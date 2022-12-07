2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In North Zurich (North Zurich, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in North Zurich on Monday.
The crash happened on Highway 21 west of North Zulch between FM 2865 and Highway 39.
According to the Police, a 2014 Nissan pickup, a 2012 Buick SUV, and a 2015 Freightliner 18-wheeler were involved in the collision.
The driver of the Nissan traveling in a no-parking zone struck the Buick head-on, hit the 18-wheeler, and caught fire.
81-year-old James Nash was identified as the driver of the Nissan who suffered significant injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Buick was identified as 76-year-old Carole Martin who suffered significant injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
No additional information regarding the fatal crash was provided by the Deputies.
December 7, 2022
Source: KBTX
