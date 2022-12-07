Read full article on original website
Minnesota man severely injured after collision with Fargo bridge pillars
FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) is currently investigating a fixed-object crash that left one man severely injured after he collided with the support structures of a Fargo bridge. According to a news release from the NDHP, at around 6:31 p.m. on Friday, December 9, a vehicle was travelling eastbound on […]
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Update: Moorhead man identified after Fargo crash
(Fargo, ND) -- The Moorhead man who crashed into a pair of concrete pillars near the Red River walking bridge in Fargo Friday night has been identified. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tells WDAY Radio that 51-year-old Robby Njos suffered serious injuries after the crash near the University exit of I-94 around 6:30 p.m. Friday.
froggyweb.com
Moorhead man seriously injured after crashing into Fargo walkover bridge
FARGO (KFGO) – A 51-year-old Moorhead man suffered serious injuries after crashing into two concrete pillars that support the Fargo walkover bridge west of University Drive on I-94 Friday evening. According to the Highway Patrol, the man was eastbound near mile marker 351 around 6:30 p.m. when his pickup...
Truck fire near West Fargo temporarily closes I-94
WEST FARGO, ND (KXNET) — I-94 was temporarily shut down early Friday morning following an engine fire on a Peterbilt truck that was traveling west on the interstate. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 30-year-old Fargo man who was driving the truck noticed the lights and electrical in the truck began not working. […]
newsdakota.com
Semi Fire Temporarily Closes I-94
WEST FARGO, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/NDHP) – Emergency crews responded to a semi fire at around 5:20 am on Friday morning on I-94 west near West Fargo. The semi was westbound on I-94 when the driver noticed heavy smoke coming from the engine compartment. The driver tried putting out the fire but was unable to.
froggyweb.com
WB I-94 closed for 30 minutes Friday morning after semi catches fire
WEST FARGO (KFGO) – Westbound Interstate 94 just west of the Main Avenue exit was closed for a short time Friday morning after a semi-truck caught fire. The semi truck hauling steel tubing on a trailer was traveling west on I-94 this morning when the driver noticed the truck’s lights and electrical components had stopped working. The driver, a 30-year-old Fargo man, pulled to the right shoulder and stopped at which time he noticed heavy smoke coming from the engine compartment. The driver exited the cab and attempted to put the fire out with a fire extinguisher but was unsuccessful.
froggyweb.com
East Grand Forks man charged after shooting at squirrels, hitting neighbors house
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (KFGO/KNOX) – An East Grand Forks man has been charged with two weapons-related offenses for allegedly firing a .22-caliber rifle in city limits and striking a neighboring home. According to Polk County District Court documents, 76-year-old Michael Powers admitted that he fired the rifle that...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Two arrested after stealing car in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Two men are in custody after crashing a stolen car in Fargo. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that an officer on patrol noticed the vehicle driving next to him had possibly been stolen Thursday, and followed the suspects. The driver, identified as 37-year-old Jacob Elness,...
valleynewslive.com
Increased traffic and limited parking in north Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With overlapping North Dakota State athletics events on campus on Friday, December 9, officials say to plan ahead, know about available parking options, and be patient. The NDSU football team will host an NCAA Quarterfinal playoff game at 6:00 p.m. at the Fargodome; tailgating...
Man reportedly shooting at squirrel arrested after bullet goes through child’s window in Minnesota
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. — A man was reportedly shooting at a squirrel in East Grand Forks, Minnesota, when a bullet went through a child’s bedroom window. A 76-year-old man was arrested on Sunday by East Grand Forks Police Department officers when his neighbor reported some bullet holes in the side of their house and a hole in their son’s bedroom window, according to The Associated Press.
Patrol: Driver fatally strikes pedestrian "walking in lane" in Otter Tail County
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Patrol said a driver fatally struck a pedestrian in east-central Minnesota Monday evening.The patrol said a 32-year-old man was driving a Jeep on Highway 78 near Round Lake Loop when he struck a 74-year-old man "walking in the lane" around 6:30 p.m.MORE: Pedestrian killed on Hwy. 13 in Burnsville, says state patrolThe pedestrian was killed, according to the patrol. The driver was uninjured.
valleynewslive.com
EGF man charged after shots meant for squirrels hit neighbor’s home
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An East Grand Forks man is facing two felony counts after shooting a .22 caliber rifle in city limits, and hitting his neighbor’s home. Michael James Powers is charged in Polk County Court with two dangerous weapons charges: Reckless discharge of...
valleynewslive.com
One seriously hurt after car crash in Steele County
STEELE COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is in the hospital and facing DUI charges following a car accident in Steele County. The Highway Patrol say the 29-year-old man from Luverne entered a ditch near Hope just before midnight on December 6 and was ejected as his pickup rolled.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-DECEMBER 9, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Aaron Robert Evenson, 39, of Fargo, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession of Schedule 1 or 2 Narcotics in a School/Park/Public Housing Zone. Jacob Angel Anguiano, 20, of Crookston, for DUI of any Amount of Schedule I/II Drugs that was not Marijuana. Jacob...
valleynewslive.com
Missing vehicle tied to Moorhead murder case has been found
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead Police Department says the vehicle tied to a murder in Moorhead last week has been found. The victim’s car, a 2016 black Honda Pilot, was missing from the scene of the crime. Police identified the victim as the suspect’s mother, 56-year-old...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Three juveniles detained in stolen car bust by Fargo Police
(Fargo, ND) -- A group of juveniles wh stole a car, and attempted to steal another have been detained by the Fargo Police Department. Police Chief Dave Zibolski says the three juveniles were caught by officers Wednesday night after they had already stolen one car and were in the process of taking another.
kfgo.com
2 arrested after crashing stolen car, resisting arrest
FARGO (KFGO) – Two men were arrested after crashing a stolen vehicle on Main Avenue Thursday afternoon and then resisting arrest. Fargo Police said an officer saw what he believed to be a stolen vehicle driving next to him near Main Avenue. While he was confirming whether the vehicle was stolen, the driver of the vehicle tried to turn eastbound on Main Avenue, but lost control and crashed into the median.
froggyweb.com
Person burned in roll-over crash north of Glyndon; State Fire Marshal’s office investigating
CLAY COUNTY, MINN. (KFGO) – Glyndon Fire & Rescue responded to a single-vehicle crash that left one person injured. Fire Chief Bob Cuchna says the vehicle rolled and started on fire. The victim was burned and was out of the vehicle when firefighters arrived. The person was flown by AirMed to a Fargo hospital. A condition report was not available.
valleynewslive.com
Fatal crash in Otter Tail County
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead after being hit by a car near Perham. Minnesota State Patrol say the victim was walking in a traffic lane of Round Lake Loop around 6:30 p.m. on December 5 when he was hit by a man driving a Jeep.
valleynewslive.com
Car rolls off bridge in south Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A car has serious damage after it rolled off a bridge along 25th St. S. in Fargo. Around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6 the car flipped off the bridge over Rose Creek. A witness says the teen driver walked away from the scene without serious injuries.
