Israel has too many elections. The Palestinians have too few. In the last four years, Israel has had five elections. Since 2006 — when Hamas won 74 of the 132 seats in the Palestinian Legislative Council — the Palestinians have had none. Mahmoud Abbas has been serving his “four-year term” as president of the Palestinian Authority since 2005, and there is little evidence that he — or anyone else — will be up for election anytime soon. Part of the reason for the Palestinian Authority’s unwillingness to let the people decide is their understandable concern that Hamas will once again prevail.
Israel has fiercely rejected a resolution passed Friday by the United Nations’ Fourth Committee that called on the International Court of Justice in The Hague to issue an advisory opinion on the “legal significance of the ongoing Israeli occupation.”. It is notable that Ukraine was among those who...
Four Likud MKs––David Bitan, David Amsalem, Danny Danon, and Israel Katz––are preparing for the possibility that Netanyahu would skip over them when he doles out government portfolios to his own party’s members and told Kan 11 News Sunday that if the future PM does not meet their demands, they would thwart his legislation.
Having helped turn around and transform the Israeli economy Benjamin Netanyahu faces a lot of challenges as he prepares for a third-term as the country's prime minister.
Secretary of State Blinken delivered an address at the annual event for the anti-Israel group, J Street. Secretary of State Blinken took an opening shot at the incoming conservative Israeli government, warning that “We expect the new Israeli Government to continue to work with us to advance our shared values, just as we have previous governments. We’ll continue to express our support for core democratic principles, including respect for the rights of the LGBT community”.
When the FBI launched an official investigation into the murder of American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, Israel responded that it would not participate.
Days after two people were killed in twin bombings of Jerusalem bus stops, a key UN human rights investigator addressing a Hamas-organized event told her audience, “you have a right to resist Israel.”. The UN’s Special Rapporteur on Palestine, Francesca Albanese, was remotely addressing a conference organized by the...
In March 2020, the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office accused Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro of drug trafficking and offered a $15 million reward for his arrest and conviction. Since then, many things have changed, most of them in favor of Maduro and against the millions of Venezuelans who suffer from hunger, exile, prison or death.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is drafting an executive order intended to streamline approval for private rocket launches amid a broader effort to bring legal and regulatory clarity for American companies on everything from space travel to private space stations, according to two U.S. officials familiar with the effort.
The status of Iran’s totalistic “morality police” is in flux, after state media walked back an earlier announcement on Saturday that the force had been disbanded. The law enforcement agency, known formally as Gasht-e Ershad, is responsible for enforcing the country’s strict Islamic dress code and is the target of 70 days of unrest as widespread protests led by women overtake some cities in the Middle Eastern nation. “The morality police had nothing to do with the judiciary and have been shut down from where they were set up,” said Mohammad Jafar Montazeri, the country’s attorney general, at a news conference Saturday. He also told the Iranian parliament the country would examine a law that required women to always wear hijabs. But on Sunday, lawmakers suggested a less confrontational approach after a closed meeting with President Ebrahim Raisi. “Both the administration and parliament insisted that paying attention to the people’s demand that is mainly economic is the best way for achieving stability and confronting the riots,” said Nezamoddin Mousavi, according to Iranian news agency ISNA.Read it at BBC
The United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, has condemned an Israeli police officer for shooting and killing an Arab terrorist who wrestled with him while trying to steal his weapon. Wennesland didn’t bother to check his facts before tweeting his acceptance of the Palestinian...
On Friday, the UN Special Committee on Decolonization approved the draft resolution titled “Israeli practices affecting the human rights of the Palestinian people in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem,” and decided to request the International Court of Justice in the Hague to “render urgently an advisory opinion on the legal consequences arising from the ongoing violation by Israel of the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, from its prolonged occupation, settlement, and annexation of the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967.”
More than 15,000 protesters have been arrested in Iran and are now subject to the death penalty.
(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a bid by President Joe Biden's administration to revive a federal law that makes it a criminal offense to encourage illegal immigration after it was struck down by a lower court as a violation of free speech rights. The...
Christiane Amanpour speaks with journalist and author Maziar Bahari on the widespread protests in Iran and how the government is using sexual violence to suppress them.
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum describes the first meeting of the forum she co-founded as "how the sisterhood started". Ms Hassan-Nahoum, the Israeli deputy mayor of Jerusalem, is referring to the Gulf-Israel Women's Forum. It was set up back in the autumn of 2020, immediately following the signing of the historic, US-brokered Abraham...
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday that Peru's ex-president Pedro Castillo called him on Wednesday to say he was going to the Mexican embassy in Peru's capital Lima to request asylum. Castillo never made it to the embassy, however, Lopez Obrador said. Peru's...
(Reuters) - Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout feels terrible after his long prisoner swap journey and his family expects that the United States will hand over his documents and drawings to the Russian embassy, TASS news agency reported, citing his wife. She said Bout was "exhausted" and hadn't slept for...
Jewish ultranationalists are about to have a lot more power in Israel. Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to return to office after his far-right coalition won elections last month. And he's already named two of the most incendiary figures in Israeli politics to key positions in the government.
Russian barracks hit in strategically important city and German chancellor Olaf Scholz says Vladimir Putin is determined to conquer parts of Ukraine
