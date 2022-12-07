Our View: Making a difference for children involved in domestic violence

Sometimes it is easy to forget that domestic violence affects more than just the person who is directly abused.

It also affects any children living in the home who have to witness the behavior and possibly have their lives upended by it.

Don Pancho’s Tex Mex Cafe has a way for residents to help Alliance-area children affected by this violence. Through Dec. 13, readers can stop by the restaurant and take a color-coded tag (red for girls, green for boys) that includes a child’s name, age and gift suggestion.

When the tags are returned along with a gift, they will go to children who were involved this year with the Alliance Area Domestic Violence Shelter.

This is a small gesture to make a difference for kids who have had a rough 2022. We hope residents respond with typical Carnation City generosity.

The AADVS is available to answer questions at 330-823-7223.

Lock up guns in the home

“Thankfully, no lives were lost, this time.”

Stark County Sheriff George Maier’s statement about a recent shooting in Canton Township is a reminder of the dangers of unsecured firearms.

A 3-year-old toddler accidentally shot his mother last week, resulting in a trip to the hospital and indications of a full recovery. But the incident serves as a caution.

The pediatrician group Healthy Children advises, as do many other safety advocates, that guns in the home should be kept unloaded, locked and stored separately from ammunition. Gun owners should make certain that children do not know combinations to safes or have access to any keys.

Loaded and unlocked guns are a potentially fatal accident looking for a place to happen. Too often, that place is where we should feel most secure: in our homes.