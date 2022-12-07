ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Dense fog advisory issued; Unsettled week ahead

By Scott Sabol
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GR3LR_0jaCgw8o00

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A dense fog alert is issued for several counties in Northeast Ohio until noon on Wednesday. Widespread fog will reduce visibility to one mile or less. Areas of dense fog will experience 1/4 mile or less of visibility. Use caution when driving.

Drier conditions will move in during the day. A few breaks of sunshine will try during the afternoon but cloud coverage will win out through most of the day. Highs in the upper 40s, again.

Stay up-to-date with the FOX 8 app

The next system is expected Thursday night into early Friday norning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iriwV_0jaCgw8o00

Unsettled week ahead with multiple weather systems. Little snow in the forecast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1diHQg_0jaCgw8o00

Other than a few flakes mixing in Friday night, our snow chances are pretty slim this week.

Signs of colder temps showing up per our extended outlook mid/late next week with snow chances climbing.

Click here for weather maps and radar

Here are the next three weather systems from today through next week. Weak front Sunday with a small chance for showers. However, notice the last system the strongest, deepest with the greatest wind/rain then snow potential starting Wednesday!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3huAyE_0jaCgw8o00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MOD3u_0jaCgw8o00

Stay with FOX 8 for the latest weather conditions.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland News - Fox 8

When to expect rain showers, wintry mix on Friday

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Colder tonight with finally a few breaks in the cloud coverage. Partly cloudy tonight as we fall into the low to mid 30s. A few areas of patchy fog are possible tonight but expect better conditions as you leave the house tomorrow. Brief breaks of sunshine...
CLEVELAND, OH
sciotopost.com

Will We Have a White Christmas?

OHIO – One of the biggest questions that is asked during the Christmas season every year, everyone seems to want the white stuff for just one special week. It appears as though a weather pattern will be developing across the U.S. that points toward a strong chance for snow developing around the Christmas period. A long-range forecast issued by NOAA every Friday forecasts a wintry pattern developing sometime in the second half of December. Their extended forecast calls for a wintery mix the week of Christmas but has not exactly defined Christmas day yet.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Vehicle accident ties up traffic on Route 40

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A vehicle accident Friday evening caused some traffic issues in St. Clairsville. The crash happened just past the Sheetz on Route 40. Traffic was stopped for a period in both directions, but did reopen, though the traffic was backed up for some time. Our crews on the scene tell us […]
SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, OH
Popculture

Public Health Alert Issued for Cheese Due to Processing Issues

Consumers in one Midwestern state are being advised against eating a certain cheese spread. On Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) issued a public health alert for certain cheese products made by Yellow House Cheese LLC in Seville that were found to pose a possible health risk. The health...
SEVILLE, OH
Roger Marsh

Ohio witness says disc-shaped object ejected smaller object

I-75 in Moraine, OH.Photo byGoogle. An Ohio witness at Moraine reported watching a bright, hovering, disc-shaped object that seemed to eject a smaller object that moved toward the ground level at about 9:20 p.m. on September 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
MORAINE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Fighter jets take to the sky Wednesday over southern Ohio

OHIO— The Ohio Air National Guard 180th Fighter Wing will take to the skies tomorrow afternoon. Officials say the Fighter Wing will conduct an air defense exercise over the Chillicothe and Hillsboro areas on Wednesday between 12:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. The exercise is dependent on the weather, a...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

78K+
Followers
15K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy