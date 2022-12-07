Read full article on original website
Related
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb County weather forecast: Saturday, December 10, 2022
The National Weather Service forecasts patch fog before 11 a.m. here in Cobb County on Saturday December 10, with cloudy skies for the remainder of the day. The expected high is near 59 degrees. Tonight there is a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, with a low of around...
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County: dense fog advisory until 9 a.m. Thursday, December 8
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to expected dense fog the morning of Thursday, December 8, and the possibility of heavy rainstorm and a few thunderstorms. The fog is expected to clear by 9 a.m. What is...
atlantanewsfirst.com
FIRST ALERT | Cold, wet weather is in Sunday’s forecast!
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The lull in wet weather comes to an end tonight and early Sunday morning as a wave of rain builds southward through North Georgia. Keep a casual eye on the forecast in the First Alert Weather App if you’re out and about this evening.
cobbcountycourier.com
Georgia DOT announces overnight lane closures on I-75 at Akers Mill Road in Cobb County Friday and Sunday nights
ATLANTA METRO – Contractors for Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will install overnight closures on Interstate 75 at Akers Mill Road in Cobb County this weekend. These closures are related to construction of new direct connection access ramps at Akers Mill Road to the recently-completed I-75/I-575 Northwest Corridor Express Lanes.
Lanes reopen on I-285 eastbound past Georgia 400 after overturned tractor trailer
ATLANTA — UPDATE: According to Georgia DOT, all lanes are now back open after a tractor trailer overturned and a car went up on the median wall, blocking all lanes of I-285 eastbound. ---- All lanes of I-285 eastbound are blocked past Georgia 400 after a tractor trailer overturned...
Forsyth County Traffic Watch: Work on SR 369/400 interchange paused after inspection
Photo by(Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) Work on the new SR 369/400 interchange overpass has been put on hold, according to Forsyth County Communications Director Russell Brown. In a statement released late on Friday, December 9, Brown wrote:
Proposed multi-million dollar overhaul to I-285, I-20 underway
ATLANTA — It’s more than 20 acres of land that the Georgia Department of Transportation says it needs to free up, for a major traffic easement plan. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “It’s just the speeding for me and the cutting through in...
cobbcountycourier.com
Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for the week of Saturday December 10 to Friday, December 16
The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday, December 10, to Friday, December 16, 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. South Barrett Reliever Phase 3 – The...
State DOT awards $152 million in October construction contracts
ATLANTA – During the October 2022 State Transportation Board meeting, the Georgia Department of Transportation announced it awarded 25 projects valued at approximately $152,464,122. The largest single investment, worth approximately $9 million, was awarded to The Scruggs Company. This resurfacing project consists of 10.33 miles of milling and plant...
cobbcountycourier.com
COVID in Cobb County from the report issued December 7, 2022
The Georgia Department of Public Health reports on the COVID numbers for the state and the counties weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. The numbers in the lists and tables below were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Daily Status...
No injuries, fire burns half of building overnight in Henry County, officials said
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Henry County Fire crews responded to a building fire on Wednesday night. Officials said no one was in the building at the time of the fire, and no other injuries were reported. The fire sparked at a building near the intersections of Patrick Henry Parkway and Eagle's Landing Parkway in Stockbridge.
‘It’s all gang-related:’ Sheriffs from rural Georgia counties say more kids are joining gangs
MADISON, Ga. — Since the shooting near Atlantic Station that claimed the lives of a 12-year-old and a 15-year-old boy, Channel 2 Action News has dug deep into the juvenile crime problem in metro Atlanta. Now, we’re looking closely at the issue elsewhere in Georgia. Channel 2′s investigative...
accesswdun.com
Driver charged in fatal August wreck in Habersham County
A Canton woman has been charged with first-degree vehicular homicide and other charges related to an August wreck outside Clarkesville. Alexis Noelle White, 24, remains jailed on $20,270 bond. In addition to the vehicular homicide charge, she also was charged with serious injury by vehicle, both felonies, Habersham County Detention...
Runoff Election: Absentee voting struggles force FoCo man to buy a plane ticket to vote
The 2022 election season came with several changes to voting laws in GeorgiaPhoto byGetty. (Forsyth County, GA) The 2022 election season came with several changes to voting laws in Georgia, including S.B. 202 or the “Election Integrity Act of 2021.”
WRDW-TV
How Ga. officials plan to make future elections run smoothly
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a runoff election watched around the country, officials in Georgia are already starting to plan and prepare for the next election cycle. With record turnout numbers for early voting, they’re looking to improve the process. We spoke with the Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger,...
Georgia state official with memory loss disappears in Cobb, police searching
COBB COUNTY — The Cobb County Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a man who is a high-ranking state official suffering from memory loss. Victor Roberts, 59, was last seen on Monday morning by his wife around 6:30 a.m. Channel 2 was with crews Wednesday...
fox5atlanta.com
These new Georgia laws take effect in January 2023
ATLANTA - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed some legislation in 2022 that won’t go into effect until January 1, 2023. Most Georgia laws took effect on July 1, but General Assembly delayed the effective dates of some laws or provisions until Jan. 1. Occasionally, provisions are applicable to taxable...
Gwinnett County now offers glass recycling in three locations
The county opened a new dropoff this fall at E.E. Robinson Park in Sugar Hill.
4 Great Seafood Paces in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
Georgia’s judicial system was recently called a ‘hellhole.’ Here’s why
Georgia topped the list of the American Tort Reform Foundation’s annual “Judicial Hellholes” report. The Peach State edged out the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas and the states of California and New York to top the list. “The litigation climate in Georgia...
Comments / 0