WCJB
Thousands gather for 65th annual ‘Friend of Christmas’ parade in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -While Christmas is just two weeks away, thousands of residents lined several streets in Ocala for the 65th annual ‘Friends of Christmas’ parade. Many people set up their chairs days in advance to have a front-row seat to what they say is the best parade in town.
ocala-news.com
Marion Theatre to show free holiday movie this weekend
The Marion Theatre will host a free showing of the holiday film Elf on Sunday, December 11, and those who reserve a ticket are encouraged to bring a canned or non-perishable food item to benefit local senior citizens. At 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 11, the Marion Theatre will treat...
WCJB
Marion Theater put on the documentary film Hero Horse: A Magical True Story
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A miniature horse took center stage in the horse capital of the world to help raise funds. People gathered at the Marion Theater to watch a documentary film called Hero Horse: A Magical True Story. The event is meant to support gentle carousel miniature therapy horses’...
villages-news.com
Alligator Basking In The Morning Sunrise In The Villages
This alligator was basking in the reflection of the morning sunrise here in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
WCJB
‘We wanted to give back’: Hundreds attend a country benefit concert for ‘recalibrated’ veterans
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Hundreds of guests attended “The Never Give Up on Country” at the World Equestrian Center, organized by Travis Mills. Mills is one of five surviving post-9/11 quadruple amputee veterans. The foundation was started by Mills himself after he suffered injuries in Afghanistan.
WCJB
College of Central Florida will hold a Farm Share drive-through food distribution
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Representative Yvonne Hayes Hinson will host a Farm Share drive-through food distribution on Friday. This is in partnership with former Ocala representative Joe Harding, Ocala city councilman Ire Bethea and the College of Central Florida. The event will take place at the College of Central...
Citrus County Chronicle
New destination for dinner & drinks in Levy County - Black Prong Bar & Grill
BRONSON — The Black Prong Bar & Grill opened on Dec. 1. In an area with limited options for an elegant dining experience, Black Prong is excited to bring this new destination to Levy County residents and resort guests. Located inside the south end of the main pavilion at Black Prong Equestrian Village, at 450 SE CR 337, Bronson FL 32628, the Bar & Grill is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Monday.
WCJB
Buchholz High Holiday Musical ‘Elf’ benefits children in need
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The musical kicks off Thursday, December 8th at 7 pm. It runs Thursday through Saturday at 7 pm and Sundays at 2 pm. Tickets are $12 for students and seniors and $15 for general admission. Along with holiday fun, the drama team is hosting a toy...
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights the inaugural Keystone Arabian Experience
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One horse breed was on full display at the World Equestrian Center. On this week’s Horse Capital TV, learn about the inaugural Keystone Arabian Experience.
WCJB
North Central Florida gears up for Holiday events taking place this weekend
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With the Christmas season in full swing, tomorrow is jammed packed with holiday activities, and that means the roads will be jam packed in some areas as well. The Ocala Parade steps off at 5:30. Southeast 25th avenue from E Fort King street to 14th street...
WCJB
ASO is investigating a shooting at “The Crossing at Santa Fe” apartments
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a deadly shooting at a Gainesville apartment complex, from December 9th. Deputies say one man was killed in a shooting around 8 p.m. on December 9th. The shooting happened at building 21 of “The Crossing at Santa Fe” apartments....
WCJB
Woman dead in a crash in Marion County
ALTOONA, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers say a woman from Lake County is dead after a crash in Marion County early on December 10th. Troopers say a 52-year-old woman from Leesburg was driving east in an SUV on County Road 42. Around 3 a.m. she went off the road and...
WCJB
Gilchrist County residents will collect food for the holidays
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents of Gilchrist County are collecting food for the holidays. A donation box is now available inside the county courthouse in Trenton, located by the elections and property appraiser offices. The food that is donated will be distributed next Thursday, December 15.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Ocala, FL
The city of Ocala, Florida, is home to hundreds of thoroughbred farms and training centers, which made the city the Horse Capital of the World in 2007. It began in 1943 when Carl G. Rose established the first horse farm in Marion County, which Ocala is part of. The city...
fox35orlando.com
FHP: 52-year-old woman dies in fiery crash in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A 52-year-old woman died after crashing through several fences and her car caught on fire, Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said the woman, from Leesburg, was driving eastbound on County Road 42 just after 3 a.m. on Saturday. They said she drove off the north side of the road and struck four fences.
WCJB
State funding arrives to benefit Hornsby Spring
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A water quality project to benefit Hornsby Spring near High Springs is getting $800,000 in state funding. The money will allow the Suwannee River Water Management District to acquire the High Springs Rock Mine. The property is east of Hornsby Spring. State officials say this...
WCJB
Pedestrian dead after a car hit them in Clay County
HIBERNIA, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is dead after getting hit by a car while walking near an intersection at night on December 9th. FHP troopers say a 53-year-old woman from Pensacola was walking by the intersection of US 17 and Hibernia Road around 10 p.m. That’s when a 32-year-old...
WCJB
Manna Food Blessings and Sonshine Ministries will hold a food distribution
BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a food distribution in Belleview. Manna Food Blessings and Sonshine Ministries will be hold this event. Food will be given out from 9 until 10 a.m. or until it’s gone. The distribution will be held at Free Food Distribution, and that is located...
WCJB
Build a House for the House gingerbread house competition will happen in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Build a House for the House gingerbread house competition will be held on Friday. TV20′s very own Paige Beck will judge the competition. There will be holiday cheer and fun while you decorate a gingerbread house with your friends. The event will start at...
WCJB
Hilary Hynes in need of a helping hand
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A familiar face on TV20′s Morning Show is in need of a helping hand after she dedicated her life to helping animals all across North Central Florida. Hilary Hynes worked at Alachua County Animal Services for over 20 years until being injured which left her...
