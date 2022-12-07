ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wednesday's letters: Don't deny financial relief to condo owners, prevent hijacking of GOP

By Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 3 days ago
Unfair to deny Ian relief to condo owners

There is unjust logic being used to deny condo owners’ financial relief regarding debris removal related to Hurricane Ian.

Republican Congressman Greg Steube and his staff are doing what they can to right this wrong. I hope he is reaching out to other elected officials to do the same.

Condo units exist in every state. Condo owners and their respective management associations should be making calls, and writing letters or emails, to their county governments and, most importantly, to their elected federal officials for relief from this unfair regulation of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

In Florida, homes in gated and nongated communities are receiving the benefit of FEMA financial relief for debris disposal. Homeowners residing in condo units are being denied this relief, and yet the residences share the same status in that they have the following characteristics:

► Pay management association fees.

► Have their own board of directors.

► Follow the same condo laws for Florida.

► Pay assessment fees to reserve for common area maintenance.

► Pay federal and local taxes.

Condo owners should not be denied Ian-related debris removal. After all, if it looks like a duck, walks like a duck and quacks like a duck … guess what? It’s a duck.

Edward F. McKee, Venice

Shut down Flynn’s efforts to remake GOP

I am dismayed by the voice given to retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn in his efforts to radicalize the Sarasota County Republican Party.

I consider myself an independent thinker and a voter who cares for neither extreme. In the past I have voted a “split ticket,” considering the policy positions and character of each candidate.

As actors such as Flynn, Donald Trump's former national security adviser, try to hijack the party known for its conservative proposals, they pose a real danger to the majority of Republican-leaning voters.

Their playbook is transparent. Fabricate “fact” by innuendo, create fear, stoke anger, rise to power, marginalize those with opposing views and adopt “friends and family” policies that ignore those who voted them in.

Moderates and lifelong Republicans will lose their voice if they give in to the populist fringe because voters like me will have no choice but to look the other way. Speak now or forever hold your peace.

We need a two-party system that solves problems through discourse, not brute force.

Richard Amacher, Venice

Republic guarantees rights of individual

I believe if everyone understood the difference between a "democracy" and a "republic," we would have less hatred in the country.

We constantly hear how Republicans want to destroy our democracy. We’ve never had one to destroy. The definition of the difference.

The Founding Fathers believed that democracy was “mob rule.” In a "democracy" – the word that is uttered by leftist Democrats every day – the majority can rule over the individual without regard to their rights.

In a constitutional republic, there is a separation of powers that is meant to guarantee those rights and protect the individual from tyrannical actions.

In the House, Democrats have proposed a constitutional amendment to eliminate the Electoral College and instead allow voters to choose the president and vice president by popular vote.

If they did, the larger states would always control our elections. So please use common sense when it comes to choosing our leaders. We don’t need a dictator. We need a president.

Larry J. Tracy, Sarasota

Trump repeats call for insurrection

In defense of his rigged election “Big Lie," Donald Trump, the former and defeated president, now calls for the suspension of the Constitution. He wants to be reinstated as president.

This is really a second call for insurrection. He is unfit and should be disqualified as a presidential candidate under Article 3 of the 14th Amendment: It prohibits those who have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the United States or given aid or comfort to its enemies from serving in government.

Trump sees his best defense from being indicted, tried, convicted and imprisoned is a call to action by his supporters with the unstated but implicit threat of civil disorder – rioting in the streets and at the seats of government. A more widespread and even more violent Jan. 6.

Fortunately, the wheels of justice will not be intimidated by a man destined for an orange jumpsuit.

Paul Dain, Bradenton

