Surf City, NC

wcti12.com

Atlantic Beach police get $23,000 grant for new interface system

ATLANTIC BEACH, Carteret County — The Atlantic Beach Police Department received a $23,984 grant from the NC Department of Public Safety Governor's Crime Commission for a new Livecad interface. It's a 100 percent grant that requires no matching funds from the town for a system that allows police to...
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
wcti12.com

Adolphus Earl Kimrey II to appear in court Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Adolphus Earl Kimrey II is scheduled to be in Onslow County Superior Court Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 at 2 p.m. Kimrey is charged with the first-degree murder of 3-year-old Mariah Woods. Kimrey's trial has been delayed before. Kimrey reported Woods missing in Nov. of 2017.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Greene County Sheriff's Office adds new K9 officer

GREENE COUNTY — The Greene County Sheriff's Office has added a new K9 officer to its roster. Dutch Shepherd "Sasha" is certified in detecting narcotics. Her handler, deputy Alex Jeffreys will be working with her for their careers.
GREENE COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Camp Lejeune officials confirm untreated wastewater spill on base

Camp Lejuene — On December 1st, 2022, about 162,000 gallons of untreated wastewater spilled on Parachute Tower Road on MCB Camp Lejeune. According to 1st Lt. Ace Padilla of the United States Marine Corps, A contractor was working on re-routing a sanitation line at a construction site which required a bell joint for the bypass line for capping operations.
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
wcti12.com

New Bern gang member to spend more than 17 years in prison

RALEIGH, Wake County — A New Bern man learned Thursday that he would be spending the next 17 years behind bars in federal prison. Daquan Doral Carter, 27, of New Bern, was sentenced Thursday to 17.5 years in prison for drug trafficking and firearm charges. Carter is a validated...
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

First pediatric flu death confirmed in Onslow County

ONSLOW COUNTY — The Onslow County Health Department confirmed the first pediatric flu death in Onslow County for the 2022-2023 flu season. To protect the family and their privacy, the child’s age and gender will not be disclosed. As of December 3, 2022, there have been 60 flu-related...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Road construction to temporarily close lanes on U.S. 70 in Havelock

HAVELOCK, Craven County — Drivers on U.S. 70 will encounter lane closures Dec. 9-12, 2022. Road construction at Hickman Hill Loop will impact the left lane in both directions from 7 p.m. Friday Dec .9 through 5 a.m. Monday Dec. 12, when all four lanes will reopen for traffic.
HAVELOCK, NC
wcti12.com

Kinston teen arrested, charged with stealing gun

Kinston, Lenoir County — On Thursday, December 8th, 2022, at about 11:40 AM, members of the Kinston Police Department were dispatched to a report of a theft of a firearm at Bojangles, 3007 N. Heritage St. in Kinston. When they arrived, officers said they met with the victim, who...
KINSTON, NC
wcti12.com

Police looking for shooter after teenager wounded in Kinston

KINSTON, Lenoir County — Officers with the Kinston Police Department are looking for information to help them find a shooter after a 19-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital Dec. 7, 2022. Police said they responded to UNC Lenoir hospital for a gunshot victim with a non-life-threatening wound.
KINSTON, NC
wcti12.com

One person found dead in mobile home fire

LA GRANGE, Lenoir County — One person was found dead after a fire broke out at a mobile home in La Grange. Emergency Services Director Murry Stroud said it happened around 6 a.m. Dec. 10, 2022. Crews arrived to see smoke and flames showing from the home. The person...
LA GRANGE, NC
wcti12.com

New Bern Bears win 4A State Championship

North Carolina — The New Bern Bears defeated the Grimsley Whirlies in the 4A State Championship football game Friday night, Dec. 9, 2022. The Bears won 40-28, behind a balance rushing attack and strong second-half defensive performance. The win makes it New Bern's fourth state title since 2007. They...
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

To the rescue: Bridger the lap dog

CARTERET COUNTY — Are you in need of a good lap dog?. Misplaced Mutts out of Carteret County has Bridger, a five-and-a-half-year-old Great Pyrenees mix. Bridger is heartworm negative and has had hip surgery in the past. He is very loving, good with kids and is a little shy.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

East Duplin football wins first ever state championship

CHAPEL HILL, Orange County — The East Duplin Panthers hoisted the state championship plaque for the first time in school history Saturday afternoon, Dec. 10, 2022. The Panthers defeated perennial powerhouse Reidsville, 24-21, in the 2A finale to secure that first title. East Duplin was led by its strong...
BEULAVILLE, NC

