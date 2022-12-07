Read full article on original website
myscience.org
New science programme accelerates students’ learning by two months
A primary school teaching and assessment approach for science put students involved with the programme two months ahead of their peers, according to a new analysis by UCL researchers. Published Friday by the Education Endowment Foundation, the study measured the effectiveness of the Teacher Assessment in Primary Science (TAPS) programme...
Critical race theory-related ideas found in mandatory programs at 58 of top 100 US medical schools: report
CriticalRace.org found that 58 of the nation’s top 100 medical schools have some form of mandatory student training or coursework related to Critical Race Theory (CRT).
Cheating AI will ruin US education system, and the youngest are most at risk, teacher warns
A WRITING teacher has issued a dire warning about the dangers of artificial intelligence within the American education system. As more advanced AI technologies emerge, teachers are getting concerned that teaching will become obsolete. Current AI can already complete students’ assignments at will, which could spell danger for learning, Peter...
AI bot that can do schoolwork could 'blow up' US education system, with youngest at most risk: former teacher
Former English teacher, Peter Laffin, predicts OpenAI's new artificial intelligence chatbot will lead to a learning crisis and force teachers to rethink education.
elearningindustry.com
Benefits Of Online Teaching For Educators
Undoubtedly, technology has taken over almost every vertical, and education is no exception. The advent of technology in the field of education has unlocked a futuristic approach toward online learning and teaching. Online classes and digital learning became a regular part of the industry ever since the COVID-19 pandemic. Since...
myscience.org
Roos Masereeuw appointed vice-dean of research
Prof. Roos Masereeuw has been appointed vice-dean of research at the Faculty of Science. Her term will start at 1 February 2023. Masereeuw is affiliated with Utrecht University as professor of Experimental Pharmacology and scientific director of the Utrecht Institute for Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS). As vice-dean of research, Roos Masereeuw...
myscience.org
’It’s going to be special’: University of Toronto Mississauga alumna returns for in-person celebrations
Members of the University of Toronto Mississauga’s classes of 2020 and 2021 are reuniting at Convocation Hall this weekend - and for Carisse Samuel, the long-anticipated, in-person celebration "means everything." Samuel, who completed the digital enterprise management program and graduated in a virtual convocation in 2020, missed the joy...
myscience.org
Second National Dialogues and Action draws experts on accessibility, ableism and inclusion from across Canada
Cassandra Hartblay recalls a time in graduate school when a senior scholar in her field wasn’t able to give feedback on a research presentation she gave at an academic conference. The scholar, it turned out, missed the session because a requested accommodation wasn’t available. Not being able to...
New technology has hurt students, should be restricted in classrooms, educator says
Former English teacher, Peter Laffin, says schools should restrict technology in classrooms amid the emergence of Open AI's new artificial intelligence chatbot.
bestcolleges.com
Most Law Students Are Comfortable With Online Learning: Survey
Over 8 out of 10 law students over the age of 40 are mostly to very comfortable with online discussions. Less than half of students are comfortable with accessing online academic resources. Only 10% of law students are mostly online. Most law students are comfortable with online learning since the...
myscience.org
Scene at MIT: The community gathers for Winterfest
The annual campus event provided ample reason to feel holiday cheer - and included a surprise honor for outgoing President L. Rafael Reif. As the sun faded on a clear Thursday afternoon, the MIT community came together to enjoy excellent food, music, and company at the annual Winterfest celebration. Each...
myscience.org
Education magnifies social and gender gaps in political engagement
Young people need better access to civic activities in schools to address social and gender gaps in political engagement that emerge during adolescence, according to a new report by UCL, University of Roehampton and University of Southampton researchers. Published today and funded by the Nuffield Foundation, the report identifies a...
myscience.org
Call for candidates for Director of SnT position
The University of Luxembourg is now seeking to appoint a new Director to lead the Interdisciplinary Centre for Security, Reliability and Trust (SnT). Reporting to the Rector, the successful candidate will combine a strong research record in ICT, strategic thinking, and the ability to lead a highly international, interdisciplinary, and multi-stakeholder institution. Candidates will be expected to demonstrate visionary thinking together with proven leadership and management experience from a relevant context, together with evidence of delivering excellence in research, partnerships, and teaching.
myscience.org
Workshop prepares young scientists, engineers for professional challenges
Annual Rising Stars workshop brings together trainees from diverse backgrounds for professional development, networking, and mentorship. Less than 8% of engineering faculty members around the country identify as members of underrepresented groups. A workshop held last month on the Homewood campus is on a mission to change that. Co-hosted by...
BioMed Central
Local knowledge systems: how can they help to guide ecological transition and a freer world?
Local knowledge systems consist of the knowledge, beliefs, traditions, practices, institutions, and worldviews developed and sustained by indigenous and local communities, and are believed to represent an adaptive strategy to the environment in which these communities live. Local knowledge systems, which over millennia have been a pillar of people’s livelihoods...
unesco.org
At UNESCO, World education leaders call for environment education and digital access to be part of learning for all
To advance these priorities, on Thursday 8 and Friday 9 December UNESCO convened a meeting of the High-Level Steering Committee on Sustainable Development Goal 4 on education. The meeting was held at UNESCO Headquarters, under the chairmanship of Audrey Azoulay, UNESCO’s Director General, and Julius Maada Bio, the President of Sierra Leone.
Young Entrepreneurs
Mentorship and guidance are invaluable for all entrepreneurs, but especially younger ones. Here are nine resources for entrepreneurs starting their journey in their earlier years. Data shows that many teens are interested in running a business: 41% have considered starting a business as their career, and 69% of teens have...
myscience.org
Psychological burdern of everyday discrimination
Everyday discrimination could be contributing up to half of the burden of psychological distress among Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander adults, according to a first-of-its-kind study by researchers at The Australian National University (ANU). Thirty per cent of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander adults experience high or very high psychological...
artandeducation.net
MA programmes in the Department of Art and Media
Aalto University’s Department of Art and Media welcomes applications for the MA Programme in Art and Media; and for the Nordic Master Programme in Visual Studies and Art Education. The department or Art and Media was formed in 2022 as a merger of two departments, which have both been recognized internationally for high-quality artistic and research outputs, media productions and art pedagogical activities. Applications close on January 2, 2023 (3pm GMT+2).
myscience.org
The Impact of ’We’--New Research Group Looks at the Use of Pronouns
We, you, it: everyday, each one of us uses pronouns, but how do we use them when? Now a team of researchers wants to find out and is receiving funding from the German Research Foundation to do so. The group Praktiken der Personenreferenz: Personal-, Indefinitund Demonstrativpronomen im Gebrauch will receive roughly â¬2 million over a period of 4 years.
