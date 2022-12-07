Read full article on original website
Change your Google Chrome settings now or it could cost you
CHANGING your Google settings is one of the best ways to stay safe online. If you're constantly panicking about being hacked, you should take take advantage of one of the best Google Chrome features. It could prevent hackers from breaking into your accounts. Not just your Google account either –...
Business Insider
How to clear cache on your iPhone to free up space and improve speed
You can clear the cache, history, and cookies on your iPhone to improve its speed and performance. Clearing your iPhone's app cache can also free up extra storage space. When you clear your iPhone's cache, you might get logged out of some websites and apps. Your iPhone holds two major...
8 of the best file managers on Android in 2022
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. A file manager is a handy program that shows you how your device's files and folders are organized, all so you can create, copy, move, rename, and delete folders and files as you see fit. Since smartphones are essentially miniature computers that can fit in your pocket, along with offering some of the top Android apps available, having a functional file manager can be very helpful. You never know when you might need to move a few files, create a new folder to organize your media, or delete unnecessary clutter.
knowtechie.com
DuckDuckGo now blocks ‘all known trackers’ on Android
DuckDuckGo’s Android privacy feature, App Tracking Protection, is now available to all users after a year of closed beta testing. The feature completely blocks all third-party trackers on the Android device it is installed on. That’s important, as it keeps your digital fingerprint out of the hands of advertisers.
technewstoday.com
How to Enable and Use Picture in Picture on Chrome
The Picture in Picture (PiP) mode truly revolutionized multitasking. Google Chrome being one of the most used web browsers, supports picture-in-picture mode for most video streaming platforms like YouTube. In platforms that do not support PiP, Google offers a special extension to enable the PiP mode. When you enable the...
CNET
For Better Online Privacy, Adjust These Browser Settings Now
Browser developers are making privacy more of a priority than ever, but they still may not be doing as much as you'd like in fighting pervasive ad industry trackers. You can take your online privacy into your own hands and outsmart that online tracking, though. One of the best and...
technewstoday.com
How to Turn Off Ad Blocker on Chrome
Although ad blockers make for a smoother browsing experience, they’re not always perfect. This is primarily because sometimes they accidentally block other types of content as well. In this way, there’s a chance you’ll miss out on some information. Another instance is that some websites detect ad-blockers and keep their content locked until you disable them.
Google issues urgent safety alert to millions over stolen passwords – check your phone now
GOOGLE is issuing warnings to millions of Android users who have breached passwords. The tech firm has a genius feature that alerts people if their password was part of a hack – and it even works on Android phones. It's called Password Checkup and it's something that you should...
What is the Google Advanced Protection Program?
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Digital threats have become increasingly clever. Even the most tech-savvy people can be caught off guard. Some high-visibility users and organizations are at greater risk of targeted cyberattacks, which means a greater need for vigilance. For these groups, Google's Advanced Protection Program provides an extra layer of protection.
How to restore deleted contacts on Gmail and Google Workspace
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Not so long ago, we used feature phones and stored our contacts on our SIM cards or directly on the phone—both of which had their downsides. Most SIM cards only allowed you to save 200 to 250 numbers, which you lost if someone stole the line. The phones had more storage capacities—reaching 500 contacts—but would require a messy copying process if you wanted to change your device.
Check out what your community searched for on Google in 2022
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. As December is moving on, every company under the sun is releasing their own takes on a year in review. Some versions of these have probably existed ever since humankind started writing history, but Spotify really popularized it with its Spotify Wrapped format, which it only released a few days ago for 2022. Google is also at it with its Year in Search 2022, and for the first time, it is possible to search for the most popular queries by region in the US.
How to take a macro shot on your Android phone
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. There was a point in the late 80s and 90s when disposable cameras and one-hour film development dominated the world of photography. Although this put the medium in the hands of the masses in an accessible manner, the mass production that made this possible meant that the cameras were built to the lowest common denominator. But now that smartphones are in the pockets of billions of people worldwide, everyone has a high-quality camera that rivals all but the high-end DSLR cameras.
Google’s Password Manager is now easier to access on Android
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google offers a built-in Password Manager in Chrome and Android that automatically saves and syncs all your login details across all your devices. It makes logging into various apps and services as simple as tapping on the login box and verifying your identity.
Google just enhanced mobile Search by letting you easily filter results for topics
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google has nearly perfected the art of Search, offering a plethora of ways to look up information. Sometimes, though, results aren't quite what we expected: maybe our search terms were overly broad, or Google’s understanding of our browsing history and patterns pointed it in a different direction. Normally, we'd take a moment to refine our search, trying some alternate keywords. But now, Google is streamlining that approach on mobile, letting you refine results with just a few quick taps.
Business Insider
How to remove Bing from your Chrome browser's default search engine
Your Chrome web browser can use Bing, Google, or some other search engine as its default. To change the default search engine, go to Chrome's Settings menu and click the Search Engine section, then choose a different search engine. On the desktop, you may also need to disable or delete...
How to create an outline in Google Docs
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google Docs is a solid competitor to Microsoft Word that's both free and works on everything from a shiny new Chromebook to your phone. While features like menu shortcuts, drop-down menus, and real-time collaboration make writing in Docs easier, features such as document summaries and outlines make formatting documents a piece of cake and give you peace of mind. Let's glance over the steps to to create an outline in Google Docs.
What is Google Stack?
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The way we create and share documents has changed exponentially over the past several decades. And while file cabinets are all but extinct, document management is arguably more difficult as it opens up the opportunity to main your records on your phone, computer, and in the cloud as well.
Android Authority
How to video call between Android and iPhone
Overcome the walled garden with WhatsApp. You won’t find the FaceTime app on Android, but plenty of alternatives allow you to video call between an Android and an iPhone. For this guide, we’ll use WhatsApp as an example since you can initiate a video call by just using a phone number. But we’ll also list some other apps that can do the trick just as well. Here’s how to video call between Android and iPhone.
Bitwarden adopts passwordless authentication for its web vault
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Let's be honest: we're all supposed to use unique passwords for everything, but who has that kind of mental bandwidth? Most of us either remember a few passwords and uses them in rotation across websites, or remember just one master password required for a dedicated password manager. LastPass may be in recovery from its second serious security incident this year, but rival services are busy adding quality-of-life features like passwordless authentication. One of our favorite password managers, Bitwarden, now allows you to log into the service's web vault using just the smartphone app, bypassing the need for a master password every time.
TechRadar
Tor browser finally gets Apple Silicon support in new update
A new version of the anonymous Tor browser has been released, bringing native support for Apple Silicon equipped devices, as well as optimizations for Android devices. The updated Tor browser uses a universal binary that contains both x86-64 and ARM64 architectures, so can decide which one to use based on whether an Apple M1 or M2 or Android device is being used - meaning Tor should now perform better on Apple Mac computers.
