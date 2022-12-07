What is a Jewish state? Does it support Jews worldwide or just within its borders? If it had existed during the Holocaust, would it have avoided confronting the Nazis for its own protection? I am an American Jew, and my Jewish heritage and values are under threat from openly antisemitic agencies and politicians, many of whom have Jewish support. Israel is silent. Republican Jews are, for the most part, silent. Silence in the face of growing threats constitutes acquiescence. I recently complained Israel is not opposing genocide in Ukraine. The overwhelming response to my complaint cited Israel’s massive supplies of humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Dead people can’t use such aid. Where is the air defense system? When Israel speaks out in support of me and other Jews threatened by the antisemites, including the antisemites by silence, it will be entitled to my support.

2 DAYS AGO