What's going on in and around Somerset County in December?

Live Nativity

The Road to Bethlehem

Christmas Craft Shoppe

The Christmas Craft Shoppe at the Somerset Historical Center is through Dec. 24. The shoppe features local craft vendors offering a wide variety of handmade gifts.

Yule log orders

The Yule log or Buche de Noel is a filled sponge cake Christmas dessert roll. Its origins date back to France in the the 1600s. Buche de Noel is made to resemble the Yule logs traditionally burnt in fireplaces to usher in the return of light following the winter solstice. They are best served with lit candles atop. The Women of St. Francis in-the-Fields Episcopal Church are taking orders for homemade chocolate Swiss cake rolls and Yule log kits (a Swiss cake roll, candles, frosting and decorative holly). Desserts will be ready for pickup after 2 p.m. Dec. 15. Profits from the sale will be used to fund the Episcopal Church Women’s charities which include sponsorship of two orphans. Call Kathy at 814-267-3696 for more information or to place your order.

Windber Public Library Fund Drive

Windber Public Library, 1909 Graham Ave., Windber, https://secure.qgiv.com/for/winpublib/ needs funds for its natural gas and electricity bills. Also needed is a water heater and several repairs. Any donation (large or small) can go a long way in securing learning materials and services for the Windber community. The library provides copying, fax and scanning as well as reference questions. It also has a wide variety of books, DVDs, audiobooks, children’s books, large print, new releases, puzzles, and use of computers during open hours. All donors with donations of $250 or more will receive tax deductible letters in January.

Event dates: Story Time and Crafts 4:30-5:30 p.m. Dec. 15; Genealogy Class 3-4 p.m. Dec. 7; shopping online? https://smile.amazon.com/ref=nav_logo search Windber Public Library Association. Still selling 125th Windber T-shirts while supplies last. Books for sale: Windber Centennial Commemorative Booklets (1997) and "We Are the Ramblers: A Reflection on Windber High School Football" by Carl D. Mayer. Local author Leonard LaPlaca.

Harmony Light Fest

The Harmony Light Fest drive-through celebration of Christmas, 1414 Plank Road, Hooversville, is from 6-8:30 p.m. Dec. 9, 10, 16 and 17. The theme this year is Christmas at the Zoo. Drive-up concessions are available. The fundraiser benefits the ministry of Camp Harmony.

Live Nativity

Conemaugh Township Area Ministries Live Nativity 2022 is from 5-8 p.m. Dec. 9, and 2-8 p.m. Dec. 10, at Davidsville Community Church, 197 Pender Road, Johnstown. A walking tour of Bethlehem, all scenes inside. Bring canned goods or monetary donation to pay your taxes to benefit local charities.

JSO concerts

The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra (JSO) will present two performances of its Holiday Pops Spectacular, “Home for the Holidays” at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10, at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center (PPAC). The JSO will be conducted by Grammy® Award-winning Music Director James Blachly in a blockbusterperformance featuring the Johnstown Symphony Chorus, the youth chorus Inclined to Sing, theJohnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra, with a special appearance by the Westmont Presbyterian BellChoir; the avocational Community Strings will perform in the lobby. Tickets are available atjohnstownsymphony.org/20222023-concerts. More than 200 performers will take part, with ensemble directors Jeffrey Webb, David Anderson, Valerie Galczynski, Beth Pile, and Helen Kirchbaum all sharing the podium. Selections include favorites from the Boston Pops, music from Home Alone, the "Waltz of the Snowflakes "from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker, the JSO premiere of Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s "Christmas Overture," and a new arrangement by James Blachly.

Winter Speaker Series

The Mary S. Biesecker Public Library new craft-themed “Learning at the Library” Winter Speaker Series is the first Friday of the winter months (December to Februrary). A local speaker will be featured at 6 p.m. to offer free crafts, activities and informational lectures for the public. The series is being held in conjunction with Somerset Inc.’s “First Fridays in Uptown Somerset” event, where local businesses are open from 4:30-8 p.m. hosting special events, exclusive shopping experiences, popup vendors and more.On Jan. 6, a local health professional will be discussing ways of beating the winter blues while learning how to make Mason Jar Hot Chocolate. The winter series concludes on Feb. 3, in collaboration with the uptown bakeryHeirloom Pines, who will be demonstrating techniques and insights on cupcake decorating just in time for Valentine’s Day. Attendance for any of the winter speaker series events is free, but materials are onlyguaranteed for those who RSVP ahead of time by submitting a form on maryslibrary.com orFacebook, or by calling the front desk at 814-445-4011.

Community Arts Center of Cambria County’s 52nd annual Holly Bazaar

The Community Arts Center of Cambria County 52nd Holly Bazaar runs through Christmas Eve, Dec. 24. The center will be open seven days a week, Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. during the Holly Bazaar. The Holly Bazaar in the Goldhaber-Fend Fine Arts Center’s gallery and M. Josephine Paul Family Museum features handcrafted items from more than 65 local craftsmen and artisans. It will also feature the Community Arts Center’s annual holiday candy and nut sale.

The 21st Basket Bonanza runs through Dec. 18. This gives visitors a chance to win more than 100 baskets donated by the center’s members, friends and local businesses. Additionally, the Festival of the Trees features six trees designed and created by local artists. These one-of-a-kind trees are part of a silent auction between Nov. 12 and Dec. 18.

The bazaar also includes raffle chances. Items in this year’s raffle include two $100 cash trees, a $50 lottery tree, a decorative wall tapestry, solid chocolate plaque from O’Shea’s, a Longaberger basket, and “Corinne,” the 2022 American Girl Doll of the year. All raffle proceeds benefit the CACCC’s free programming and events offered throughout the year. CACCC also provides registration for free door prizes. Winners will be drawn Dec. 19. Progressive 50/50 chances can be purchased through Dec. 24, the winner will be drawn at 1 p.m. Winners need not be present to win and will be notified.

The Handbag and Scarf Boutique is accepting donations. The Boutique consists of new or gently used purses, handbags, duffel/travel bags, clutches and wallets, along with the addition of scarves and neckerchiefs. A children and youth book section is at the Holly Bazaar. A percentage from each book sold will go back to the center. CACCC is incorporating a variety of musical entertainment including pianists, vocalists and a polka group. An entertainment schedule can be found at caccc.org. Holiday workshops, classes, and Arty Parties will be held throughout November and December. Santa Claus will be stopping by from 12-3 p.m. Dec. 17.

Holiday Boutique

A Holiday Boutique will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 9-10, and noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 11, at Marinell Place at Leone's Market, 1912 Graham Ave., Windber. Do your Christmas shopping at Leone's new dining area and enjoy the unique display of Windber's past. Proceeds benefit projects of Windber Area Visioning Experience (WAVE) and Windber Area Museum.

A Jimmy Stewart Christmas

The Community Arts Center of Cambria County provides an evening of classic monologues and holiday music with "A Jimmy Stewart Christmas" at 6 p.m. Dec. 9. This evening will consist of monologues from Jimmy Stewart impersonator Chris Collins, the Holiday Musical Enchantments of Tim Dabbs, wine for purchase from Vin De Matrix Winery, and a catered dinner by Joey Del’s 2001 Catering. The menu includes garden tossed salad with Italian dressing, breaded chicken, Germelli Pasta ala olio with marinara sauce, Italian green beans and double chocolate cake. This single night production will be hosted at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Boulevard, in the Westmont section of Johnstown. For more information and to purchase tickets, call the center at 814-255-6515 or visit the website (www.caccc.org). Tickets will not be available for purchase at the door, registration and payment is required in advance by Dec. 5. Proceeds from the event benefit the Community Arts Center of Cambria County.

Three Centuries of Christmas in America

Discover how American Christmas traditions changed over three centuries on this special holiday tour of Historic Hanna’s Town, 809 Forbes Trail Road, Greensburg, Dec. 10. Tours are at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Space is limited and reservations are required; call 724-836-1800 ext. 210. Costumed guides lead visitors through buildings from the 18th, 19th, and 20th centuries adorned in period-correct decorations and share stories of Christmases past. Learn about the origins of the Christmas tree, the tradition of mailing cards, the evolution of Santa Claus, and so much more while enjoying the historical ambiance of Historic Hanna’s Town and sampling holiday treats. The Westmoreland History Shop will be open during these programs. Browse a variety of quality gifts including books for adults and children, vintage toys and games, stocking stuffers, ornaments, candles, cards and stationery, dishware, teas, baking mixes, jams, and home décor. Keep up to date on activities and events on the website; westmorelandhistory.org or visit on social: Facebook Historic Hanna’s Town & Westmoreland History, Twitter @WCHistory and Instagram @westmorelandhistory. For information about Historic Hanna’s Town and the Westmoreland Historical Society, call at 724-836-1800.

Breakfast with Santa

The Cornucopia Cafe, Grantsville, Maryland, Breakfast with Santa is at 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. Dec. 10. Breakfast buffet. Schedule a visit at TheCornucopiaCafe.com.

Open Flea Market/Bake Sale

Addison United Methodist Church is featuring an Open Flea Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 10. Includes tables of Christmas items. Benefits Operation Blessing. A Christmas Bake Sale is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until sold out. No pre-orders. First come, first served.

December Craft Class

Create a Christmas tree within an 11-foot triangle using glass pieces and embellishments, a glass Christmas tree, at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 10, at the Windber Community Building upstairs fitness room. Proceeds benefit ADA chairlift at the Windber Recreation Pool. Sign up on Vagaro.com under Windber CB Fitness Program.

Addison holiday craft/vendor show

Addison Volunteer Fire Department's annual Holiday Craft/Vendor Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 10, at 7214 National Pike, Addison. Basket raffles, 50/50 drawing, food and refreshments, kids' activities, Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus and more. They will be collecting pet items for local animal shelters. Show benefits Alexis Haase, local firefighter/EMT. For those with questions, call Steph/Tom at 814-521-5046 or 814-442-4607 or email 83usn03@gmail.com.

Free breakfast for veterans

The Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Susanna Cook Tent 61, is sponsoring a free breakfast for veterans from 8-10 a.m. Dec. 10, at the Wilson Community Room, 314 Central Ave., Central City. RSVP to 814-233-0818 for reservations by Dec. 8.

Rhythms of Christmas

Laurel Arts dancers and Somerset County Community Band will present the 16th annual Rhythms of Christmas at 1 p.m. Dec. 10, at Somerset Area High School. The show will open with "A Little Girl's Christmas," presented by Laurel Arts Performance Company Dancers. The Community Band will perform holiday classics as well as some swinging contemporary tunes, and the other dance numbers in this Christmas spectacular were choreographed by dance students and feature dancers as young as 3 years old. There is no admission charge, but donations will be accepted for the Dorothy Dressler Scholarship Fund.

Bishop McCort Breakfast with Santa

The Bishop McCort Catholic High School Le’ Education en Vogue club is featuring Breakfast with Santa, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Dec. 10, in the Bishop McCort Bach Student Union. The theme for Breakfast with Santa is “The Polar Express.” Students in Le’ Education en Vogue will be serving up a breakfast for children and their families. There will be crafts and games for children. Santa will be taking Christmas wishes throughout theevent. Reservations are not necessary.

A Bethlehem Experience

The Berlin Community Churches present A Bethlehem Experience from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Dec. 11. It's a free, drive-through event beginning at Berlin Brethren Church, 620 Main St., Berlin. Multiple scenes, actors, live animals and music. Canned goods will be collected for the Berlin Food Pantry. For more information, contact Three Seasons Community Church, 814-267-6599. In the case of inclement weather, the event will be canceled.

Chicken dinner

The Rockwood Volunteer Fire Department is having a chicken dinner from 11 a.m. Dec. 11, drive through only. Dinner includes: 1/2 baked chicken, macaroni salad, baked beans, bread and cookies. First come, first serve.

Christmas at Mt. Union

A Civil War Christmas will be celebrated at Mt. Union Church at 2 p.m. Dec. 11. Guest minister will be the Rev. Craig Breegle of Rockwood Community Church. The guest pianist will be Crystal Schafer. Special music for this Christmas celebration will be Nancy Webb of St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Rockwood, Danny Conner of Rockwood, and brother and sister Andrea Falchek of Somerset and Frank Illar of New Centerville. The service will center around the history of the great hymns of the church for Christmas. A candlelight service will end the service. Mt. Union Church is on the corner of Mt. Union Road and Turkeyfoot Trail Road in Upper Turkeyfoot Township. For information on the service, call 814-926-3142.

Portraying Ruth

Luella Krieger Sisters in Christ event with portrayal of Ruth, 7 p.m. Dec. 15, at St. David's Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 401 North Main St., Davidsville.

Service of Lessons and Carols

The Service of Lessons and Carols will return to The Grand Halle on Broad Street, 306 Broad St., (the corner of Broad and Third Avenue), Cambria City Cultural District, Johnstown, at 7 p.m. Dec. 16. The Service will feature local community members reading passages from the Scripture and holiday carols led by organist Emily Roy on the Adam Stein pipe organ, choral works by The Greater Johnstown Community Chorus, and handbell performances by The Glory Ringers. Tickets are now available at GrandHalle.com/cultural-events or by calling 814-254-4033 during regular business hours. Tickets will also be available at the door.

Drive-thru Nativity

A drive-thru Nativity by the New Centerville Lutheran Parish will be held between 4:30 and 7 p.m. Dec. 17, at Chippewa Farms, 1109 Indiantown Road, Somerset. All donations benefit the Children's Aid Home, Meals on Wheels and Laurel Mountain Lutherans.

STEAMtastic Saturday with Santa

The Somerset County Library is featuring STEAMtastic Saturday with Santa 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 17. Start the day at 9 a.m. watching Polar Express 3D. A visit from Santa follows the movie. All elves are invited to visit the workshops set up around the library: folded book trees; pin the nose on the snowman; 3-Doodler ornaments; scratch art ornament and enter the gingerbread house contest.

Spaghetti dinner

Salisbury and Meyersdale Volunteer Fire Departments are joining forces to help their assistant chiefs, Dan Johnson and Cory Albright with a spaghetti dinner 3-7 p.m. Dec. 17, at the Salisbury fire department. Dan had a fall and has a long recovery time and Cory had leg surgery and has at least six months recovery time. The price is a free will donation. For more information, call 814-279-4816 or 814-442-6894.

Wreaths Across America

There will be a Wreaths Across America event at 11 a.m. Dec. 17, at Newbury Cemetery near Addison. The cemetery is one mile east of the Yough Dam Bridge along Route 40.

Markleysburg author publishes children’s book

"The Legend of the Mountain Witch," a new book by Linda C. Martin, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co. Inc. The Mountain Witch isn’t just any old witch. Her real name is Fern Golden, and she is the keeper of the forest. Fern Golden protects those that cannot protect themselves. She feeds all the little animals of the forest and cares for children who are hurt or need help. She plants the most beautiful flowers and sings songs with the birds. Martin has been a medical office manager and practice manager for more than 35 years. She and her husband Sonny have three children, and two grandchildren. Martin is a member of the Uniontown Business and Professional Women’s Club and the Ultimate Business Network International. She resides in Markleysburg.

Shanksville Community Cantata

Singers from the Shanksville community will present the Christmas cantata, “We’re Glad You Came: a Musical Celebration of the Savior’s Birth” at 7 p.m. Dec. 18, at the Shanksville United Methodist Church, 701 Main St., Shanksville. The cantata was created by Joel Lindsey and Jeff Bumgardner, arranged by David Wise and David Shipps, and published by Word Music. The singers represent all the Shanksville area churches, as well as several Somerset congregations. The narrator of the cantata is the Rev. Robert Katzenstein, and the director is Karen Miller, both of Shanksville United Methodist Church. Refreshments and a time for fellowship will follow the cantata.

Hostetler Church of the Brethren

The Hostetler Church of the Brethren, 2344 Sand Springs Road, Meyersdale, (near Pocohontas) is featuring Sunday worship services and upcoming Christmas events: Dec. 18 — Rod Horner Hymn Sing 4 p.m.; Dec. 24 – Christmas Eve Candlelight Service — 7 p.m.; Dec. 25 — regular worship service — 10 a.m. (no Sunday school); Jan. 1 — regular worship service — 10 a.m. (no Sunday school). Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. and worship service at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Irvin Ernst. For more information, call 814-634-8170.

Celebrate agriculture at PA Preferred® reception

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding invited Pennsylvanians to celebrate the state’s $132.5 billion agriculture industry at the 107th PA Farm Show’s PA Preferred® Reception, where they’ll enjoy the finest in Pennsylvania-grown and produced food, drinks and desserts. The reception will be held Jan. 6, in the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex. “This year’s Farm Show theme, Rooted in Progress, invites visitors to explore the breadth of Pennsylvania agriculture, our heritage, and the innovations driving us forward,” said Secretary Redding. Tickets are available to the public for purchase. The ticket includes admission to the reception, parking, food and drinks, and a short program. More information, including ticketing details can be found at farmshow.pa.gov. RSVP for the event on Facebook.