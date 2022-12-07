Read full article on original website
NewsChannel 12 Investigates: RebuildNC executive steps down amid scrutiny
NEW BERN, Craven County — An update on the Newschannel 12 investigation into RebuildNC as a top official has now resigned following public scrutiny and pressure from state lawmakers looking into the troubled agency. The NewsChannel 12 investigation began uncovering just some of the problems earlier this year. Bill...
Atlantic Beach police get $23,000 grant for new interface system
ATLANTIC BEACH, Carteret County — The Atlantic Beach Police Department received a $23,984 grant from the NC Department of Public Safety Governor's Crime Commission for a new Livecad interface. It's a 100 percent grant that requires no matching funds from the town for a system that allows police to...
Adolphus Earl Kimrey II to appear in court Monday
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Adolphus Earl Kimrey II is scheduled to be in Onslow County Superior Court Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 at 2 p.m. Kimrey is charged with the first-degree murder of 3-year-old Mariah Woods. Kimrey's trial has been delayed before. Kimrey reported Woods missing in Nov. of 2017.
Greene County Sheriff's Office adds new K9 officer
GREENE COUNTY — The Greene County Sheriff's Office has added a new K9 officer to its roster. Dutch Shepherd "Sasha" is certified in detecting narcotics. Her handler, deputy Alex Jeffreys will be working with her for their careers.
Camp Lejeune officials confirm untreated wastewater spill on base
Camp Lejuene — On December 1st, 2022, about 162,000 gallons of untreated wastewater spilled on Parachute Tower Road on MCB Camp Lejeune. According to 1st Lt. Ace Padilla of the United States Marine Corps, A contractor was working on re-routing a sanitation line at a construction site which required a bell joint for the bypass line for capping operations.
New Bern gang member to spend more than 17 years in prison
RALEIGH, Wake County — A New Bern man learned Thursday that he would be spending the next 17 years behind bars in federal prison. Daquan Doral Carter, 27, of New Bern, was sentenced Thursday to 17.5 years in prison for drug trafficking and firearm charges. Carter is a validated...
First pediatric flu death confirmed in Onslow County
ONSLOW COUNTY — The Onslow County Health Department confirmed the first pediatric flu death in Onslow County for the 2022-2023 flu season. To protect the family and their privacy, the child’s age and gender will not be disclosed. As of December 3, 2022, there have been 60 flu-related...
Road construction to temporarily close lanes on U.S. 70 in Havelock
HAVELOCK, Craven County — Drivers on U.S. 70 will encounter lane closures Dec. 9-12, 2022. Road construction at Hickman Hill Loop will impact the left lane in both directions from 7 p.m. Friday Dec .9 through 5 a.m. Monday Dec. 12, when all four lanes will reopen for traffic.
Onslow County High Schools add security measures to ensure student safety
Onslow County — Thursday night in Onslow County, Northside High School took on rival White Oak high school in December 8ths basketball game, and after recent incidents in the county, schools officials took extra steps to keep students safe. The Onslow County School system has faced challenges recently, such...
Florida man arrested on illegal drug possession charges in Pine Knoll Shores
PINE KNOLL SHORES, Carteret County — A man was arrested by the Pine Knoll Shores Police Department after they checked on a suspicious vehicle in a beach access. After an investigation, officers arrested Thomas Miller, 27, of New Port Richey, Florida. Miller was charged with:. Two counts of possession...
Pair of river otters to call NC Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores home
PINE KNOLL SHORES, Carteret County — The NC Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores recently added two new animals. Pee Dee and Rocky are two 9-month old male North American River Otters that come from the Milwaukee Zoo. The new otters will be introduced to the aquarium's older otters Eno...
Woman killed in Thanksgiving Day officer-involved shooting identified
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The person shot and killed by an Onslow County deputy on Thanksgiving Day has been identified. Officials with the SBI confirmed her as Sunshine Marie Foy, 42. Colonel Chris Thomas of the Onslow County Sheriff's Office said it happened as a result of a traffic...
Kinston teen arrested, charged with stealing gun
Kinston, Lenoir County — On Thursday, December 8th, 2022, at about 11:40 AM, members of the Kinston Police Department were dispatched to a report of a theft of a firearm at Bojangles, 3007 N. Heritage St. in Kinston. When they arrived, officers said they met with the victim, who...
Police looking for shooter after teenager wounded in Kinston
KINSTON, Lenoir County — Officers with the Kinston Police Department are looking for information to help them find a shooter after a 19-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital Dec. 7, 2022. Police said they responded to UNC Lenoir hospital for a gunshot victim with a non-life-threatening wound.
One person found dead in mobile home fire
LA GRANGE, Lenoir County — One person was found dead after a fire broke out at a mobile home in La Grange. Emergency Services Director Murry Stroud said it happened around 6 a.m. Dec. 10, 2022. Crews arrived to see smoke and flames showing from the home. The person...
Police looking for person of interest in larceny from Children's Miracle Network box
WINTERVILLE, Onslow County — Officers with the Winterville Police Department are looking for a person of interest related to larceny of money from a Children's Miracle Network donation box. It happened at the Speedway gas station at 4985 Old Tar Road Dec. 7, 2022. Police said the donation box...
New Bern Bears win 4A State Championship
North Carolina — The New Bern Bears defeated the Grimsley Whirlies in the 4A State Championship football game Friday night, Dec. 9, 2022. The Bears won 40-28, behind a balance rushing attack and strong second-half defensive performance. The win makes it New Bern's fourth state title since 2007. They...
To the rescue: Bridger the lap dog
CARTERET COUNTY — Are you in need of a good lap dog?. Misplaced Mutts out of Carteret County has Bridger, a five-and-a-half-year-old Great Pyrenees mix. Bridger is heartworm negative and has had hip surgery in the past. He is very loving, good with kids and is a little shy.
East Duplin football wins first ever state championship
CHAPEL HILL, Orange County — The East Duplin Panthers hoisted the state championship plaque for the first time in school history Saturday afternoon, Dec. 10, 2022. The Panthers defeated perennial powerhouse Reidsville, 24-21, in the 2A finale to secure that first title. East Duplin was led by its strong...
