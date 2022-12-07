Read full article on original website
iheart.com
'Toppled Statue' Spotted on Mars
An anomaly hunter scouring NASA images from Mars spotted a peculiar formation which seems to resemble a toppled statue. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring noticed the unusual object in a photo that was captured by the space agency's Curiosity rover back in early November. While zooming in on the sizeable source image, which provides an expansive look at the Martian horizon, he caught sight of "a face, like none I have ever found before" seemingly wedged sideways into a crevice on the side of a mountain.
Full moon eclipses Mars tonight in rare lunar occultation visible to most of US
Mars and the moon will put on a December celestial show this week that can be viewed by almost everyone in the U.S.
DIY Photography
NASA’s Orion spacecraft sends back first detailed photos of the moon
NASA’s Artemis I mission has been under the spotlight lately, and we recently saw Orion’s stunning video of the Earth “setting” behind the moon. On its sixth flight day, the spacecraft took detailed shots of the moon’s surface. NASA shared it with the public so that you can look up close at our home planet’s natural satellite.
Forget Mars, for now—a top NASA scientist says that humans will live and work on the moon within the decade
The Artemis I rocket with Orion spacecraft before lift off from launch pad at NASA's space center. People could be living and working on the moon before you know it—at least according to one NASA scientist. “Certainly, in this decade, we are going to have people living for durations,...
Here’s When NASA Expects Humans Will Live on the Moon
With seemingly endless engine issues and tropical storms, it felt as though the Artemis 1 launch would never happen. Four failed attempts later, however, the day finally came. The uncrewed rocket successfully departed NASA‘s Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday, November 16, beginning its nearly 300,000-mile journey to the Moon.
The lunar occultation of Mars happens tonight; here's what it is & how to see it
A lunar occultation of Mars is happening tonight, and while there isn't a great chance to see it in Michigan, you still can try.
NASA Releases Breathtaking New Photos of the Moon’s Surface
NASA‘s Artemis mission completed its turn around the Moon recently, and the Orion spacecraft onboard captured some stunning photos of the Moon from orbit. Previously, Orion sent back images of the Earth from about 230,000 miles away, as well as a look at the Earth during liftoff. It resembles a little blue marble out there in space.
Full cold moon: 10 stunning images of last full moon of 2022
The final full moon of 2022 lit up the night sky this week. The “cold moon” peaked at 11:08 p.m. ET Wednesday, CNN reported. Along with the moon, stargazers were also able to see Jupiter, Saturn and Mars. Mars disappeared behind the moon when it reaches peak fullness in a phenomenon known as a lunar occultation, according to EarthSky.
See Mars at opposition join the full moon in the sky tonight (Dec. 7)
On Wednesday (Dec. 7), Mars appears opposite the sun in the night sky in opposition, appearing much larger in the night sky than usual and offering skywatchers an excellent chance to observe it.
What time will the full moon eclipse Mars on Dec. 7?
A bright Mars at opposition will disappear behind the moon on Wednesday (Dec. 7), but exactly when you should look up depends on where you are.
WSFA
NASA releases closest images of moon’s surface
(CNN) - NASA has released pictures of the moon taken Monday by the Orion capsule during its closest approach to the moon, about 80 miles above the lunar surface. Orion is part of the Artemis One mission, a 25-and-a-half-day journey that will take Orion more than 40,000 miles beyond the far side of the moon.
Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft captures moon craters in stunning flyby footage (video)
The NASA Orion spacecraft captured incredible footage of two big moon craters during a close flyby on Monday (Dec. 5). All you need to see them yourself is a small telescope.
‘World’s first’ steam-propelled spacecraft heads to the moon and beyond
In a world first, Japan's space agency announced it successfully used steam to propel a spacecraft toward the Moon. Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's (JAXA) water-powered CubeSat spacecraft, EQUilibriUm Lunar-Earth point 6U (EQUULEUS), was launched on its way by NASA's Orion spacecraft, which recently broke a record for the farthest distance traveled by a human-rated spacecraft.
Extreme gravity on Mars is tearing apart its moon and causing it to go into a death spiral
Artist conception of stars spiraling close to each otherCredit: Tod Strohmayer (GSFC), CXC, NASA - Illustration: Dana Berry (CXC); Public Domain Image. The planet Mars has two moons called Phobos and Deimos.
Full cold moon: Final full moon of 2022 rises Wednesday night
The final full moon of 2022 will rise Wednesday night. The “cold moon” will peak at 11:08 p.m. ET, CNN reported. Along with the moon, stargazers will also be able to see Jupiter, Saturn and Mars. Mars will then disappear behind the moon when it reaches peak fullness in a phenomenon known as a lunar occultation, according to EarthSky.
From the moon to Mars, Mason company helps mankind shoot for the stars
Mankind doesn't make it back to the moon or Mars without going through Mason, Ohio. L3 Harris engineers are the key to space exploration and are excited about the future of the space industry in Ohio.
CNET
NASA Rover Carves Screaming Face Into Mars
This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. Usually when I spot faces on Mars, it's because the local rock formations resemble them. A new face on Mars, however, is the work of NASA's Perseverance rover. The accidental artistic masterpiece is the result of two sample collection holes combined with a wheel scuff mark. Move over, Mona Lisa.
Watch the moon eclipse Earth in stunning video from Artemis 1's Orion spacecraft
Artemis 1's uncrewed Orion capsule captured a jaw-dropping view of the moon crossing in front of Earth on Nov. 28, 2022.
NASA's Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft leaves moon's orbit to head home
NASA's Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft successfully completed a roughly two-minute lunar departure burn on Thursday (Dec. 1) to begin heading home after successful lunar orbits.
