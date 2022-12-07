Read full article on original website
pv-magazine-usa.com
DOE announces $8 million for six agrivoltaic research projects
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced the Foundational Agrivoltaic Research for Megawatt Scale (FARMS) funding, which has allocated $8 million for six solar energy research projects across six states and the District of Columbia. The projects are intended to provide new economic opportunities for farmers, rural communities, and the solar industry. The funding supports agrivoltaics, defined as the co-location of solar energy generation and agricultural production, which can include traditional crops as well as livestock grazing and pollinator gardens.
France 24
Biopiracy: The fight for fairness in the scientific exploitation of natural resources
Countries from the Global South are demanding that wealthy nations share the benefits of the biological resources extracted from their lands that are then used for medical, agricultural or industrial purposes. Known as “biopiracy”, the issue is a major roadblock at the UN’s COP15 talks on biodiversity.
Netherlands to buy out and close 3,000 farms to meet climate goals
The Dutch government is planning to buy out and close as many as 3,000 farms in the country, exacerbating an already-bitter dispute with growers as leaders attempt to halve the country’s nitrogen emissions by 2030.
Satellites detect no real climate benefit from 10 years of forest carbon offsets in California
Many of the companies promising “net-zero” emissions to protect the climate are relying on vast swaths of forests and what are known as carbon offsets to meet that goal. On paper, carbon offsets appear to balance out a company’s carbon emissions: The company pays to protect trees, which absorb carbon dioxide from the air. The company can then claim the absorbed carbon dioxide as an offset that reduces its net impact on the climate. However, our new satellite analysis reveals what researchers have suspected for years: Forest offsets might not actually be doing much for the climate. When we looked at satellite tracking...
Stop burning trees to make energy, say 650 scientists before Cop15 biodiversity summit
More than 650 scientists are urging world leaders to stop burning trees to make energy because it destroys valuable habitats for wildlife. In the buildup to Cop15, the UN biodiversity summit, they say countries urgently need to stop using forest bioenergy to create heat and electricity as it undermines international climate and nature targets. Instead, renewable energy sources such as wind and solar should be used, they say.
New food technologies could release 80% of world’s farmland back to nature
Here's the basic problem for conservation at a global level: food production, biodiversity and carbon storage in ecosystems are competing for the same land.
myscience.org
Grant for EU research project on explainable artificial intelligence
The EU’s Horizon Europe programme granted a budget of €4 million for three years for the ENEXA (Efficient Explainable Learning on Knowledge Graphs) project on explainable artificial intelligence. The UvA will receive €521.162. The INDElab of the Informatics Institute led by Paul Groth will focus on the creation of knowledge graph extraction pipelines and the co-construction of explanations in the project.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Portable off-grid solar and battery kit from Canada
SEI Logistics’ portable, folding solar panels and battery solution are designed for use by the oil and gas industry, where off-grid power is needed in remote and extremely cold locations. The portable panels come with a battery housed in a case, specially designed for cold and harsh environments. The technology was recently awarded nearly $40,000 in tax incentives from the government of Canada.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin mining project in Kenya helps power rural community
A hydro-powered crypto mining project based in Africa released an update on its efforts to bring energy developments to rural communities via Bitcoin (BTC). On Dec. 9, Gridless Compute tweeted photos and commentary on how their hydro-power BTC mining rigs are powering an entire rural settlement while also lowering energy rates for 2,000 people, the equivalent to 500 families. According to the tweet, costs decrease from $10 per month to $4.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Magaldi Technologies and Advanced Recycling Technologies Announce North American Alliance Agreement for Waste to Energy Sector
Magaldi Technologies, LLC, a Georgia based division of Italian technology supplier Magaldi Group, and Advanced Recycling Technologies, LLC of Flemington, NJ have announced a North American Alliance Agreement focused on the Waste to Energy market. “Our focus at Advanced Recycling Technologies (ART) is to maximize recovery of recyclable metals from waste streams like incinerator ashes through creative and efficient solutions. The Magaldi Superbelt® bottom ash conveyor significantly increases metal capture while simultaneously reducing disposal costs by controlling moisture necessary for ash quenching. Knock-on benefits include less corrosion and lower ash handling system maintenance costs. This makes for a well-run plant and happy business partners,” said Steve Bossotti, PE, Chief Executive Officer at ART.
