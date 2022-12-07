Read full article on original website
myscience.org
New way to produce important molecular entity
Chemists at the University of Münster develop method for simple production of vicinal diamines. Among the most common structures relevant to the function of biologically active molecules, natural products and drugs are so-called vicinal diamines - in particular, unsymmetrically constructed diamines. Vicinal diamines contain two functional atomic groups responsible for the substance properties, each with a nitrogen atom bonded to two neighbouring carbon atoms. A team led by Frank Glorius of the Institute of Organic Chemistry at the University of Münster has now presented a new, direct way to produce vicinal diamines in the journal "Nature Catalysis".
MedicalXpress
Helping a wider audience visualize the life cycle of the coronavirus
The coronavirus has become a feature of life in our society. But how does the virus work precisely? Researchers at the University of Maastricht have produced a unique animated video that visualizes the life cycle of the virus for a general audience using real-life microscopic images of infected cells. At...
techeblog.com
UMass Engineers Create Biofilm Capable of Turning Sweat Into Continuous Electricity for Wearable Electronics
There are passive cooling systems that don’t require electricity, and then this biofilm capable of turning sweat into continuous power. Created by researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, this innovative biofilm is capable of harvesting energy in evaporation and converting it to electricity, thus potentially revolutionizing the world of wearable electronics.
Can machines invent things without human help? These AI examples show the answer is ‘yes’
The question of whether artificial intelligence (AI) can invent is nearly 200 years old, going back to the very beginning of computing. Victorian mathematician Ada Lovelace wrote what’s generally considered the first computer program. As she did, she wondered about the limits of what computers could do. In 1843 Lovelace wrote, in regard to what is arguably the first general purpose programmable computer: The Analytical Engine has no pretensions to originate anything. It can do whatever we know how to order it to perform. It can follow analysis; but it has no power of anticipating any analytical relations or truths. Its province...
consumergoods.com
CPG Demand Forecasting Resources and Research Hub
Consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies face numerous challenges, from fragmented demand signals due to shifts in consumer behavior to data challenges — disorganized sources, varying formats, and questionable quality. In the face of these challenges, how can CPG companies go beyond traditional demand planning techniques?. In this collated set...
myscience.org
’No other technology has changed humanity and the world as quickly and intensely as web- and data-driven intelligent systems (AI)’
"No other technology has changed humanity and the world as quickly and intensely as weband data-driven intelligent systems (AI)" "Our mission is to develop technology that is used by people and integrated into everyday life, making the world a better place. We want to train responsible engineers. This can be achieved only by entering into a very literal conversation with all the different stakeholders who will be using that technology - precisely the area where methodologies from the design world can help." A conversation with Geert-Jan Houben, pro-vice rector AI, Data and Digitalization and leader of the AI Initiative, and Alessandro Bozzon, professor of Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence at the Industrial Design Engineering (IDE) faculty of TU Delft - committed to improving well-being and promoting inclusion through personalized social computing systems. They were invited to discuss the role of design in AI.
myscience.org
Agriculture makes the weed
How intensive agriculture turned a wild plant into a pervasive weed. Agriculture is driving rapid evolutionary change, not just on farms, but also in wild species in the surroundings. New research shows how the rise of modern agriculture has turned a North American native plant, common waterhemp, into a problematic agricultural weed by mutations in hundreds of genes related to drought tolerance, rapid growth, and resistance to herbicides.
Scientists invent biobatteries that can be powered inside the human body
Imagine if we could power devices inside the body. This would lead to major developments in biomedical research and much potential for new applications in chemical sensors, drug-delivery systems and electrical stimulation devices. Now, Binghamton University researchers have invented a capsule-sized biobattery they believe may be a solution for the...
mmm-online.com
ChatGPT weighs in on 2023 predictions, rare disease campaigns, agency M&A and more
Artificial intelligence has always attracted significant media attention and speculation about its potential, but over the past week, that interest reached another level. ChatGPT, an AI-powered chatbot system, was released on OpenAI.com. It quickly achieved viral Internet fame for its quick — and sporadically insightful — responses to intricate prompts and questions.
