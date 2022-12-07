Read full article on original website
technologynetworks.com
Swiss Ticks Found To Carry Harmful New Virus
The Alongshan virus was discovered in China only five years ago. Now researchers at the University of Zurich have found the novel virus for the first time in Swiss ticks. It appears to be at least as widespread as the tickborne encephalitis virus and causes similar symptoms. The UZH team is working on a diagnostic test to assess the epidemiological situation.
What are the signs of Strep A infection?
At least nine children across the UK are known to have died from invasive Strep A infection.– What is Strep A?Strep A bacteria can cause many different infections, ranging from minor illnesses to serious and deadly diseases.The bacteria are commonly found in the throat and on the skin, and some people have no symptoms.Infections cause by Strep A include the skin infection impetigo, scarlet fever and strep throat. Scarlet fever in particular has seen a recent surge in cases.While the vast majority of infections are relatively mild, sometimes the bacteria cause life-threatening illness called invasive Group A Streptococcal disease.– What...
Science Focus
Artificial sweeteners found in sugar-free foods can kill antibiotic-resistant bacteria
The discovery could help turn the tide in the war against superbugs. The key to beating antibiotic-resistant bacteria could have been hiding in plain sight on our supermarket shelves. Three artificial sweeteners that are commonly used in diet drinks, yoghurts and desserts can dramatically halt the growth of multidrug-resistant bacteria,...
Popculture
Rice Recall Issued
Rice fans should be careful due to a new recall issued last week. Iceland Foods recalled a pilau rice product sold in the U.K. because it contains allergens not mentioned on the label. The recall was one of several concerning food recalls published in the U.K. recently. Iceland Foods' Iceland...
Shell shock: FDA urges Americans in 13 states not to eat certain oysters amid fears of a food poisoning outbreak
Americans are being told to avoid certain raw oysters in 13 states after ten people were sickened in a food poisoning outbreak. One individual in Las Vegas who came down with vomiting and diarrhea has tested positive for the stomach bug sapovirus. Nine others are suspected to be infected. All...
More mushrooms linked to listeria contamination are recalled nationwide
Green Day Produce has recalled packages of its enoki mushrooms that were sold nationwide in September and October because they could be contaminated with listeria.
Urgent warning as cases of deadly bug from prepacked food surge – the 6 signs you must know
BRITS have be warned of a surge in cases of a deadly bug found in ready-to-eat chicken, wraps and sandwiches. In the UK, 81 people have been infected with the bacteria salmonella and one person has died, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). The cases...
CNBC
Omicron boosters are weaker against BQ.1.1 subvariant that is rising in U.S., study finds
Scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch, in a study published in Nature Medicine, found the booster shots performed well against the BA.5 subvariant they were designed to target. But the boosters did not trigger a robust antibody response when faced with BQ.1.1, the scientists found. Omicron BQ.1.1 appears...
Healthline
Strep A Outbreak: What to Know About Symptoms, Risks, and Treatments
Step A is a bacteria that causes a myriad of conditions including scarlet fever and strep throat. Invasive Group A Strep has been linked to a number of recent deaths in UK children. Common treatments include antibiotics like amoxicillin. This month the United Kingdom Health Security Agency (UKHSA) released a...
Face masks come back to forefront amid triple threat of Covid-19, flu, RSV
Months after most mask requirements have come to an end and many people have stopped wearing them, some of the nation's leading health experts are encouraging people to put their face masks back on -- but this time, it's not just because of Covid-19.
Almost 90% of the world experienced total darkness yesterday
On December 6th, even for just a moment, most of the world experienced darkness at the exact same time. According to earthsky.org, which shares scientific findings from earth and space, has crunched data for the questions, "when do most people experience nighttime?"
foodsafetynews.com
FDA provides little information on new Salmonella outbreak; hundreds sick
The Food And Drug Administration is investigating a new outbreak of Salmonella Typhimurium that has sickened more than 250 people. The agency has initiated traceback efforts but has not revealed what foods or beverages are being traced. As of Nov. 17 there were 264 confirmed patients, but the FDA has...
americanmilitarynews.com
CDC recommends masks for COVID over holidays for 3rd year
With the holiday season in gear, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is once again encouraging Americans to wear masks and take other measures to minimize the spread of multiple respiratory illnesses now circulating, including COVID-19. While experts are expressing cautious optimism about COVID levels this winter, it’s being...
U.S. hospitals overwhelmed by Covid, RSV and flu
Hospitals nationwide are once again at full capacity with a trifecta of illnesses: Covid, RSV and the flu. NBC News’ Tom Costello reports on the surge in viruses and how the CDC is responding.Dec. 8, 2022.
US News and World Report
'The Worst Is Yet to Come': the Curse of High Inflation
(Reuters) - Globally, people are experiencing inflation at levels not seen for decades as prices surge for essentials like food, heating, transport and accommodation. And though a peak could be in sight, the effects may yet get worse. How did we get here? In two words: pandemic and war. A...
Recall alert: James Farms Frozen Raspberries recalled due to possible hepatitis A risk
More than 1,200 cases of frozen raspberries in nine states have been recalled after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found hepatitis A, the agency announced Saturday. According to a news release from the FDA, testing by the agency found hepatitis A in James Farms Frozen Raspberries from Chile, causing Exportadora Compramar of Ecuador to recall 1,260 cases of the raspberries.
Frozen raspberries have been recalled in 9 states after FDA testing found hepatitis A
White House doctors urge Americans to get updated COVID boosters
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Top U.S. health officials on Friday urged Americans to get COVID-19 vaccine boosters if eligible to help ward off infections during the holiday season. Speaking at a virtual town hall, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha suggested people who had been infected with COVID in September or earlier consider getting an anti-Omicron booster shot.
Spraying an army of bacteria-eating viruses can save us from food poisoning
Every year more than 40 million people in the U.S. suffer from foodborne illnesses caused by bacteria, viruses, and various other types of pathogens. Food contamination is often underestimated, but it is responsible for 420,000 deaths annually. This number represents more people than the entire population of Iceland. After being...
WebMD
Ohio Measles Outbreak Sickens Nearly 60 Children
Dec. 7, 2022 – Measles has sickened 59 children in an outbreak that began in November and now spans four Ohio counties. None of the children had been fully vaccinated against measles, and 23 of them have been hospitalized, local officials report. “Measles can be very serious, especially for...
