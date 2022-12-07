Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 21:23:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-11 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson; Pearl River DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Visibility one-quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Pearl River, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Autauga, Bibb, Chilton, Dallas, Greene, Hale, Marengo, Perry by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 22:02:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-11 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Autauga; Bibb; Chilton; Dallas; Greene; Hale; Marengo; Perry; Sumter DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Sumter, Greene, Hale, Perry, Bibb, Chilton, Marengo, Dallas and Autauga Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
