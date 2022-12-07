ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, KY

harrodsburgherald.com

Weekender For Dec. 8–15: Anderson-Dean Christmas Parade, Breakfast with Santa, Christmas In Mackville And More

The big event this week is the Harrodsburg Christmas Parade, which happens at Anderson-Dean Community Park on Sunday, Dec. 11, starting at 6 p.m. Also check out the Harrodsburg Christmas Forest at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Running until Jan. 6, there are over 40 Christmas trees decorated for the holidays. The event is free and the public is asked to vote for their favorite tree on the Mercer Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page or by scanning a code provided at the forest. For more information, visit mercerchamber.com.
HARRODSBURG, KY
WKYT 27

Taylor County family rebuilding after tornado damage

TAYLOR COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Sunday marks the one-year anniversary of a historic tornado outbreak that devastated a huge portion of the Commonwealth. Smith Ridge Road in Campbellsville is where the Parker family lives. They moved in after the tornado destroyed their Taylor County home. It is three bedrooms and one bathroom, but it is temporary.
TAYLOR COUNTY, KY
z93country.com

Multiple Units Respond to Large Fire

Monticello Fire Chief, Gabe Heatherly reports multiple departments were called to the scene of a structure fire at Cobb off Highway 1568 in the Frazier Community Last night. Monticello, Susie, and Bronston units responded a barn was a total loss.
MONTICELLO, KY
wymt.com

Southern Kentucky woman sentenced in burglary case

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One McCreary County woman is facing jail time for her role in a burglary case in a neighboring county. Shala Gregory, 33, of Strunk, was recently sentenced to seven years in prison on burglary and identity theft charges in Whitley County. Williamsburg Police said the...
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Commodities to be given out today

Today is the monthly commodity distribution, according to the Russell County Judge-Executive’s office. Judge-Executive Gary Robertson and the Russell County Fiscal Court in conjunction with the Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland program, will be giving out commodities at Russell Springs First Baptist Church beginning at 11 a.m. this morning until all commodities are given away.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
adairvoice.com

Police search for armed robbery suspect in Vester community

UPDATED: Around 5:10 p.m., KSP and Casey County Sheriff’s Office initiated a stop on the suspect vehicle near KY 127 and KY 501 in Casey county. He was arrested by Deputy Josh Durbin on the Adair warrant for robbery, 1st degree . The shotgun and stolen cash were recovered from the vehicle. The case remains under investigation by K-9 Deputy Chandler Staten.
COLUMBIA, KY
935wain.com

Russell County Female Arrested On Theft Charges Resulting From Lengthy Investigation

Adair County Sheriff Josh Brockman initiated an investigation after a local business, on liberty road, reported a theft of nearly $5,000. After the investigation was completed the case was submitted to the Adair Circuit Grand Jury by Sheriff Brockman. As a result an indictment of arrest was secured by Commonwealth Attorney Brian Wright .
wdrb.com

Kentucky's EV battery deals carry big costs for taxpayers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The biggest economic development deal in Kentucky history also comes with what is likely the most generous corporate subsidy the state has ever offered. Officials on Thursday gave final approval to a $250 million contribution of public money to BlueOval SK, the joint venture of Ford...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

FBI: Threats made against several Kentucky high schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Multiple threats have been made toward several Kentucky high schools, federal authorities warn. The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Louisville branch issued a statement on social media acknowledging the threats which were posted online. "While we have no indication the threats are credible, we are taking them...
LOUISVILLE, KY

