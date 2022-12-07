ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Pistons lose to New Orleans Pelicans, 104-98: Game thread replay

By Kirkland Crawford, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11koHB_0jaCgLvH00

Detroit Pistons (7-19) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (15-8)

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates ).

BOX SCORE

Game notes: The Pistons come into this second game of a back-to-back on a high note after Tuesday's 116-96 win over the Heat in Miami . Bojan Bogdanovic scored 31, 24 in the second half. Let's see how much is left in the tank tonight in the Big Easy, thought he Pelicans have been anything but easy. They are currently second in a loaded Western Conference, led by Zion Williamson's 23.6 points per game. But the Pels will be without a pair of starters in Brandon Ingram (toe) and Herbert Jones (ankle).

Live updates

Don't see the updates? Refresh the page or check it out on Twitter .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Pistons lose to New Orleans Pelicans, 104-98: Game thread replay

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

'The Pistons Pulse': Troy Weaver's rebuild lining up for a needed leap in 2023-24 season

• Hosts: Bryce Simon (@MotorCityHoops) and Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) • Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford. • Email: brycesimon3309@gmail.com; osankofa@freepress.com. On this episode: Bryce and Omari take a quick look at the Pistons' 124-117 loss to the Lakers, then go deep to answer questions from our listener mailbag, leading...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings hammered early in 4-1 L to Minnesota Wild, lose Filip Hronek to injury

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The "next man up" mentality is wearing thin for the Detroit Red Wings as they keep losing men. On Wednesday, it was top-four defenseman Filip Hronek; the day before, top-line center Dylan Larkin. Hronek left less than three minutes into the game against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center and the Wings, already without key personnel up front, spent most of the night defending. Taxed and tired, they lost, 4-1.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy