ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, OH

'A way to show my love.' Dover man crochets 500 scarves for charity

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ueYV7_0jaCewDE00

DOVER ‒ Bert Kohler estimates that he has crocheted about 500 scarves for the Scarf Project ― each one having the potential to give its recipient a hug.

The retired Gradall industrial engineer can make a scarf in four to five hours, producing one about every other day. He crafts them while watching the news, baseball or football, but not basketball. There's too much action.

Kohler, a 91-year-old cancer survivor, suffers from numbness in his fingers and feet caused by chemotherapy.

Scarf Project:Women knit, crochet and collect scarves to be offered freely

"I've done it for therapy in my hands, really," he said. "They're just not right. Thank the Lord, I can grip the yarn and go. I just feel it's a way to show my love and sharing with my neighbors, doing things that God would want you to do."

He's also color blind.

"I've got everything against me and I don't know how I do it," Kohler said.

His mother taught him to crochet to keep him occupied while he recovered from pneumonia as a high school sophomore.

"I can't read a pattern. But I can copy anything that's made," Kohler said.

Why does Bert Kohler keep crocheting?

He started using his crocheting skills during the 23 years he and wife Phyllis wintered in Florida. He made prayer shawls for those who were sick or hurting in other ways, a practice he continues today. Each takes 22 to 24 hours to produce.

When Phyllis took the prayer shawls to their Lutheran church in Florida, she said "Anonymous" made them. She recalled how people remarked that the woman who was making the shawls should teach the skill to others.

"I finally admitted it after six or seven years," Bert said.

"For a long time, they didn't believe that it was a man doing it," Phyllis said. "Not many people can believe a former Marine that's your age ... crochets. He's a kidder. He jokes a lot. They'd look at me and say, 'Is he telling the truth?'"

For Bert, the scarves and prayer shawls are the continuation of his lifelong volunteer work.

While living part time in Florida, he worked with Habitat for Humanity. He organized the fundraising and construction of a house sponsored by Thrivent. Working with 13 churches spread across five counties, he raised money, organized volunteers and scheduled meal service.

He's also served as a church council member and president, homeowners' association treasurer and president, a museum docent and historian, and Jaycees member.

Toni Kaltenbaugh: 'An amazing individual.'

Scarf Project founder and coordinator Toni Kaltenbaugh called Kohler "real special" and "an amazing individual." She said his work is "just gorgeous."

The scarves he made were among more than 2,000 distributed on Nov. 18 by the Scarf Project, which began in New Philadelphia.

"The weather was perfect the day the scarves were hung," Kaltenbaugh said in a prepared statement. "It was cold outside and there was even a little snow. There was just enough snow to remind individuals that a warm scarf, possibly a hat and some mittens or gloves, would be nice to have."

The scarves, along with hats, mittens and gloves, were hung in Tuscarawas, Stark, Guernsey and Cuyahoga counties.

"The majority of them were anonymously taken by individuals needing a little hug from a scarf," Kaltenbaugh said. "Those that weren't taken that day were distributed through a variety of other organizations. We never carry scarves over to the next year. They are all given out every year, and none are ever sold."

Scarves were also distributed at two Scarf Project branch locations in Canada, one in New York, and one in Utah around the same time, according to Kaltenbaugh. Two branches in Australia will distribute their scarves six months from now because that is when they have their winter.

The creation of the scarves and other warm items helps in more ways than just keeping people warm.

"It helps individuals have a way to help others in a positive nature," Kaltenbaugh said. "A 97-year-old lady crochets a hat a day. There are groups of individuals in nursing homes that get together regularly and knit or crochet scarves and hats. Yarn is provided to all these individuals who in turn create the beautiful handcrafted items that are shared with those who can use a little help stretching their budgets."

The Scarf Project runs on donations. The yarn is donated and given to individuals who knit or crochet. Yarn donations, or new and warm scarves, hats, mittens or gloves can be dropped off on the back porch of Kaltenbaugh's house at 730 Tuscarawas Ave. NW, New Philadelphia. Call 330-432-1930 for the locations to drop off in Guernsey and Stark counties, or to learn more about the organization.

