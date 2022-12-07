ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, VA

royalexaminer.com

Culpeper, VA residents arrested after investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force

The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of two Culpeper, Virginia, residents. Daiquan L. Thompson, 24, and Octavia Richards, 45, were arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force following a search warrant executed along the 300 block of Wine Street in the Town of Culpeper. As a result of the operation, 67 grams (670 pills) of pressed fentanyl were seized along with 2 firearms. The drugs seized have an approximate street value of $16,750.
CULPEPER, VA
theriver953.com

Clarke County resident takes on recycling shortfall

Clarke County resident Christi McMullen saw a problem and decided to fix it. The area did not offer glass recycling so she took it upon herself to collect glass at the Convenience Center. She then bought a special machine that is used to grind glass back to its original state,...
WHSV

Hundreds attend funeral service honoring the life of Jesse Dove

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday hundreds of people gathered at Riverton United Methodist Church in Front Royal to honor the life of Jesse Dove. Dove was a former Strasburg Police Officer and Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy who worked for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Dove passed...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
Fairfax Times

School Board Member under fire for calling a black single dad ‘retarded’

Fairfax County school board member Karen Keys-Gamarra is under fire again, this time for twice calling a black father “retarded” as she served as a court-appointed attorney in his daughter’s child custody hearing in Arlington. Judge Michael Chick ordered the baby removed from the home of her...
theriver953.com

News Maker Brian Foley on the Skywarn weather course

A valley wide Skywarn course is being offered by the Warren County Fire and Rescue and National Weather Service. This is an attempt to prevent property damage when bad storms arrive. We spoke with Warren County Fire and Rescue’s Deputy Emergency Coordinator Brian Foley in our latest news maker.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
Virginia Mercury

Virginia has a data center problem

Actually, Virginia has several data center problems. One seems like a good problem to have, at least if you are a locality looking to attract business. Data centers pay a lot of local taxes while requiring little in the way of local services, and the steady buildout has supported thousands of construction jobs across the […] The post Virginia has a data center problem appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
stnonline.com

West Virginia Student Struck by Vehicle

On Tuesday morning around 7:30 a.m., a Musselman High School student was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross the road to board their school bus. Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon offered some perspective on the incident, reported Panhandle News. Harmon, who was not the primary investigator at the...
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
DC News Now

Anti-Semitic writing found in Loudoun Co. high school

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Officials said that anti-Semitic writing was found in a Loudoun County high school bathroom just days after anti-Semitic graffiti was found at a county shopping center. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office was investigating after they said the writing was found in a Woodgrove High School bathroom. “There is […]
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
washco-md.net

Traffic Delays and Road Closures Expected for Funeral Service and Procession of Clear Spring Volunteer Fire Chief

HAGERSTOWN, MD (December 9, 2022) – The Washington County Division of Emergency Services advises Washington County residents to anticipate traffic delays and road closures along Route 68, Route 632, and Route 56 on Monday, December 12, 2022, for the funeral service and procession of Clear Spring Volunteer Fire Chief Zachary Reid.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
loudounnow.com

Music Teacher, Single Mom Announces Ashburn Campaign

Catholic school music teacher Ana Quijano has announced she will run for the Ashburn District seat on the Board of Supervisors, seeking the Republican nomination. Quijano teaches music at Saint Theresa Catholic School, a kindergarten through eighth grade school in Ashburn, and has already garnered endorsements from two former supervisors. She is also the single mother to two girls.
ASHBURN, VA
theriver953.com

wchstv.com

Gov. Justice announces $450 million project in Eastern Panhandle

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and a company announced a $450 million investment Thursday in Berkeley County to build a facility that will produce rebar. Commercial Metals Co. will locate its fourth micro mill in the Mountain State, beginning operations in late 2025, according to...
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
pagevalleynews.com

Luray man charged with poisoning, filming non-consenting adult and distributing images

LURAY, Dec. 7 — A Page County grand jury issued 25 indictments against a Luray man on Wednesday in Page County Circuit Court. The charges against David Howard Wright II include a Class 3 felony for poisoning someone, as well as 24 Class 1 misdemeanors for filming a non-consenting nude person (14 counts) and then distributing those images (10 counts).
LURAY, VA
WHSV

VSP: Timberville man dead after Rockingham County crash

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police is investigating a crash on Monday that left one man dead and another man hurt. In a press release, VSP said the two-vehicle crash happened around 1:45 p.m. on Interstate 81 southbound near mile marker 250. VSP said a Ford Mustang was...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA

