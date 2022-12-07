ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hope, ND

KX News

Minnesota man severely injured after collision with Fargo bridge pillars

FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) is currently investigating a fixed-object crash that left one man severely injured after he collided with the support structures of a Fargo bridge. According to a news release from the NDHP, at around 6:31 p.m. on Friday, December 9, a vehicle was travelling eastbound on […]
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Update: Moorhead man identified after Fargo crash

(Fargo, ND) -- The Moorhead man who crashed into a pair of concrete pillars near the Red River walking bridge in Fargo Friday night has been identified. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tells WDAY Radio that 51-year-old Robby Njos suffered serious injuries after the crash near the University exit of I-94 around 6:30 p.m. Friday.
FARGO, ND
froggyweb.com

Moorhead man seriously injured after crashing into Fargo walkover bridge

FARGO (KFGO) – A 51-year-old Moorhead man suffered serious injuries after crashing into two concrete pillars that support the Fargo walkover bridge west of University Drive on I-94 Friday evening. According to the Highway Patrol, the man was eastbound near mile marker 351 around 6:30 p.m. when his pickup...
FARGO, ND
KX News

Truck fire near West Fargo temporarily closes I-94

WEST FARGO, ND (KXNET) — I-94 was temporarily shut down early Friday morning following an engine fire on a Peterbilt truck that was traveling west on the interstate. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 30-year-old Fargo man who was driving the truck noticed the lights and electrical in the truck began not working. […]
WEST FARGO, ND
newsdakota.com

Semi Fire Temporarily Closes I-94

WEST FARGO, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/NDHP) – Emergency crews responded to a semi fire at around 5:20 am on Friday morning on I-94 west near West Fargo. The semi was westbound on I-94 when the driver noticed heavy smoke coming from the engine compartment. The driver tried putting out the fire but was unable to.
WEST FARGO, ND
froggyweb.com

WB I-94 closed for 30 minutes Friday morning after semi catches fire

WEST FARGO (KFGO) – Westbound Interstate 94 just west of the Main Avenue exit was closed for a short time Friday morning after a semi-truck caught fire. The semi truck hauling steel tubing on a trailer was traveling west on I-94 this morning when the driver noticed the truck’s lights and electrical components had stopped working. The driver, a 30-year-old Fargo man, pulled to the right shoulder and stopped at which time he noticed heavy smoke coming from the engine compartment. The driver exited the cab and attempted to put the fire out with a fire extinguisher but was unsuccessful.
WEST FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Two arrested after stealing car in Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- Two men are in custody after crashing a stolen car in Fargo. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that an officer on patrol noticed the vehicle driving next to him had possibly been stolen Thursday, and followed the suspects. The driver, identified as 37-year-old Jacob Elness,...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Increased traffic and limited parking in north Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With overlapping North Dakota State athletics events on campus on Friday, December 9, officials say to plan ahead, know about available parking options, and be patient. The NDSU football team will host an NCAA Quarterfinal playoff game at 6:00 p.m. at the Fargodome; tailgating...
FARGO, ND
960 The Ref

Man reportedly shooting at squirrel arrested after bullet goes through child’s window in Minnesota

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. — A man was reportedly shooting at a squirrel in East Grand Forks, Minnesota, when a bullet went through a child’s bedroom window. A 76-year-old man was arrested on Sunday by East Grand Forks Police Department officers when his neighbor reported some bullet holes in the side of their house and a hole in their son’s bedroom window, according to The Associated Press.
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Patrol: Driver fatally strikes pedestrian "walking in lane" in Otter Tail County

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Patrol said a driver fatally struck a pedestrian in east-central Minnesota Monday evening.The patrol said a 32-year-old man was driving a Jeep on Highway 78 near Round Lake Loop when he struck a 74-year-old man "walking in the lane" around 6:30 p.m.MORE: Pedestrian killed on Hwy. 13 in Burnsville, says state patrolThe pedestrian was killed, according to the patrol. The driver was uninjured.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

One seriously hurt after car crash in Steele County

STEELE COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is in the hospital and facing DUI charges following a car accident in Steele County. The Highway Patrol say the 29-year-old man from Luverne entered a ditch near Hope just before midnight on December 6 and was ejected as his pickup rolled.
STEELE COUNTY, ND
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT-DECEMBER 9, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Aaron Robert Evenson, 39, of Fargo, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession of Schedule 1 or 2 Narcotics in a School/Park/Public Housing Zone. Jacob Angel Anguiano, 20, of Crookston, for DUI of any Amount of Schedule I/II Drugs that was not Marijuana. Jacob...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Missing vehicle tied to Moorhead murder case has been found

WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead Police Department says the vehicle tied to a murder in Moorhead last week has been found. The victim’s car, a 2016 black Honda Pilot, was missing from the scene of the crime. Police identified the victim as the suspect’s mother, 56-year-old...
MOORHEAD, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Three juveniles detained in stolen car bust by Fargo Police

(Fargo, ND) -- A group of juveniles wh stole a car, and attempted to steal another have been detained by the Fargo Police Department. Police Chief Dave Zibolski says the three juveniles were caught by officers Wednesday night after they had already stolen one car and were in the process of taking another.
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

2 arrested after crashing stolen car, resisting arrest

FARGO (KFGO) – Two men were arrested after crashing a stolen vehicle on Main Avenue Thursday afternoon and then resisting arrest. Fargo Police said an officer saw what he believed to be a stolen vehicle driving next to him near Main Avenue. While he was confirming whether the vehicle was stolen, the driver of the vehicle tried to turn eastbound on Main Avenue, but lost control and crashed into the median.
valleynewslive.com

Fatal crash in Otter Tail County

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead after being hit by a car near Perham. Minnesota State Patrol say the victim was walking in a traffic lane of Round Lake Loop around 6:30 p.m. on December 5 when he was hit by a man driving a Jeep.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Car rolls off bridge in south Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A car has serious damage after it rolled off a bridge along 25th St. S. in Fargo. Around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6 the car flipped off the bridge over Rose Creek. A witness says the teen driver walked away from the scene without serious injuries.
FARGO, ND

