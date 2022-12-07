The big event this week is the Harrodsburg Christmas Parade, which happens at Anderson-Dean Community Park on Sunday, Dec. 11, starting at 6 p.m. Also check out the Harrodsburg Christmas Forest at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Running until Jan. 6, there are over 40 Christmas trees decorated for the holidays. The event is free and the public is asked to vote for their favorite tree on the Mercer Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page or by scanning a code provided at the forest. For more information, visit mercerchamber.com.

HARRODSBURG, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO