Chaplains work to prepare the spirit for dying

By By Christian Bennett
The Intelligencer
The Intelligencer
 3 days ago
There are many ways to die. Alone and spiritually bereft is among the most painful. As a hospice chaplain, I help people grow stronger in spirit as their bodies grow weaker. Our work is powerful and can bring emotional comfort and healing to people of all faiths — and no faith — and beliefs.

There’s a common misconception, stigma even, that hospice chaplains are in it to convert people — to bring people to God. Through a personal faith and spirituality, I see God’s grace at the end-of-life, but professionally I never impose my beliefs on patients. Rather, I help the dying and their loved ones prepare for the end of a unique, special life and face the unknown of what’s to come.

Lately we have seen the need and opportunity for hospice chaplains to take a more proactive role in educating people about the powerful way our type of support brings peace to people in palliative or hospice care.

Faith is only part of our work — often it’s not front and center or even in the conversation — and spiritual care exists in many forms. Faithful people may want someone to pray with, while others want to explore questions about God and religion, death and dying. We also counsel people holding deep regrets; people who seek forgiveness, reconciliation, or closure on open spiritual wounds. We guide people who have accepted dying and people who rage against it; people who have lived fulfilled lives and people who are lonely and afraid. Above all else, hospice chaplains offer companionship — we validate lives lived, tell people they matter, and assist families through a deeply personal life transition.

The last three years have been overwhelming for all of us. Hospice chaplains do our best work when sitting side-by-side with people, holding their hands, having a conversation, or listening quietly. The pandemic brought such in-person connection to a halt while organizations and individuals navigated COVID-19 distancing policies. This social separation was devastating for patients, families and caregivers.

As we come out of a pandemic and increasingly get back to visiting with patients in person, I want people to know and understand the meaningful place spiritual care in all its manifestations has helping people in a health care or hospice setting. I hope more people will welcome hospice chaplains as active members of their care team.

Too often, patients and families decline our services outright or put us off until the patient is close to death — the “last rites” moment. But we can do much more in the time leading up to the final hours. Where medical professionals care for the physical body, hospice chaplains tend to spiritual needs. We address core human longings — the desire to be loved unconditionally, to matter, to feel safe and understood, to die at peace.

Our care makes a difference. Research shows patients receiving spiritual care report greater quality of life and, more hope and less despair as they near the end of their physical lives. Isn’t this something we’d all ask for our loved ones?

I love my work. It’s my privilege and honor to help people journey from life to death, carried by a spirit that is strong and whole. I encourage people of all faiths or no faith to open themselves to the relief and reassurance spiritual care provides.

Christian Bennett is a chaplain for the Greater Philadelphia region at Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care in Plymouth Township, Montgomery County.

