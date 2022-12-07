Dense fog advisory issued; Unsettled week ahead

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A dense fog alert is issued for several counties in Northeast Ohio until noon on Wednesday. Widespread fog will reduce visibility to one mile or less. Areas of dense fog will experience 1/4 mile or less of visibility. Use caution when driving.

Drier conditions will move in during the day. A few breaks of sunshine will try during the afternoon but cloud coverage will win out through most of the day. Highs in the upper 40s, again.

The next system is expected Thursday night into early Friday norning.

Unsettled week ahead with multiple weather systems. Little snow in the forecast:

Other than a few flakes mixing in Friday night, our snow chances are pretty slim this week.

Signs of colder temps showing up per our extended outlook mid/late next week with snow chances climbing.

Here are the next three weather systems from today through next week. Weak front Sunday with a small chance for showers. However, notice the last system the strongest, deepest with the greatest wind/rain then snow potential starting Wednesday!

Stay with FOX 8 for the latest weather conditions.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.