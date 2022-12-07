ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
WCJB

Thousands gather for 65th annual ‘Friend of Christmas’ parade in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -While Christmas is just two weeks away, thousands of residents lined several streets in Ocala for the 65th annual ‘Friends of Christmas’ parade. Many people set up their chairs days in advance to have a front-row seat to what they say is the best parade in town.     
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion Theatre to show free holiday movie this weekend

The Marion Theatre will host a free showing of the holiday film Elf on Sunday, December 11, and those who reserve a ticket are encouraged to bring a canned or non-perishable food item to benefit local senior citizens. At 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 11, the Marion Theatre will treat...
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

New destination for dinner & drinks in Levy County - Black Prong Bar & Grill

BRONSON — The Black Prong Bar & Grill opened on Dec. 1. In an area with limited options for an elegant dining experience, Black Prong is excited to bring this new destination to Levy County residents and resort guests. Located inside the south end of the main pavilion at Black Prong Equestrian Village, at 450 SE CR 337, Bronson FL 32628, the Bar & Grill is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Monday.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Woman dead in a crash in Marion County

ALTOONA, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers say a woman from Lake County is dead after a crash in Marion County early on December 10th. Troopers say a 52-year-old woman from Leesburg was driving east in an SUV on County Road 42. Around 3 a.m. she went off the road and...
MARION COUNTY, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Ocala, FL

The city of Ocala, Florida, is home to hundreds of thoroughbred farms and training centers, which made the city the Horse Capital of the World in 2007. It began in 1943 when Carl G. Rose established the first horse farm in Marion County, which Ocala is part of. The city...
OCALA, FL
fox35orlando.com

FHP: 52-year-old woman dies in fiery crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A 52-year-old woman died after crashing through several fences and her car caught on fire, Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said the woman, from Leesburg, was driving eastbound on County Road 42 just after 3 a.m. on Saturday. They said she drove off the north side of the road and struck four fences.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

State funding arrives to benefit Hornsby Spring

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A water quality project to benefit Hornsby Spring near High Springs is getting $800,000 in state funding. The money will allow the Suwannee River Water Management District to acquire the High Springs Rock Mine. The property is east of Hornsby Spring. State officials say this...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
WCJB

Pedestrian dead after a car hit them in Clay County

HIBERNIA, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is dead after getting hit by a car while walking near an intersection at night on December 9th. FHP troopers say a 53-year-old woman from Pensacola was walking by the intersection of US 17 and Hibernia Road around 10 p.m. That’s when a 32-year-old...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Hilary Hynes in need of a helping hand

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A familiar face on TV20′s Morning Show is in need of a helping hand after she dedicated her life to helping animals all across North Central Florida. Hilary Hynes worked at Alachua County Animal Services for over 20 years until being injured which left her...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy