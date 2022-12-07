ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Cobb County weather forecast: Saturday, December 10, 2022

The National Weather Service forecasts patch fog before 11 a.m. here in Cobb County on Saturday December 10, with cloudy skies for the remainder of the day. The expected high is near 59 degrees. Tonight there is a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, with a low of around...
FIRST ALERT | Cold, wet weather is in Sunday’s forecast!

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The lull in wet weather comes to an end tonight and early Sunday morning as a wave of rain builds southward through North Georgia. Keep a casual eye on the forecast in the First Alert Weather App if you’re out and about this evening.
Georgia DOT announces overnight lane closures on I-75 at Akers Mill Road in Cobb County Friday and Sunday nights

ATLANTA METRO – Contractors for Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will install overnight closures on Interstate 75 at Akers Mill Road in Cobb County this weekend. These closures are related to construction of new direct connection access ramps at Akers Mill Road to the recently-completed I-75/I-575 Northwest Corridor Express Lanes.
Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for the week of Saturday December 10 to Friday, December 16

The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday, December 10, to Friday, December 16, 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. South Barrett Reliever Phase 3 – The...
State DOT awards $152 million in October construction contracts

ATLANTA – During the October 2022 State Transportation Board meeting, the Georgia Department of Transportation announced it awarded 25 projects valued at approximately $152,464,122. The largest single investment, worth approximately $9 million, was awarded to The Scruggs Company. This resurfacing project consists of 10.33 miles of milling and plant...
COVID in Cobb County from the report issued December 7, 2022

The Georgia Department of Public Health reports on the COVID numbers for the state and the counties weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. The numbers in the lists and tables below were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Daily Status...
Driver charged in fatal August wreck in Habersham County

A Canton woman has been charged with first-degree vehicular homicide and other charges related to an August wreck outside Clarkesville. Alexis Noelle White, 24, remains jailed on $20,270 bond. In addition to the vehicular homicide charge, she also was charged with serious injury by vehicle, both felonies, Habersham County Detention...
How Ga. officials plan to make future elections run smoothly

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a runoff election watched around the country, officials in Georgia are already starting to plan and prepare for the next election cycle. With record turnout numbers for early voting, they’re looking to improve the process. We spoke with the Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger,...
These new Georgia laws take effect in January 2023

ATLANTA - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed some legislation in 2022 that won’t go into effect until January 1, 2023. Most Georgia laws took effect on July 1, but General Assembly delayed the effective dates of some laws or provisions until Jan. 1. Occasionally, provisions are applicable to taxable...
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Paces in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
