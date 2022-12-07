ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage County, OH

Portage County sports scoreboard for Tuesday, December 6

By Record-Courier
Record-Courier
Record-Courier
 3 days ago
HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

AREA SCORES

Ravenna 44, Streetsboro 39

Garfield 76, Rootstown 68

Cloverleaf 58, Field 51

Mogadore 60, Waterloo 47

Lowellville 77, Southeast 62

Windham 68, Ashtabula St. John 54

SUMMARIES

LOWELLVILLE 77, SOUTHEAST 62

LOWELLVILLE: M. Ballone 5-1-13, M. Dubos 4-6-16, V. Ballone 6-6-20, Lucido 2-0-4, Hvisdak 1-0-3, Lucente 6-3-16, Modelski 2-0-5. Totals 26-16-77.

SOUTHEAST (1-2): Sprutte 4-5-14, Carter 3-1-8, Phillips 7-5-20, Dunn 4-0-10, Riffle 4-2-10. Totals 22-13-62.

Lowellville - 13 - 23 - 18 - 23 — 77

Southeast - 13 - 17 - 19 - 13 — 62

3-Point Field Goals: M. Ballone 2, M. Dubos 2, V. Ballone 2, Dunn 2, Hvisdak, Lucente, Modelski, Sprutte, Carter, Phillips. Total fouls: Southeast 19-15. Fouled out: Phillips, Dunn.

CLOVERLEAF 58, FIELD 51

CLOVERLEAF: Skelton 1-0-3, Novak 3-0-6, Brownson 1-0-2, Moran 8-5-26, Whitehair 1-0-3, Forbes 8-2-18. Totals 22-7-58.

FIELD (0-3): Baumberger 4-7-15, McAmis 2-1-5, Smith 1-6-8, Dixon 1-0-2, Crawford 6-6-21. Totals 14-20-51.

Cloverleaf - 11 - 12 - 24 - 11 — 58

Field - 10 - 10 - 15 - 16 — 51

3-Point Field Goals: Moran 5, Crawford 3, Skelton, Whitehair. Total fouls: Cloverleaf 17-14. Rebounds: Cloverleaf 35 (Forbes 11), Field 34 (McAmis 10).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

AREA SCORES

Grand Valley 38, Crestwood 37

BOYS BOWLING

WADSWORTH 2,320, KENT ROOSEVELT 2,156

Two-game matches: Wadsworth 1,829, Kent Roosevelt 1,679. Baker System matches: Wadsworth 490-477. Records: Wadsworth 1-1, 1-1; Kent Roosevelt 1-2, 1-2.

GIRLS BOWLING

WADSWORTH 1,624, KENT ROOSEVELT 1,564

Two-game matches: Wadsworth 1,238, Kent Roosevelt 1,242. Baker System matches: Wadsworth 385-322. Records: Wadsworth 1-1, 1-1; Kent Roosevelt 1-2, 1-2.

CALENDAR

WEDNESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls Basketball

Cuyahoga Falls at Roosevelt, 7:30

Warren JFK at Rootstown, 7

Revere at Aurora, 7

St. Thomas Aquinas at Southeast, 7

Bowling

Crestwood at Eastlake North, 4

LaBrae at Garfield, 4

Gymnastics

Aurora vs. multiple opponents (Chalk It Up), 7:30

Swimming

Copley at Roosevelt, 5:30

Cuyahoga Falls at Aurora, 6:30

KENT STATE

Women’s basketball at Duquesne, 6

THURSDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

Crestwood at Grand Valley, 6:45

Girls Basketball

Ravenna at Coventry, 7

Streetsboro at Field, 7

Waterloo at Lowellville, 6:15

LaBrae at Garfield, 7

Windham at Pymatuning Valley, 6

Bowling

Coventry at Ravenna, 3:45

Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin at Crestwood, 4

Ice Hockey

Canfield at Roosevelt (KSU Ice Arena), 7

Wrestling

Tallmadge, Normandy at Roosevelt, 6

Norton at Rootstown, 6

FRIDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

Barberton at Roosevelt, 7:30

Field at Ravenna, 7

Streetsboro at Cloverleaf, 7

Waterloo at Rootstown, 7

Mogadore at Lake Center Christian, 7

Aurora at Copley, 8

St. Thomas Aquinas at Southeast, 7

Windham at Mathews, 7

Girls Basketball

Crestwood at Trinity, 6:45

Bowling

Marlington at Southeast, 3:45

Ice Hockey

Aurora at Stow (KSU Ice Arena), 7

Wrestling

Ravenna at Painesville Riverside tournament, 4

Streetsboro, Crestwood, Aurora at Independence tournament, 3

Field at Marlington Duals, 4