Reach Nancy at 330-364-8402 or nancy.molnar@timesreporter.com.

On Twitter: @nmolnarTR

Comments / 2

Carol J Beaver
3d ago

My grandpa crocheted a table cloth for all us kids. He retired at eighty from the coal mines in Ohio. Doc told him get a hobby. Grandma taught him to crochet. Now I’m eighty and I still have it.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

Summit County designer helps decorate the White House for the holiday season

COPLEY, Ohio — It began with a wish and has ended with a magical reality. Jill Pangas is a designer from Copley. For years, she took a chance applying for her dream job. "For a designer, I said, 'what's the ultimate Christmas design project I can do?' And I thought, 'designing for the White House!' For four years, I've been sending gifts and filling out applications."
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Next Best Friends Make Great Christmas Presents

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It comes at the perfect time for holiday shopping. 39 dogs available for adoption at the Stark County Sheriff’s Dog Warden’s Office. The office is seeing more dogs lately. Dog Warden Jon Barber says these aren’t strays roaming the streets,...
STARK COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Helping Akron's unsheltered population in deadly temperatures

AKRON, Ohio — The winter can be deadly for the unsheltered population in Ohio. “When the temperatures get to be 15 degrees or lower, we go out to the campsites, and under the bridges and to the library and the bus station and we look for unsheltered individuals,” Churbock said. “We’ve had experience with people losing their fingers, their toes and their lives.”
AKRON, OH
10TV

'Grandpa' Baum, man behind Grandpa's Cheesebarn, dies at 93

ASHLAND, Ohio — "Grandpa" Baum, the man behind Grandpa's Cheesebarn & Sweeties Chocolates, died on Thursday at the age of 93. The beloved business, popular with many who travel between Cleveland and Columbus, posted on Facebook saying Paul Baum passed away just four days after celebrating 73 years of marriage with his wife.
ASHLAND, OH
WYTV.com

Ohio dairy company announces recall of eggnog

WOOSTER, Ohio (WKBN) — Hartzler Family Dairy announced Friday a voluntary recall of its quart-sized eggnog product with 12/15 and 12/25 sell-by dates due to undeclared allergens. There was a labeling defect with the quart-sized bottles, and it did not include the list of ingredients in the product. All...
WOOSTER, OH
wadsworthbruin.com

Wadsworth Griswold House returns to light up holiday season

Each year at Christmas time, people decorate their houses with lights, and signs to show their Christmas spirit. Usually, these displays include colorful lights, candy canes, a Santa, and a nativity. Though, for one house in Wadsworth tradition just isn’t enough. Every year, during the Christmas season, one family...
WADSWORTH, OH
WTRF

Injured bulldog is just one example of abandonment of sick & injured pets

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Belmont County dog warden is seeing more and more cases of sick and injured pets being abandoned by their owners. Lisa Williams says people might have responded to an ad in the paper that said “free to a good home,” without realizing that a pet is a lifetime commitment, and that vet care is a part of it.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Canton Area

If you're in the Canton area, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're craving Italian food, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Check out one of their pasta bakes, which have penne pasta covered in their signature red sauce and melted cheese. Customers especially recommend getting the pasta bake with meatballs. You should also check out their pizza (a gluten-free option is available). Try the chicken Florentine pizza, which is topped with garlic ricotta, mozzarella, provolone, grilled chicken, spinach, and marinated tomatoes. Their chicken parmesan is also delicious and comes with spaghetti. If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade gelato and tiramisu.
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Canton Bakery Issues Recall for Pepperoni Rolls

From the Canton City Health Department’s facebook page:. Norcia Bakery is voluntarily recalling its Original Pepperoni Rolls due to a miscalculation of approved ingredients in the manufacturing process. The product was produced in 12 oz. bags with dates from November 21, 2022 to December 5, 2022 and were available for sale between November 21, 2022 and December 5, 2022 in local retail locations in Stark, Tuscarawas, Wayne, and Carrollton Counties. Customers who have purchased this product should dispose of it or return it to the location it was bought.
CANTON, OH
The Times-Reporter

The Times-Reporter

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
788K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Philadelphia, OH from Times Reporter.

 http://timesreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy