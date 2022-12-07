Read full article on original website
A teenage king suffering from leprosy defended Jerusalem against an attack during the medieval era
King Baldwin IV of JerusalemCredit: Guillermo de Tiro; CC-BY-SA-4.0 The Kingdom of Jerusalem was considered to be a Crusader state from 1098 to 1291. It covered the regions that are now Israel, Palestine, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip.
The Miraculous Power of Tehillim (Psalms) Seen in Jerusalem
A book of Tehillim (Psalms) has been credited with helping to save the life of a 62-year-old man who was one of the victims of last Wednesday’s twin terrorist bombing attacks in Jerusalem. The man, a resident of Jerusalem who has asked to remain nameless, was on his way...
For Ethiopian Israeli Pnina Agenyahu, celebrating diversity is about speaking up and representing
As director of Partnership2Gether of the Jewish Agency for Israel, it’s Pnina Agenyahu’s job to bring together disparate Jewish communities from around the world and celebrate their diversity. It’s a role for which Agenyahu has spent a lifetime preparing — ever since she made aliyah at the age of 3 on the back of her mother, who had walked for two weeks from Ethiopia. Agenyahu was among the early wave of Ethiopian immigrants to Israel back in 1984 and, from a young age, found that she had a gift for being a leader and spokesperson for her community.
TIME to bring its Impact Awards to Jerusalem
After bringing the Giro D’Italia, the French Super Cup, the IRONMAN and Madonna to Israel, Sylvan Adams says it’s now time for TIME. On Thursday night, TIME Magazine announced it will host the TIME100 Gala and Impact Awards in Jerusalem in May 2023. The event is to be conducted in partnership with Adams, the Israeli-Canadian philanthropist, who was present for the announcement during TIME’s Person of the Year celebration in New York City.
As religious affairs minister, Matan Kahana tried to bring Israelis closer to Judaism — by reducing religious laws
Matan Kahana was an F-16 fighter pilot in the Israeli Air Force, so he’s not one to back down from a difficult mission. When he entered politics and served as Israel’s minister of religious services in Naftali Bennett’s coalition government, Kahana gave himself a politically perilous assignment: to loosen the grip of haredi Orthodox rabbis on Israeli religious life. He pushed for significant reforms within Israel’s religious institutions and kashrut certifications and appointed women to religious councils. The Israeli press called his actions “revolutionary.” Now a Knesset member for Benny Gantz’s National Unity party, Kahana said he will fight to temper the far right and keep his reforms intact.
Former Nazi ‘Secretary of Evil’, 97, speaks out for the first time
The former Nazi death camp secretary on trial for her complicity in the murder of more than 10,000 people broke her silence for the first time this week, saying she was “sorry” for the horrors inflicted on prisoners. “I’m sorry for everything that happened,” Irmgard Furchner told the Itzehoe Regional Court on Tuesday. Now 97, Furchner was a secretary at the Sutthof concentration camp in Poland from June 1943 through April 1945. Under German law, any person who helped Nazi death camps operate, even if they did not work directly on the site, can be held responsible as an accessory to the...
The decaying and sunken Black Pyramid of Egypt houses the tombs of a pharaoh and his three wives
'Black' Pyramid of Amenemhet IIICredit: Vincent Brown; CC-BY-2.0 The Black Pyramid of Egypt was built by Pharoah Amenemhet III who reigned from 1860 BC to 1814 BC during the Middle Kingdom of Egypt.
A theory claims that Jesus died in Japan at the age of 106 years old
There is an uncommon legend that says that Jesus was not the one who died on the cross. Rather, it was his younger brother Isukiri. A small village in Japan called the Shingo village claims to be the place where Jesus got buried and where his tomb resides. The residents of this village believe that Jesus escaped his crucifixion by traveling across Siberia to a Japanese province called Mutsu.
2000 Year Old Edition of Bible Found in Turkey
Every year, millions of dollars are spent on the black market trading ancient artifacts. These relics are traded by smugglers extensively who do not care for their actual value. Recently, the police in Turkey recovered an edition of the Bible that has images of Jesus and Other biblical figures.
