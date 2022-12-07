Portage County sports scoreboard for Tuesday, December 6
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
AREA SCORES
Ravenna 44, Streetsboro 39
Garfield 76, Rootstown 68
Cloverleaf 58, Field 51
Mogadore 60, Waterloo 47
Lowellville 77, Southeast 62
Windham 68, Ashtabula St. John 54
SUMMARIES
LOWELLVILLE 77, SOUTHEAST 62
LOWELLVILLE: M. Ballone 5-1-13, M. Dubos 4-6-16, V. Ballone 6-6-20, Lucido 2-0-4, Hvisdak 1-0-3, Lucente 6-3-16, Modelski 2-0-5. Totals 26-16-77.
SOUTHEAST (1-2): Sprutte 4-5-14, Carter 3-1-8, Phillips 7-5-20, Dunn 4-0-10, Riffle 4-2-10. Totals 22-13-62.
Lowellville - 13 - 23 - 18 - 23 — 77
Southeast - 13 - 17 - 19 - 13 — 62
3-Point Field Goals: M. Ballone 2, M. Dubos 2, V. Ballone 2, Dunn 2, Hvisdak, Lucente, Modelski, Sprutte, Carter, Phillips. Total fouls: Southeast 19-15. Fouled out: Phillips, Dunn.
CLOVERLEAF 58, FIELD 51
CLOVERLEAF: Skelton 1-0-3, Novak 3-0-6, Brownson 1-0-2, Moran 8-5-26, Whitehair 1-0-3, Forbes 8-2-18. Totals 22-7-58.
FIELD (0-3): Baumberger 4-7-15, McAmis 2-1-5, Smith 1-6-8, Dixon 1-0-2, Crawford 6-6-21. Totals 14-20-51.
Cloverleaf - 11 - 12 - 24 - 11 — 58
Field - 10 - 10 - 15 - 16 — 51
3-Point Field Goals: Moran 5, Crawford 3, Skelton, Whitehair. Total fouls: Cloverleaf 17-14. Rebounds: Cloverleaf 35 (Forbes 11), Field 34 (McAmis 10).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
AREA SCORES
Grand Valley 38, Crestwood 37
BOYS BOWLING
WADSWORTH 2,320, KENT ROOSEVELT 2,156
Two-game matches: Wadsworth 1,829, Kent Roosevelt 1,679. Baker System matches: Wadsworth 490-477. Records: Wadsworth 1-1, 1-1; Kent Roosevelt 1-2, 1-2.
GIRLS BOWLING
WADSWORTH 1,624, KENT ROOSEVELT 1,564
Two-game matches: Wadsworth 1,238, Kent Roosevelt 1,242. Baker System matches: Wadsworth 385-322. Records: Wadsworth 1-1, 1-1; Kent Roosevelt 1-2, 1-2.
CALENDAR
WEDNESDAY
HIGH SCHOOL
Girls Basketball
Cuyahoga Falls at Roosevelt, 7:30
Warren JFK at Rootstown, 7
Revere at Aurora, 7
St. Thomas Aquinas at Southeast, 7
Bowling
Crestwood at Eastlake North, 4
LaBrae at Garfield, 4
Gymnastics
Aurora vs. multiple opponents (Chalk It Up), 7:30
Swimming
Copley at Roosevelt, 5:30
Cuyahoga Falls at Aurora, 6:30
KENT STATE
Women’s basketball at Duquesne, 6
THURSDAY
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys Basketball
Crestwood at Grand Valley, 6:45
Girls Basketball
Ravenna at Coventry, 7
Streetsboro at Field, 7
Waterloo at Lowellville, 6:15
LaBrae at Garfield, 7
Windham at Pymatuning Valley, 6
Bowling
Coventry at Ravenna, 3:45
Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin at Crestwood, 4
Ice Hockey
Canfield at Roosevelt (KSU Ice Arena), 7
Wrestling
Tallmadge, Normandy at Roosevelt, 6
Norton at Rootstown, 6
FRIDAY
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys Basketball
Barberton at Roosevelt, 7:30
Field at Ravenna, 7
Streetsboro at Cloverleaf, 7
Waterloo at Rootstown, 7
Mogadore at Lake Center Christian, 7
Aurora at Copley, 8
St. Thomas Aquinas at Southeast, 7
Windham at Mathews, 7
Girls Basketball
Crestwood at Trinity, 6:45
Bowling
Marlington at Southeast, 3:45
Ice Hockey
Aurora at Stow (KSU Ice Arena), 7
Wrestling
Ravenna at Painesville Riverside tournament, 4
Streetsboro, Crestwood, Aurora at Independence tournament, 3
Field at Marlington Duals, 4
Comments / 0