FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shenandoah Valley Sheetz locations offering $1.99 gas for holiday travelersTracy LeicherMount Jackson, VA
A New Thrift Shop Pushing Boundaries to Help Homeless YouthUplift LoudounPurcellville, VA
Visit the Most Charming Christmas Town in VirginiaTravel MavenMiddleburg, VA
Triangle craft seemed to 'skip' across WV skyRoger MarshKearneysville, WV
Gorgeous Nature and Small-Town Charm? Visit These 3 Places in VirginiaMelissa FrostVirginia State
royalexaminer.com
Culpeper, VA residents arrested after investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of two Culpeper, Virginia, residents. Daiquan L. Thompson, 24, and Octavia Richards, 45, were arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force following a search warrant executed along the 300 block of Wine Street in the Town of Culpeper. As a result of the operation, 67 grams (670 pills) of pressed fentanyl were seized along with 2 firearms. The drugs seized have an approximate street value of $16,750.
WTOP
3 complaints target 35 books in Frederick County school libraries
A push to remove as many as 35 books from public school libraries in Frederick, Maryland, has prompted the creation of a committee to examine the issue — and nearly 1,000 people have signed up to take on the task. The list of challenged books is posted online. The...
theriver953.com
Clarke County resident takes on recycling shortfall
Clarke County resident Christi McMullen saw a problem and decided to fix it. The area did not offer glass recycling so she took it upon herself to collect glass at the Convenience Center. She then bought a special machine that is used to grind glass back to its original state,...
WHSV
Shenandoah County school board adopts new policy on instructional material
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah County Public Schools (SCPS) board took action on Thursday to adopt new policies regarding sexually explicit content. This comes as a result of Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signing a bill in April that requires schools to give parents a say in whether their kids will engage in such materials.
WHSV
Hundreds attend funeral service honoring the life of Jesse Dove
FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday hundreds of people gathered at Riverton United Methodist Church in Front Royal to honor the life of Jesse Dove. Dove was a former Strasburg Police Officer and Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy who worked for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Dove passed...
Highly-rated Virginia restaurant announces date for grand opening event
A highly-rated restaurant in Virginia just announced the date for its grand opening event, and they are offering some great discounts to patrons who come out to help them celebrate. Read on to learn more.
Fairfax Times
School Board Member under fire for calling a black single dad ‘retarded’
Fairfax County school board member Karen Keys-Gamarra is under fire again, this time for twice calling a black father “retarded” as she served as a court-appointed attorney in his daughter’s child custody hearing in Arlington. Judge Michael Chick ordered the baby removed from the home of her...
theriver953.com
News Maker Brian Foley on the Skywarn weather course
A valley wide Skywarn course is being offered by the Warren County Fire and Rescue and National Weather Service. This is an attempt to prevent property damage when bad storms arrive. We spoke with Warren County Fire and Rescue’s Deputy Emergency Coordinator Brian Foley in our latest news maker.
Virginia has a data center problem
Actually, Virginia has several data center problems. One seems like a good problem to have, at least if you are a locality looking to attract business. Data centers pay a lot of local taxes while requiring little in the way of local services, and the steady buildout has supported thousands of construction jobs across the […] The post Virginia has a data center problem appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
4 Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
stnonline.com
West Virginia Student Struck by Vehicle
On Tuesday morning around 7:30 a.m., a Musselman High School student was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross the road to board their school bus. Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon offered some perspective on the incident, reported Panhandle News. Harmon, who was not the primary investigator at the...
Anti-Semitic writing found in Loudoun Co. high school
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Officials said that anti-Semitic writing was found in a Loudoun County high school bathroom just days after anti-Semitic graffiti was found at a county shopping center. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office was investigating after they said the writing was found in a Woodgrove High School bathroom. “There is […]
washco-md.net
Traffic Delays and Road Closures Expected for Funeral Service and Procession of Clear Spring Volunteer Fire Chief
HAGERSTOWN, MD (December 9, 2022) – The Washington County Division of Emergency Services advises Washington County residents to anticipate traffic delays and road closures along Route 68, Route 632, and Route 56 on Monday, December 12, 2022, for the funeral service and procession of Clear Spring Volunteer Fire Chief Zachary Reid.
loudounnow.com
Music Teacher, Single Mom Announces Ashburn Campaign
Catholic school music teacher Ana Quijano has announced she will run for the Ashburn District seat on the Board of Supervisors, seeking the Republican nomination. Quijano teaches music at Saint Theresa Catholic School, a kindergarten through eighth grade school in Ashburn, and has already garnered endorsements from two former supervisors. She is also the single mother to two girls.
theriver953.com
wchstv.com
Gov. Justice announces $450 million project in Eastern Panhandle
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and a company announced a $450 million investment Thursday in Berkeley County to build a facility that will produce rebar. Commercial Metals Co. will locate its fourth micro mill in the Mountain State, beginning operations in late 2025, according to...
One Airlifted To VA Hospital After Fast-Moving Fairfax County Fire Breaks Out In Area Home
One person was airlifted to a Virginia hospital after a morning fire broke out inside a Fairfax County home on Thursday leaving several occupants of the residence trapped inside, according to investigators.First responders from the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department were called at approxima…
WHSV
Strasburg Police Department will make a historic move into their own space
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the first time in history, the Strasburg Police Department will move into its own space. Town Council unanimously approved the building purchase at their meeting on Tuesday after tabling it at the public hearing on Nov. 30. Currently, the police department is in the basement...
pagevalleynews.com
Luray man charged with poisoning, filming non-consenting adult and distributing images
LURAY, Dec. 7 — A Page County grand jury issued 25 indictments against a Luray man on Wednesday in Page County Circuit Court. The charges against David Howard Wright II include a Class 3 felony for poisoning someone, as well as 24 Class 1 misdemeanors for filming a non-consenting nude person (14 counts) and then distributing those images (10 counts).
WHSV
VSP: Timberville man dead after Rockingham County crash
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police is investigating a crash on Monday that left one man dead and another man hurt. In a press release, VSP said the two-vehicle crash happened around 1:45 p.m. on Interstate 81 southbound near mile marker 250. VSP said a Ford Mustang was...
