transformed the way we eat.
marinelink.com
EBDG Unveils Harbor Power and Charging Barge Design
Seattle-based naval architecture and marine engineering firm Elliott Bay Design Group (EBDG) last week unveiled the design for a new barge engineered to offer power and charging to vessels in ports and harbors. Delivering 7 megawatts (MW) of continuous power generated by methanol, the 225-foot-long floating mobile platform is capable...
tedmag.com
DistributED: Futures Group, Electric Vehicles
NAED’s Futures Group, which held a packed-house in-person meeting at NAED’s recent Eastern Region Conference, is planning its next Office Hours event on December 8 at 1pm Central Time. This special podcast previews the next topic for the Futures Group, which is Electric Vehicles: Potential and Potential Roadblocks.
helihub.com
Lilium releases Q3 Business Update
Lilium N.V. (Nasdaq: LILM) (“Lilium” or the “Company”), developer of the first all-electric vertical take-off and landing (“eVTOL”) jet, has released its Third Quarter Business Update. Lilium will host a webcast and conference call to discuss the update today at 8:00 a.m. ET. The details for the webcast, in addition to the Third Quarter Shareholder Letter, can be accessed on the Lilium investor relations website.
Woonsocket Call
U.S. Battery Mfg. Co. Introduces New ESSENTIAL Li Lithium-Ion Deep-Cycle Golf Car Battery
CORONA, Calif. - Dec. 8, 2022 - PRLog -- With nearly 100 years of battery design, development, and innovation experience, U.S. Battery Mfg. Co. introduces its all-new ESSENTIAL Li™ line of Lithium-Ion deep-cycle batteries. ESSENTIAL Li™ will include 24-volt and 48-volt GC2 models designed with golf car applications in...
theevreport.com
Xeal Partners with StreetLights Residential for EV Charging Station Rollout Across Six States
NEW YORK – Xeal, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and smarter technology for the multifamily industry, announced an agreement with StreetLights Residential, one of the nation’s leading developers, designers and builders of multifamily communities, to install a significant number of charging stations across the company’s nationwide pipeline of new developments.
