Effective: 2022-12-10 21:45:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-11 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Covington; Forrest; Jefferson Davis; Jones; Lamar; Lawrence; Marion DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Covington, Jones, Marion, Lamar and Forrest Counties. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

COVINGTON COUNTY, MS ・ 4 HOURS AGO