myscience.org
Recycled gold from SIM cards could help make drugs more sustainable
Researchers have used gold extracted from electronic waste as catalysts for reactions that could be applied to making medicines. Re-using gold from electronic waste prevents it from being lost to landfill, and using this reclaimed gold for drug manufacture reduces the need to mine new materials. Current catalysts are often made of rare metals, which are extracted using expensive, energy-intensive and damaging mining processes.
myscience.org
UQ receives $5 million boost to cut tobacco use
A $15 million collaboration between The University of Queensland and the (DFG) will accelerate genetic improvements in cereal and pulse crops. The International Research Training Group (IRTG) will be made up of UQ’s Queensland Alliance for Agriculture and Food Innovation (QAAFI) and School of Agriculture and Food Science (SAFS) with Justus Liebig University (JLU) in Giessen.
myscience.org
Education magnifies social and gender gaps in political engagement
Young people need better access to civic activities in schools to address social and gender gaps in political engagement that emerge during adolescence, according to a new report by UCL, University of Roehampton and University of Southampton researchers. Published today and funded by the Nuffield Foundation, the report identifies a...
The Future of Mobile Hydraulics Is Digital
When building mobile machines, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) face conflicting pressures and demands that impact hydraulic system design. Often, they must make difficult choices between streamlined architecture or more functionality, types of controls, or whether to provide maximum performance over smooth operation. With traditional hydraulics, the only way out of...
myscience.org
Catharina Stroppel receives Leibniz Prize
University of Bonn mathematician honored by the German Research Foundation for her outstanding research. In recognition of her excellent research work, Catharina Stroppel received the Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz Prize, which is endowed with 2.5 million euros. The German Research Foundation (DFG) announced this today. The researcher from the Hausdorff Center for Mathematics (HCM) at the University of Bonn is honored with the award for her outstanding work in representation theory, in particular in connection with category theory. The highly endowed prize permits a large degree of freedom in research.
myscience.org
Poor classroom air negatively affects learning performance
Since the corona crisis, school ventilation has been in the spotlight, especially to prevent the spread of the SARS-Cov-2 virus. Research published today by Maastricht University (UM) shows that poor ventilation also affects the test scores of elementary school students and thus the core task of schools, good education. Effect...
myscience.org
Roos Masereeuw appointed vice-dean of research
Prof. Roos Masereeuw has been appointed vice-dean of research at the Faculty of Science. Her term will start at 1 February 2023. Masereeuw is affiliated with Utrecht University as professor of Experimental Pharmacology and scientific director of the Utrecht Institute for Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS). As vice-dean of research, Roos Masereeuw...
myscience.org
Watching viruses fail
Using a new analytical method, researchers have tracked viruses as they pass through face masks and compared their failure on the filter layers of different types of masks. The new method should now accelerate the development of surfaces that can kill viruses, the team writes in the journal Scientific Reports.
datafloq.com
Importance of Human Interaction as AI and ML Rises
Interaction, communication, and emotional approach are the key characteristics of humans. However, as digital transformation in modern enterprises reaches new heights, AI and ML tools have mostly replaced the role of humans in interactions. Chatbots and AI-based call attendants are gaining ground swiftly while diminishing the need for human interaction....
myscience.org
Tübingen Environmental Researcher Lars Angenent Receives the Leibniz Prize
Biotechnologist Lars Angenent is being awarded the Leibniz Prize by the German Research Foundation (DFG) in appreciation of his outstanding work in the field of environmental biotechnology, it was announced in Bonn on Thursday. The DFG said: -In view of climate change and the resulting need to develop a sustainable food, chemistry and energy economy, his work is highly relevant.- Lars Angenent has held the Humboldt Professorship at the Environmental and Geoscience Center (GUZ) of the University of since 2016. He develops innovative bio-processes for the conversion of organic waste and industrial waste gas into renewable fuels, green chemicals and sustainable foodstuffs. For example, using recycled carbon dioxide he produces edible proteins that can be used as a meat substitute.
myscience.org
Say Hello to the Toughest Material on Earth
Scientists have measured the highest toughness ever recorded, of any material, while investigating a metallic alloy made of chromium, cobalt, and nickel (CrCoNi). Not only is the metal extremely ductile - which, in materials science, means highly malleable - and impressively strong (meaning it resists permanent deformation), its strength and ductility improve as it gets colder. This runs counter to most other materials in existence.