80 years ago, Nazi Germany occupied Tunisia – but North Africans' experiences of World War II often go unheard
Eighty years ago, in November 1942, the Nazis occupied Tunisia. For the next six months, Tunisian Jews and Muslims were subjected to the Third Reich’s reign of terror, as well as its antisemitic and racist legislation. Residents lived in fear – “under the Nazi boot,” as Tunisian Jewish lawyer Paul Ghez wrote in his diary during the occupation. One of us is a historian; one of us is an anthropologist. Together, we have spent a decade gathering the voices of the diverse peoples who endured World War II in North Africa, across lines of race, class, language and region. Their letters,...
Ancient Egyptian scarab discovered during middle school field trip in Israel
An ancient Egyptian scarab was discovered during a field trip to Azor, located a few miles outside of Tel Aviv, the Israel Antiquities Authority revealed Wednesday.
Loren and Alexei Tell Her Parents that They Might Move to Israel! It Doesn't Go Well
These days, Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are living the chaos of having three under three. On the Season 2 premiere of Loren & Alexei: After The 90 Days, they’re considering the options for their future. Will they move to the place where they met, Israel, uprooting their lives and...
Israeli archaeologists say 2,200-year-old sling bullet possibly linked to Chanukah story
Israeli researchers recently discovered a lead projectile dating from the Hellenistic period in the ancient palace at Yavne, an archaeological site in central Israel. The 4.4 centimeter (1.7 inch) long projectile was designed to be launched from a sling. It is estimated to be 2,200 years old, placing it at the time of the battles between the Hasmoneans and the Seleucid Empire.
Why do these 2000-year-old mummies in Egypt have golden tongues?
Egyptian scene from an afterlife ceremony.Photo byrysp/Depositphotos.com. Archaeologists in Egypt recently discovered several mummies with gold chips shaped like a human tongue placed in their mouths.
Shaanan Streett of Israeli hip-hop band Hadag Nahash mixes music and activism
Shaanan Streett, one-sixth of the Israeli hip-hop/funk group Hadag Nahash, says that it’s all well and good for musicians to advocate for social-justice causes, but that doesn’t mean the music can’t also be fun. Streett seems to have accomplished both goals, as his band’s songs are featured in protests for various causes while remaining catchy and danceable. As long as you “keep it real,” Streett says, audiences will pick up on your authenticity.
Ancient DNA from Medieval Germany Tells Origin Story of Ashkenazi Jews
By excavating ancient DNA from teeth, an international group of scientists peered into the lives of a once-thriving medieval Ashkenazi Jewish community in Erfurt, Germany. The findings, shared Wednesday in the Journal Cell, show that the Erfurt Jewish community was more genetically diverse than modern-day Ashkenazi Jews. About half of...
Herzog grants Netanyahu extension to form new Israeli government
Israeli President Isaac Herzog has given Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu an extension until Dec. 21 to form a new government. In a letter to Herzog, Netanyahu had requested the full 14-day extension allowed by law to form a government. The initial mandate was set to expire on Friday. Although Netanyahu...
I Became a Jew in Jerusalem and Hebron
Once my bar mitzvah was behind me, I was free to choose my own Jewish path. My parents, children of immigrants from Russia and Romania, exemplified assimilation. They neither denied their Jewish identity nor expressed it, except to light Hanukkah candles and give me holiday gifts. My cousins and friends, like me, were “non-Jewish Jews.” Israel, born after we were, was not part of our lives.
‘Peace will start at the Temple Mount’
On 23 November), Israeli Jews were impressed with the example set by the Druze community. The Druze stood together, erect and proud, as they made it clear that they would not countenance any delay in the return of the abducted body of young Tiran Fero. From left to right, Jews looked on with respect, whether or not they approve of vigilantism in the face of terrorism.
Jews outside Israel need support
What is a Jewish state? Does it support Jews worldwide or just within its borders? If it had existed during the Holocaust, would it have avoided confronting the Nazis for its own protection? I am an American Jew, and my Jewish heritage and values are under threat from openly antisemitic agencies and politicians, many of whom have Jewish support. Israel is silent. Republican Jews are, for the most part, silent. Silence in the face of growing threats constitutes acquiescence. I recently complained Israel is not opposing genocide in Ukraine. The overwhelming response to my complaint cited Israel’s massive supplies of humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Dead people can’t use such aid. Where is the air defense system? When Israel speaks out in support of me and other Jews threatened by the antisemites, including the antisemites by silence, it will be entitled to my support.
