Judge Cowan: Jim Blair Center Playground Not Open Just Yet
(Gale Cowan – Adair County Judge Executive)
Weekender For Dec. 8–15: Anderson-Dean Christmas Parade, Breakfast with Santa, Christmas In Mackville And More
The big event this week is the Harrodsburg Christmas Parade, which happens at Anderson-Dean Community Park on Sunday, Dec. 11, starting at 6 p.m. Also check out the Harrodsburg Christmas Forest at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Running until Jan. 6, there are over 40 Christmas trees decorated for the holidays. The event is free and the public is asked to vote for their favorite tree on the Mercer Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page or by scanning a code provided at the forest. For more information, visit mercerchamber.com.
'Hole Lotta Love Donuts' in Elizabethtown closing after this weekend
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular sweet spot in Elizabethtown is closing down in just a few days. Hole Lotta Love Donuts announced on Facebook Friday morning that it will go out of business on Sunday, Dec. 11. The post mentions a tough financial reality, saying for several months sales...
Taylor County family rebuilding after tornado damage
TAYLOR COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Sunday marks the one-year anniversary of a historic tornado outbreak that devastated a huge portion of the Commonwealth. Smith Ridge Road in Campbellsville is where the Parker family lives. They moved in after the tornado destroyed their Taylor County home. It is three bedrooms and one bathroom, but it is temporary.
See You At Christmas In Columbia With The Columbia-Adair County Chamber Of Commerce
Columbia is the place to be tonight and Saturday for Christmas in Columbia!. Christmas in Columbia kicks off tonight with the final Chamber of Commerce ‘To the Nines’ Shop Local event of this year. Visit all our shops on and just off the Square to find that perfect gift tonight until 9pm.
Multiple Units Respond to Large Fire
Monticello Fire Chief, Gabe Heatherly reports multiple departments were called to the scene of a structure fire at Cobb off Highway 1568 in the Frazier Community Last night. Monticello, Susie, and Bronston units responded a barn was a total loss.
Good Question: Where has the water gone at Lake Cumberland?
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - For today’s Good Question, Linda asks: I live in Pulaski County, and Lake Cumberland is very low. Has the water been released at the dam? Is it lack of rain? Where has the water gone?. Looking at the numbers online, the water level is...
Southern Kentucky woman sentenced in burglary case
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One McCreary County woman is facing jail time for her role in a burglary case in a neighboring county. Shala Gregory, 33, of Strunk, was recently sentenced to seven years in prison on burglary and identity theft charges in Whitley County. Williamsburg Police said the...
Commodities to be given out today
Today is the monthly commodity distribution, according to the Russell County Judge-Executive’s office. Judge-Executive Gary Robertson and the Russell County Fiscal Court in conjunction with the Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland program, will be giving out commodities at Russell Springs First Baptist Church beginning at 11 a.m. this morning until all commodities are given away.
Police search for armed robbery suspect in Vester community
UPDATED: Around 5:10 p.m., KSP and Casey County Sheriff’s Office initiated a stop on the suspect vehicle near KY 127 and KY 501 in Casey county. He was arrested by Deputy Josh Durbin on the Adair warrant for robbery, 1st degree . The shotgun and stolen cash were recovered from the vehicle. The case remains under investigation by K-9 Deputy Chandler Staten.
Southern Kentucky man arrested for the second time in one month on new charges
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky man is in jail again for the second time in just weeks following a theft complaint in a nearby county. Early Sunday morning, Wayne County sheriff’s deputies were on the lookout for a man accused of stealing items from a home in Somerset.
Russell County Female Arrested On Theft Charges Resulting From Lengthy Investigation
Adair County Sheriff Josh Brockman initiated an investigation after a local business, on liberty road, reported a theft of nearly $5,000. After the investigation was completed the case was submitted to the Adair Circuit Grand Jury by Sheriff Brockman. As a result an indictment of arrest was secured by Commonwealth Attorney Brian Wright .
Kentucky's EV battery deals carry big costs for taxpayers
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The biggest economic development deal in Kentucky history also comes with what is likely the most generous corporate subsidy the state has ever offered. Officials on Thursday gave final approval to a $250 million contribution of public money to BlueOval SK, the joint venture of Ford...
FBI: Threats made against several Kentucky high schools
One of two long-missing Radcliff teens found. Rosalyn Velazquez still missing.
A Hardin County teen missing since May 2021 has been found, according to the Radcliff Police Department. Kamari L. Johnson was 16 when she disappeared on May 25. She had last been seen near Lake Road in the Happy Valley neighborhood in south Radcliff. Radcliff police, on Saturday, said in...
15-year-old arrested after assault, 17-year-old dead in shooting
Coroner identifies Hodgenville teen who died after allegedly being shot by 15-year-old in LaRue County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hodgenville teenager has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in LaRue County on Dec. 3. Landon Knox, 17, died at University of Louisville Hospital after being shot, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. Kentucky State Police said two teenagers got into...