myscience.org
Eleven Quebec universities unite for biodiversity
- Université de Montréal is one of eleven Quebec universities to make the commitment to protect biodiversity by signing the Nature Positive Pledge. Eleven Quebec universities have joined forces and signed the Nature Positive Pledge, becoming founding members of an international movement that includes more than 117 universities worldwide.
myscience.org
Agriculture makes the weed
How intensive agriculture turned a wild plant into a pervasive weed. Agriculture is driving rapid evolutionary change, not just on farms, but also in wild species in the surroundings. New research shows how the rise of modern agriculture has turned a North American native plant, common waterhemp, into a problematic agricultural weed by mutations in hundreds of genes related to drought tolerance, rapid growth, and resistance to herbicides.
myscience.org
Scientists involved in two new major projects to clean up UK rivers
Bath chemists have been awarded funding on two £1.5 million national projects on monitoring and improving water quality. Chemists at the University of Bath will be partners on two major research collaborations to help improve the water quality of UK rivers, funded by the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC) and Defra.
financefeeds.com
Farcana and Dravus join forces to line up sustainable mining power sources
As a result of growing ecological awareness, the sector’s top companies have been working to achieve effective cryptocurrency mining while still being energy-efficient: e.g. using mining facilities fueled by renewable power and located in colder regions to lower heat-dissipation costs. According to Digiconomist’s Bitcoin Energy Usage Index, it takes...
Japanese company's lander rockets toward moon with UAE rover
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A Tokyo company aimed for the moon with its own private lander Sunday, blasting off atop a SpaceX rocket with the United Arab Emirates’ first lunar rover and a toylike robot from Japan that’s designed to roll around up there in the gray dust. It will take nearly five months for the lander and its experiments to reach the moon. The company ispace designed its craft to use minimal fuel, to save money and leave more room for cargo. So it’s taking a slow, low-energy path to the moon, flying 1 million miles (1.6 million kilometers) from Earth before looping back and intersecting with the moon by the end of April. By contrast, NASA’s Orion crew capsule with test dummies took five days to reach the moon last month. The lunar flyby mission ends Sunday with a Pacific splashdown.
Land reform in South Africa: 5 myths about farming debunked
South Africa’s land reform policy remains highly contested. But, in our view, a number of persistent myths about farmland statistics and the structure of commercial agriculture skew debates. This makes it difficult to reach some common understanding about the realities of land and agriculture in the country. In 1994...
LARGE GLOBAL SUGAR SUPPLIER CERTIFIES VEGAN WITH BEVEG
Mauritius Sugars are the First-Ever Sugars to Achieve BeVeg Vegan Certification. Mauritius Sugar Syndicate: Terra Milling Ltd. Specialty Cane sugars is the first sugar facility in the world to gain BeVeg vegan certification. We are delighted to be the first sugar mills in the world
Singapore Reveals $3.6 Million Virtual Production Innovation Fund, Partnerships with U.K.’s NFTS, Epic Games
Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) is launching an SGD5 million ($3.6 million) Virtual Production Innovation Fund. The fund was announced by Singapore’s Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information, Tan Kiat How, at the opening of the Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF) and Screen Singapore on Wednesday. It is designed to support the local media industry to develop capabilities needed to harness virtual production technology. The technology uses LED screens to display realistic background environments for TV or film scenes, powered by a video game engine, so that the camera is able to capture actors and visual effects...
myscience.org
Who’s afraid of foreign funds?
The 2022 World Cup comes with a surge of nationalism as well as intense scrutiny of host nation Qatar and the financial power of Gulf States in general. State-owned sovereign wealth funds (SWFs) are major shareholders in Western industrial and cultural assets. Is that a cause for concern? FASoS’ Adam Dixon has some answers.
myscience.org
Call for candidates for Director of SnT position
The University of Luxembourg is now seeking to appoint a new Director to lead the Interdisciplinary Centre for Security, Reliability and Trust (SnT). Reporting to the Rector, the successful candidate will combine a strong research record in ICT, strategic thinking, and the ability to lead a highly international, interdisciplinary, and multi-stakeholder institution. Candidates will be expected to demonstrate visionary thinking together with proven leadership and management experience from a relevant context, together with evidence of delivering excellence in research, partnerships, and teaching.
