The University of Luxembourg is now seeking to appoint a new Director to lead the Interdisciplinary Centre for Security, Reliability and Trust (SnT). Reporting to the Rector, the successful candidate will combine a strong research record in ICT, strategic thinking, and the ability to lead a highly international, interdisciplinary, and multi-stakeholder institution. Candidates will be expected to demonstrate visionary thinking together with proven leadership and management experience from a relevant context, together with evidence of delivering excellence in research, partnerships, and teaching.

2 DAYS AGO