WEST FARGO (KFGO) – Westbound Interstate 94 just west of the Main Avenue exit was closed for a short time Friday morning after a semi-truck caught fire. The semi truck hauling steel tubing on a trailer was traveling west on I-94 this morning when the driver noticed the truck’s lights and electrical components had stopped working. The driver, a 30-year-old Fargo man, pulled to the right shoulder and stopped at which time he noticed heavy smoke coming from the engine compartment. The driver exited the cab and attempted to put the fire out with a fire extinguisher but was unsuccessful.

WEST FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO