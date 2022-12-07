ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Top 5 Most Expensive States to Use Christmas Lights Shockingly Includes 3 New England States

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Christmas is coming up and you may have already started to decorate the inside of your house. But, do you also decorate the outside of your home? If it is something that you do, then you know that your electric bill will always be higher in the winter months ( I mean it is anyway with all the heating we have to pay for), but it seems that this year it may even cost you a bit more to put up your Christmas lights.
Visit This New Hampshire Christmas Light Display That Raises Money for a Good Cause

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Each year, we see videos of homes with an extravagant Christmas light display think one of two things: “How did they do that??” and “Man, I’m glad I don’t live across the street.”
LONDONDERRY, NH
Picturesque Maine Town Takes the #1 Spot as the Most Beautiful in America

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I just love a Top 10 list, especially when it highlights New England. I mean, let's be honest, New England is one of the most sought after travel destinations in the world for so many reasons, and that includes the number of quaint towns with that quintessential New England feel. Each New England state feels a bit different, which adds to the variety.
CAMDEN, ME
Man Who Walked Across U.S. Reflects on Finishing Journey in New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. A few months ago, New Englanders began following the journey of Isaiah Glen Shields, the Utah resident who walking from the Westernmost point of the U.S. in Washington state all the way to Easternmost point in Maine.
New Hampshire, Here Are Your Top 10 Baby Names This Year

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Baby names are a personal choice, but everyone seems to have an opinion about a newborn's name. New parents stress about whether the name they chose is the right name.
Wakefield, New Hampshire, Teacher Asks for Classroom Reassignment, Blames Students

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I'd be surprised if this topic doesn't become so polarizing that not only will all of Wakefield be talking about it, but it'll spread throughout the state of New Hampshire and possibly throughout New England, too.
WAKEFIELD, NH
Top 25 Over-the-Top Christmas Displays Across America Includes This Maine Classic

Who doesn't love Christmas displays filled with bright, colorful, twinkling lights illuminating the night sky?. The holidays are the time for spreading joy and cheer, and it's always nice to drive through different neighborhoods and see the light-up displays that people put up for the season. It's a free serotonin boost for everyone, and puts a smile on everyone's faces.
What Was That Boom Heard Around the Seacoast Thursday Night?

A loud boom was heard by many on Thursday night around the Seacoast region, according to reports posted to the Rockingham Alert Facebook page. Commenters flooded the page with reports of hearing the noise around 10:45 p.m., with reports coming in from Danville, Kingston, Exeter, Hampton, Brentwood, Fremont, Atkinson, Somersworth, and Greenland. Some heard it happen several times.
Visiting Acadia National Park in Maine Could Soon Cost You More Money

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. In just the last several years, Acadia National Park has gone from a quiet respite tucked away in Maine to drawing crowds that rival the opening of Disney World. But visitors already planning their trips to the extremely popular national park may encounter something new in 2023: a higher entrance fee.
Gusty Winds Headed to the New Hampshire, Maine Seacoast Wednesday Afternoon

A cold front will bring gusty winds and a period of heavy rai to the Seacoast for several hours late Wednesday afternoon. A storm moving west of New England will bring a strong south wind with gusts of nearly 50 mph. The strongest winds eare xpected between approximately 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. as a cold front moves from west to east, according to meteorologist Mark Rosenthal.
25 Restaurants That Mainers Love to Visit During the Holiday Season

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. One of my favorite things to do around the Christmas holiday is take a trip in-state to a new establishment to eat. My wife and I will drive hours based on a review, article, tip, or social media post.
Tripledemic Comes to Maine School District

Concerns about a tripledemic — the flu, RSV and COVID 19 — became a reality in a Maine school district currently experiencing an outbreak, with 15% of staff and students out of school due to illness. Influenza A, a stomach bug, some RSV, and some COVID have affected...
