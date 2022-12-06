Developed from the Manhwa series written and illustrated by Park Tae-joon, ‘Lookism’ is a South Korean animated series that tells the story of Park Hyung-seok, a short and overweight teenager who suffers severe bullying at school. After his mother witnesses this, she decides to transfer him to a better school. Even though she can’t afford it, she hopes that Hyung-seok’s life will improve. On the day he is supposed to start at the new school, Hyung-seok finds a tall, handsome, and athletic stranger staring back at him from the mirror. He later discovers that his old body is asleep on the mat. Desperate to make changes in his life, Hyung-seok goes to his new school in his second body and has a vastly different experience from ever before,

