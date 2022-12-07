ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, IN

Monroe County paying IU for survey to determine jail re-entry programs that work

By Laura Lane, The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=114wju_0jaCf2CW00

An Indiana University initiative promoting collaboration will interview people in jail and who have been released to assess shortcomings in Monroe County's criminal justice system as plans for a new jail proceed.

The Monroe County commissioners approved an $83,000 contract with IU's Center for Collaborative Systems Change for first-hand data that will be used to assess the success rate of programs and services provided to people who end up in jail.

"The target population would include those currently incarcerated, those currently on probation, and if possible, those who recently have been through the system," the agreement between the county and IU states.

The collaboration center will develop a series of questions and work with jail and probation officials to implement the survey. Results will be analyzed, with findings presented to the commissioners and to members of the Community Justice Response Committee, which is planning the county's new jail.

The IU Center's mission is to help groups align goals and action plans using research and evaluation to forge community ties resulting in change that lasts.

A partnership with the collaboration center was proposed last month.

During a committee meeting Monday, members talked about the same topics they have bantered around for months.

Problems in Monroe County's jail:Recidivism's revolving door crowds jail and the criminal court docket

The group, which includes elected officials and criminal justice system employees, continued to emphasize a need for transparency regarding the $70 million tax-funded project.

Also discussed was getting zoning approval from the city for a proposed site on Fullerton Pike. Funding. Prioritizing treatment over incarceration. Developing a continuum of care for the mentally ill and addicted, diverting them away from jail into treatment programs without weeks of waiting.

"We need to work on diversion before they come to the jail, getting them some place where they can get the help they need," jail commander Sam Crowe said.

Also needed is transitional housing upon release from jail, job training, parenting classes, GED tutoring, life skills development and more.

And, as usual at these twice-a-month meetings, there was a focus on collaboration. It was on the agenda, the importance of working together with and through concerns and opposing views..

Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton:The convention center, new jail, cooperation and civic engagement

Monroe Circuit Court Judge Catherine Stafford, new to the committee, said members' combined knowledge should pave the way.

"This is a room full of people who can put their egos aside and put our expertise on the table," she said, and "think carefully, and decide what we want in the facility."

She called the current jail, which is nearly 40 years old, "unacceptable for our staff and for our inmates."

Stafford agreed with commissioner Julie Thomas, saying it's time, "right now," for a plan, time table and action. "We can't wait, because of all of the people there."

Care Not Cages speaks out against building new jail

Members of a local group called Care Not Cages spoke up at the meeting, advocating for renovation of the current jail and using the millions saved to help keep people from being incarcerated in the first place.

Care Not Cages advocate Max Smith said he's spent a lot of time in the Monroe County Jail. "Instead of building a new facility, think about how we can use what we have."

He suggested the county give money to organizations such as New Leaf New Life, a small nonprofit that assists men and women coming out of jail as they regain footing in the outside world. "Let people who have been doing this work for years do it," Smith said.

Jennifer Crossley said she will encourage her fellow county council members to funnel federal pandemic dollars to such local organizations that are having success, but lack the funds to help more people.

"We need to have those places be part of the discussion, the treatment facilities and programs," Crossley said. "How do we get those organizations funded so they can help a lot more?"

County commissioner Lee Jones, who leads the committee, cited the importance of gathering data while looking ahead.

"Once we have the information, we can make a plan," she said. "This is a very long and detailed process. We will keep on slogging forward."

Contact H-T reporter Laura Lane at llane@heraldt.com or 812-318-5967.

Comments / 1

Related
bsquarebulletin.com

At least 3 gone from Monroe County health department staff

On Friday, The B Square received an anonymous tip that Monroe County’s health department had implemented “a large layoff” without informing the local food services industry. Stephen Pritchard, who is vice president of the board of health, was reached by The B Square on Saturday morning for...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Rumpke Waste & Recycling is the new trash hauler for some Southern Indiana homes and businesses

BLOOMFIELD – Homes and businesses in four Southern Indiana counties will see a new trash hauler collecting their trash this week. Wallace Bros announced on December 5 that it sold certain waste collection assets including customers in Greene, Martin, Knox, and Daviess counties to a fellow family-owned company Rumpke Waste & Recycling. Rumpke began servicing the customers this week and assume operations of the Wallace Bros Harvest Church Road transfer station.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Hendricks County resident faces charges for shooting deer from roadway

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana conservation officers in Parke County issued a criminal summons after a deer was shot from the roadway. According to the state’s Department of Natural Resources, a witness called conservation officers after spotting someone shoot a deer from the road. When conservation officers arrived, they found a deer carcass, tire tracks, […]
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
indianacapitalchronicle.com

Woman fined, barred from state employment

The Indiana Ethics Commission on Thursday approved a settlement that bars a woman from ever working for the state of Indiana again and fined her $5,000. Bridget Murphy worked at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management from 2004 until her termination in February 2020. She was inspections chief and oversaw a team of 15 that inspected wastewater treatment facilities. During her tenure the state inspected the Cloverdale and Waynetown plants.
INDIANA STATE
WBKR

Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall

Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Seymour man arrested on two counts of child molestation

SEYMOUR – On November 20, patrol officers with the Seymour Police Department received information regarding a sex offense that occurred in Seymour, Indiana. The report originally came from the Round Lake, Illinois Police Department. Investigators conducted interviews with the 6-year-old female victim and the 38-year-old male suspect. A forensic...
SEYMOUR, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Predatory towing in Bloomington has pushed students to get involved in local government

Bloomington has faced criticism for the aggressive towing strategies in the city, which is pushing students in the area to become involved in local government. It started when IU sophomore Shailey Desai went to visit her friend and parked where she thought was a visitor spot. Returning to her car after a few hours, she discovered it was towed. She had to pay a fine of $170 — what most towing companies charge — to get it back.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
vincennespbs.org

Deputies arrest a man for Rape

A Sullivan County man was jailed in Vincennes for Rape. Jail reports show that 21-year-old Isaiah Scott Soltermann of Carlisle, Indiana was booked into the Knox County Security Center at 3:49-pm Tuesday on the charge. The arrest was made by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department. He was awaiting a...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Local father discusses the call no parent wants to receive

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Josh Hann got the call that no parent ever wants to receive. Hann said that he received calls that suggested there could be an armed shooter at Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School on Tuesday. His first thought was the safety of his daughter, Carlee, who attends the school. “That […]
WEST TERRE HAUTE, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Bloomington Police Department receives report of rape Dec. 4

The Bloomington Police Department received a report of a rape Dec. 4., officers said. A 19-year-old female called the police on Dec. 4 stating she had been raped. She told officers a 22-year-old male, whom she knew, had gone over to her house on the south side of Bloomington the evening of Dec. 3 and stayed the night. She said he then raped her.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The Herald-Times

The Herald-Times

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
556K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bloomington, IN from The Herald-Times.

 http://heraldtimesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy